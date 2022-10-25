ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Fall Pastries No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They’re So High In Sugar

By Faith Geiger
 3 days ago
Who doesn’t love pumpkin spice season? Every time September rolls around, it seems there’s pumpkin-flavored treats everywhere you look, from lattes to cookies. However, it’s important to remember that what we put into our bodies plays a major role in our health—and unfortunately, there’s no denying that eating too much sugar can lead to serious consequences. And where there’s a pumpkin-flavored snack, there’s likely loads of sugar, especially when the snack is a pastry. While not all pumpkin treats are terrible for you, there are definitely a few you should think twice about before eating on a regular basis.

To uncover some of the worst sugary fall pastries out there that you should avoid next time you’re at the store, we spoke to Dietitian Nutritionist and Health and Nutrition Writer Eva De Angelis. She warns against two in particular: pumpkin cake mix and toaster pastries.

Pumpkin cake/pancake mix

Cake and pancake mix is certainly convenient. When you're craving a sweet treat but don't want to go through the entire baking process, what's better than adding a few ingredients to a bowl along with a pre-made powder, mixing it all up, and calling it a day? Unfortunately, De Angelis warns that store-bought pumpkin-flavored mix is generally terrible for your health. "When compared to homemade baked with actual pumpkin puree, they're heavy in sugar, fats, and sodium, and contain very little fiber," she tells us, noting that "they are also loaded with chemicals and preservatives." Yikes!

The risks don't stop there, either; you could also be damaging your heart health when you use this product for your baked goods. "Furthermore, some of these goods are prepared with partly hydrogenated oils, which may contain trans-fat; these types of fats are dangerous for us since they can raise our bad cholesterol levels, putting our heart health at risk," De Angelis says. This doesn't mean you have to give up this seasonal treat altogether, though. She offers a solution: "If you want a pumpkin flavor, go get a can of 100% pure pumpkin puree, some eggs, and flour, and make your own cake." Nice!

Pumpkin toaster pastries

Another popular pastry that will save you time but cost you in your health is the ever-infamous toaster pastry, a.k.a. Pop-Tarts (or similar brands). Although you may be inclined to grab a box of the pumpkin flavor for a seasonal snack, De Angelis says you should think twice before adding this treat to your cart. "They are not a healthy option in any flavor, not just pumpkin," she clarifies. "This is another highly processed food heavy in calories, sodium, added sugars, and fats, as well as synthetic processed antioxidants, synthetic coloring agents, and bioengineered components." Say it ain't so!

This pastry really packs in the sugar. In fact, De Angelis says just one serving of the sweet stuff will make you reach your daily recommended intake of 6 to 9 teaspoons. You're better off finding another, healthier pumpkin-flavored treat to beat the cravings.

Of course, at the end of the day, treating yourself to your favorite fall pastry won't kill you (and after all, autumn only lasts so long!). However, remember that moderation is always key—which means eating these foods for breakfast every day isn't a great idea if you care about your health.

