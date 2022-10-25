Biggs sells Buick-GMC dealership to Fla.-based group

After four decades in the car business, Bruce and Anna Biggs have sold their family auto dealership in Elizabeth to a Florida-based group of dealerships.

Biggs Buick GMC has been sold to the Smith Auto Group and is now called Elizabeth City Buick GMC, according to the dealership’s website.

“They seem like a very family-oriented group of people,” Anna Biggs said this week of the Smith Auto Group, which became the owner of the dealership on U.S. Highway 17 South on Oct. 17.

“They liked the way the dealership is set up,” Biggs continued. “They also want to remain involved in the community, which has always been very important to us. We are so appreciative of the support we have had from the community over the years. It has been a good business for us.”

The Biggs family has won a reputation over the years for philanthropy, supporting K-12 schools, College of The Albemarle, and the Albemarle Area United Way, among other community causes. In 2019, Bruce and Anna Biggs were presented the AAUW’s first Keel Club Philanthropy Award.

Douglas Biggs, Bruce and Anna’s son, said his father is 78 and had been contemplating that he needed to look at retirement.

“That led is to look at selling the business,” he said.

He said there were a number of offers to purchase the dealership, but the family appreciated the way the Smith Group operates its business.

“We really saw a like mind in how they run the business, how they view the community and treat the customers,” Douglas Biggs said. “This community has meant a great deal to our family. It truly has been home to us for the past 40 years.”

The Smith Auto Group also decided to keep all of Biggs Buick GMC’s employees.

“That was something we were very pleased with,” Anna Biggs said of the Smith Group’s commitment to retaining the dealership’s loyal employees. “We wanted to be sure the employees are taken care of because they have been very loyal.”

Denise Brothers, who has worked at the dealership for 17 years, in fact is now general manager of the Elizabeth City Buick GMC dealership.

“I am excited about that,” Brothers said, adding that she’s looking forward to a smooth transition.

John Smith, chief executive officer of Smith Auto Group, said it’s an honor for his family’s group of dealerships to have been the one the Biggs family chose to sell their dealership to.

“Mr. and Mrs. Biggs could have sold the business to anybody they wanted to,” Smith said. “It was a good fit. They have been a pleasure to work with.”

He also said he’s excited about his dealership group retaining Biggs’ employees.

“We’re excited about all the employees here,” Smith said. “We look for businesses that are good businesses. We try to find a place where we don’t have to change any employees.”

Smith said his family’s entry into the car business began in Fort Smith, Arkansas, in 1938. The Smith Auto Group is headquartered in Del Ray Beach, Florida, and previously has operated auto dealerships in Alabama and Georgia. The purchase of the dealership in Elizabeth City is the company’s first foray outside those states.

“We were definitely looking to expand our business and pick up dealerships,” Smith said.

Elizabeth City and the Biggs dealership seemed like the perfect place to begin expanding the company’s footprint, he said.

“We felt like it was a good place for us to be long-term,” Smith said. “We’re also a family business, so we feel like this is going to be a nice fit.”

Smith has worked in the car business since 1998 and has already seen a lot of changes. For instance, the 2007-08 financial crisis had a tremendous impact on the industry, he said.

“The automotive industry is changing, and changing very rapidly,” Smith said.

Electric vehicles and online sales are part of that change, he said. Even so, he believes there remains a solid place for a community auto dealership.

Smith said both parties to the sale have agreed not to disclose the sale price.