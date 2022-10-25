ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Biggs sells Buick-GMC dealership to Fla.-based group

By By Reggie Ponder Staff Writer
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KP3Nr_0ilhmihV00

After four decades in the car business, Bruce and Anna Biggs have sold their family auto dealership in Elizabeth to a Florida-based group of dealerships.

Biggs Buick GMC has been sold to the Smith Auto Group and is now called Elizabeth City Buick GMC, according to the dealership’s website.

“They seem like a very family-oriented group of people,” Anna Biggs said this week of the Smith Auto Group, which became the owner of the dealership on U.S. Highway 17 South on Oct. 17.

“They liked the way the dealership is set up,” Biggs continued. “They also want to remain involved in the community, which has always been very important to us. We are so appreciative of the support we have had from the community over the years. It has been a good business for us.”

The Biggs family has won a reputation over the years for philanthropy, supporting K-12 schools, College of The Albemarle, and the Albemarle Area United Way, among other community causes. In 2019, Bruce and Anna Biggs were presented the AAUW’s first Keel Club Philanthropy Award.

Douglas Biggs, Bruce and Anna’s son, said his father is 78 and had been contemplating that he needed to look at retirement.

“That led is to look at selling the business,” he said.

He said there were a number of offers to purchase the dealership, but the family appreciated the way the Smith Group operates its business.

“We really saw a like mind in how they run the business, how they view the community and treat the customers,” Douglas Biggs said. “This community has meant a great deal to our family. It truly has been home to us for the past 40 years.”

The Smith Auto Group also decided to keep all of Biggs Buick GMC’s employees.

“That was something we were very pleased with,” Anna Biggs said of the Smith Group’s commitment to retaining the dealership’s loyal employees. “We wanted to be sure the employees are taken care of because they have been very loyal.”

Denise Brothers, who has worked at the dealership for 17 years, in fact is now general manager of the Elizabeth City Buick GMC dealership.

“I am excited about that,” Brothers said, adding that she’s looking forward to a smooth transition.

John Smith, chief executive officer of Smith Auto Group, said it’s an honor for his family’s group of dealerships to have been the one the Biggs family chose to sell their dealership to.

“Mr. and Mrs. Biggs could have sold the business to anybody they wanted to,” Smith said. “It was a good fit. They have been a pleasure to work with.”

He also said he’s excited about his dealership group retaining Biggs’ employees.

“We’re excited about all the employees here,” Smith said. “We look for businesses that are good businesses. We try to find a place where we don’t have to change any employees.”

Smith said his family’s entry into the car business began in Fort Smith, Arkansas, in 1938. The Smith Auto Group is headquartered in Del Ray Beach, Florida, and previously has operated auto dealerships in Alabama and Georgia. The purchase of the dealership in Elizabeth City is the company’s first foray outside those states.

“We were definitely looking to expand our business and pick up dealerships,” Smith said.

Elizabeth City and the Biggs dealership seemed like the perfect place to begin expanding the company’s footprint, he said.

“We felt like it was a good place for us to be long-term,” Smith said. “We’re also a family business, so we feel like this is going to be a nice fit.”

Smith has worked in the car business since 1998 and has already seen a lot of changes. For instance, the 2007-08 financial crisis had a tremendous impact on the industry, he said.

“The automotive industry is changing, and changing very rapidly,” Smith said.

Electric vehicles and online sales are part of that change, he said. Even so, he believes there remains a solid place for a community auto dealership.

Smith said both parties to the sale have agreed not to disclose the sale price.

Comments / 1

Related
outerbanksvoice.com

Proposed Event Center in ‘consensus building’ stage

No timeline yet for construction of Nags Head facility. As tourism officials continue to provide public presentations about the proposed Event Center at the Soundside Event Site in Nags Head, the building itself is still at least three years away, with no clear timeline for what happens going forward. “We...
NAGS HEAD, NC
wmra.org

Episode Nine: Rev. Tarrence Paschall & The Chosen Few

The Chosen Few represents the great tradition of unaccompanied religious singing in the Tidewater region of Virginia. While only a handful of African American a cappella quartets still sing in Virginia today, the Tidewater region produced hundreds of such groups in the century following the Civil War. In this episode of Folklife Fieldnotes, we celebrate this music with The Chosen Few, featuring Reverend Tarrence Paschall, longtime leader of the legendary Paschall Brothers of Chesapeake, who in 2012 received the National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each

(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia

- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Land Transfers

Tanner Kelly M from George Hugh A/014875010—Lot 10 Sec 2 Askins Creek/$499,900/Improved Residential. Keiper Robert A from Deal Ava F/023775044—Lot 44 Hatteras Pines/$650,000/Improved Residential. Colington. Kelly Pamela S from Martie Jeanne L/018962000—Lot 37 Sec B Col Harbour/$554,000/Improved Residential. Duck. Cooke Scott from 104 BT LLC/028812003—Lot 3 Palmer’s...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
HARRISBURG, NC
getnews.info

Influential Real Estate Developer, Michael Britt known as Officiallilmike secures multi-million dollar deal approval for Norfolk, Virginia’s Sycamore Plaza

Successful entrepreneur Michael Britt is elated to announce his firm has succeeded in getting Norfolk’s new Multi-million-dollar development plans approved. Michael, together with his mentor, Laushaun Robinson; owner of DT Builders got the development plans approved and even obtained a multi-million dollar loan for the development despite receiving no grants or funding from the city of Norfolk.
NORFOLK, VA
QSR magazine

Chicken Salad Chick Inks 6-Unit Deal in Virginia Beach

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has announced the signing of a 6-unit development deal for Virginia Beach with an existing franchisee looking to build a multi-unit portfolio. This deal will add to the currently open and operating five locations across Virginia, with Chicken Salad Chick locations in Glen Allen, Mechanicsville, Christiansburg, Roanoke, and Hampton.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Edenton PD warns residents of phone scam

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) – The Edenton Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam that has been occurring in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Edenton Police Department, scammers are contacting residents claiming that they can either help pay bills or give reduced bill rates for town utilities and other home […]
EDENTON, NC
WAVY News 10

Postal worker robbed in Chesapeake; $50K reward offered

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information in the robbery of a postal worker in Chesapeake. USPIS says the robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Providence Road, at Sparrow Road near S. Military Highway. The...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
365
Followers
749
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

Comments / 0

Community Policy