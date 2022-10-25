Read full article on original website
MakeShift People First Scheduling Solution Now Available on SAP® Store
By Integrating with SAP® SuccessFactors® Employee Central, the employee scheduling solution gives clients access to an intelligent workforce management system that will improve the employee scheduling experience for shift-based industries. AppColony Inc., doing business as MakeShift, providers of a cloud-based employee scheduling and time tracking platform, today announced...
Stevanato Group and DWK Life Sciences Sign Non-Exclusive Distribution Agreement for EZ-fill® Platform Products
Stevanato Group aims to expand distribution of EZ-fill® whose proven advantages have turned its processing technology into an industry standard for Ready-To-Use products. Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment and delivery solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, and DWK Life Sciences, a leading global manufacturer and provider of precision labware as well as primary packaging solutions for Life Science Research, Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical markets, today announced they have entered a non-exclusive agreement for the distribution and sale of the EZ-fill® Ready-to-Use solutions (RTU) by Stevanato Group.
eClinical Solutions Achieves New Medidata Accreditation Enhancing Digital Services to Support High Quality, Faster Digital Trials at Scale
New Medidata Site Cloud: End of Study accreditation helps streamline end of study workflows expanding breadth of technology services available for advancing digital trials. eClinical Solutions, a global provider of digital clinical software and services, today announced its accreditation in Medidata’s Site Cloud: End of Study (EOS) platform. eClinical now holds a total of eight accreditations across the Medidata Clinical Data Cloud and is the first Medidata partner to gain accreditation for the Site Cloud: End of Study product.
Neustar Security Services Appoints Alice Palmer Chief Marketing Officer
Neustar Security Services, a leading provider of cloud-oriented security services that enable global businesses to thrive online, announced that Alice Palmer has joined the company as chief marketing officer. Palmer will draw on more than twenty years of experience to lead the company’s global marketing strategy and marketing team, and to drive growth through accelerated demand generation, product and partner marketing and brand building.
South Africa Fleet Management Market Report 2022 Featuring Cartrack, MiX Telematics, Tracker, Netstar, Ctrack, g-FleeT, Transnet, Motus, Super Group, OneLogix, Value Logistics and WesBank - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Fleet Management in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report focuses on fleet management in South Africa, and includes comprehensive information on the state of the industry, notable players, developments such as technological advancements and the growing ecommerce sector, corporate actions and information on the state of the vehicle industry, on which the fleet management industry depends.
Guerrilla RF Surpasses 150M+ RFIC/MMIC Deployments
Accelerates Shipments, Increasing Lifetime Deployments by 50 Percent in 15 Months. Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) announced today it has surpassed the 150 million milestone for RFIC/MMIC deployments – a 50 percent increase in lifetime shipments since it reached the 100M mark 15 months ago. Since opening its doors in 2013, Guerrilla RF has experienced incredible growth within the wireless infrastructure market. In 2020 and 2021, the company was recognized by Inc. magazine as being one of the top 500 fastest growing companies in the country.
Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets executives to present a path to equitable and improved patient care at the Global Digital Health Summit
Cathy Wolfe, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets, and Ruchi Tushir, Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets India, to discuss the necessity of digital healthcare adoption. Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL), a leading global provider of expert solutions, insights and services for professionals, announces that...
AIS Attains Three New Microsoft Advanced Specializations
AIS (Applied Information Sciences), a leader in helping organizations modernize and innovate on the Microsoft Cloud, today announced it has earned three new advanced specializations: Microsoft Azure VMware Solution (AVS), Low Code Application Development, and Kubernetes on Azure. The company now has 6 specializations, adding to Cloud Security, Identity and Access Management, and Windows and SQL Server.
Flexible Finance Helps Seasonal Businesses Maximise Operations
MELBOURNE, Australia - October 28, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Businesses that operate based on seasonality often experience more significant fluctuations than other businesses. Those located in towns most popular during summer might now be gearing up for their busiest period. In contrast, those who thrive in winter may be experiencing a drop-off as warmer weather arrives.
Barkley HQ Earns Recognition for Helping Pet Grooming Businesses Excel with Their Powerful All-in-One Software
October 28, 2022 - Barkley HQ, a powerful all-in-one software for pet grooming businesses, has earned recognition for delivering a much-needed product and continuously helping pet groomers manage their businesses more efficiently. This Canadian-based software company is currently being adopted by groomers and pet salons worldwide. Pet Grooming Businesses are...
AM Best’s Webinar Highlights: Benchmarking Discussion: How Current and Emerging Auto Insurance Trends Will Affect Carrier Results
Viewers can access highlights from an AM Best webinar sponsored by LexisNexis Risk Solutions to learn how auto carriers might respond to market trends. Adam Pichon, vice president & general manager, auto vertical, LexisNexis Risk Solutions;. Ryan Hupp, director, product management, LexisNexis Risk Solutions; and. John Ittner, head of analytics,...
Novel Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3%, till 2035 – According to Roots Analysis
Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Novel Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Devices Market, 2022-2035” report to its list of offerings. Given the growing number of patients suffering from cardiovascular disorders and the high associated financial burden, cardiovascular drug eluting stents have emerged as a safe and efficient novel drug delivery device to assist in providing effectual treatment.
Global Oxygen Scavengers Market Report 2022 to 2031: Rising Demand for Convenience Foods and Active Food Packaging is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Oxygen Scavengers Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Type, Form, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global oxygen scavengers market is projected to reach $4,318.4 million by 2031 from $2,324.4 million in 2021, growing at...
Press Release: Continued strong growth in Q3 with key regulatory milestones achieved
Continued strong growth in Q3 with key regulatory milestones achieved. Q3 2022 sales growth of 9.0% at CER driven by Specialty Care and Vaccines. Specialty Care grew 19.9% driven by Dupixent® performance (€2,314 million, +44.5%) and launch momentum in Rare Disease. Vaccines up 23.5% from strong Flu sales...
WagyuWeTrust is bringing high-quality education about Wagyu meat to global customers online
WagyuWeTrust is a global supplier of Japanese Wagyu beef. WagyuWeTrust is a European company that offers the finest marble cuts of Japanese Wagyu cattle. It has one mission - to increase access to Wagyu for every Tom, Dick, and Harry, not to mention, Mary, Jane, and Sally. At the core of our vision is to be the most trusted source for premium Wagyu beef online. One of the most outstanding elements of the Japanese Wagyu steaks business is the ability to have access to said beef.
iFabric Corp Announces Launch of "Verzus All" Apparel Brand and New Orders
MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Hylton Karon President and CEO of iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF), today provided an update on the Company's new brand launch and new orders for its swimwear products. "I'm pleased to announce the launch of our new direct-to-consumer brand...
A Drawing AI, "Drawing Varygood-Boy", Which Has Over 2 Million Users in Japan, Will Release Its Image Generation API “Inspinity” and Offer It at the World’s Lowest Price Level in Early November.
SAIKAI CREATIVE COMPANY (Head office: Saikai City, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan; President: Takafumi Miyasato) announces that it will open its API “Inspinity” for its AI-based image generation LINE application “Drawing Varygood-Boy” (hereinafter referred to as “This Application”) to the public from the beginning of November.
$11.7 Trillion Worldwide Civil Engineering Industry to 2027 - Featuring AECOM, Fluor, Laing O'Rourke and Royal BAM Group Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Civil Engineering Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global civil engineering market reached a value of US$ 8.38 Trillion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 11.71 Trillion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.74% during 2021-2027.
Genoox partners with Thermo Fisher Scientific to automate cytogenetic research data interpretation and reporting with AI
Thermo Fisher Scientific has upgraded its leading Applied Biosystems Chromosome Analysis Suite (ChAS) software through a collaboration with Genoox, a community-driven genomic data company. ChAS users will be able to access Genoox’s cloud-based AI platform, Franklin, with the launch of CytoScan Automated Interpretation and Reporting (AIR) solution, making cytogenetic research data analysis easier.
United Kingdom Diagnostic Imaging (X-Ray, Ultrasound, MRI, CT) Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "United Kingdom Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Type (X-Ray Imaging Solutions, Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, CT Scanners, Others), By Mobility, By Source, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The United Kingdom diagnostic imaging market is projected to...
