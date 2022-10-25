ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Three Montana school districts receiving funding for zero-emission electric buses

HELENA, Mont. - Three school districts in Montana are receiving funding for zero-emission electric buses. Elementary schools in Bigfork, Clinton and Fairfield are receiving funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition. Bigfork Elementary school will receive $2,765,000 for seven buses, Clinton Elementary...
CLINTON, MT
NBCMontana

Coding program launches at Montana State Prison

MISSOULA, MT — The Montana State Prison celebrated a new technology training program available for incarcerated people with a ribbon cutting ceremony and classroom visit this week. The Last Mile's Web Development Program teaches students to create websites and full stack web applications using industry standard technologies, including HTML,...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Montana Bumper Sticker Sends Strong Message, But is it Offensive?

A new bumper sticker has been selling like hotcakes in Montana but is the message taking it too far?. If you talk to almost any native Montanan, they will tell you how frustrated they are about all of the out-of-staters moving to Montana. It's a fairly common sentiment among Montana locals. The fear is that people from different states are going to come to Montana and try to change our way of life.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Who owns the most water rights in Montana?

Our question this week comes from a listener in Helena named Bob Flipovich, who wants to know who owns the most water rights in Montana. Water rights determine who can take water out of our lakes and streams, and how much they can take. And that becomes especially important in times of water shortage. If you’re a rancher, this could literally mean your livelihood. If you’re an angler, who’s using all the water could affect how you recreate. If you’re in the water world, this stuff can be contentious.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Kids In The Front Seat? Here Are Montana’s Laws

It may seem like common sense to wait until kids are of a certain weight/age to let them ride in the front seat of a car, but there are actually laws about this as well. We all want kids to be safe wherever they are. Recently, we discussed how old your kids have to be to leave them at home alone. If there are legal age limits for this, what else are there age limits for? For one, riding in the front seat.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

LR-131 passage could cause ‘exodus’ of healthcare workers in Montana

Dr. Brad Holbrook, an obstetrician and maternal-fetal medicine physician, speaks at an event advocating against ballot measure LR-131 in the Capitol rotunda in Helena on Thursday. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) Montana could lose healthcare professionals to other states if a ballot measure passes to require them to provide medical...
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Montana Fun Facts: Is This Montana River The Shortest In America?

Montana is filled with all kinds of water; lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams can be found all around the Treasure State, but Montana has one river that really stands out. According to several experts, Montana is home to the shortest river in the entire United States. Although, our friends over in Oregon are more than likely to disagree, as they claim to have the shortest river in America.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

NorthWestern Pitches Utility Regulators on ‘Reliability Rider’

NorthWestern Energy is pitching Montana’s utility regulating board on a new mechanism to recover costs associated with building power plants. NorthWestern, an investor-owned utility that serves approximately 400,000 Montana households, has crafted a “reliability rider” that it describes as a “more efficient regulatory alternative” to a rate case process. It says other states have implemented similar cost-recovery mechanisms and describes it as part of the company’s effort to secure “reliable, safe energy service” for its customers.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Manufacturing Industry Sees Significant Earnings Growth

Montana’s manufacturing industry grew significantly in 2021, rebounding after a pandemic-fueled economic slowdown and totaling $1.6 billion in private state earnings last year, according to a Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research (BBER) report released earlier this month. While petroleum remains the leading industry in Montana, accounting for...
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

The Path to Permanently Protect Owen Sowerwine

For decades, local land stewards have cobbled together a string of temporary licensing agreements to preserve public access to a popular natural area near the braided confluence of the Flathead and Stillwater rivers east of Kalispell, on an ecological gem known as the Owen Sowerwine Natural Area. Located in the...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

How About Them Apples

Along a bike trail in Whitefish grows a special tree. The tree seems innocuous to the casual passerby on a fall afternoon — to an astute observer, the tree appears to be an apple tree. Still, hardly a novelty in the Flathead Valley. On the right fall afternoon, one might see a brilliant red fruit hanging onto a branch by a stem, just beckoning for someone to pluck it from the bough. Once picked, however, it rapidly becomes clear that this is not your everyday supermarket fruit.
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

Flathead-Grown Hops in International Beers

In 2012, Tom Britz started growing hops in the Flathead Valley as a side gig, hoping to experiment with the aromatic crop that’s traditionally grown in the Pacific Northwest and other states bordering Canada. Britz planned to have a small operation growing hops for Montana breweries, but he quickly...
CRESTON, MT
Flathead Beacon

Underwater World

On May 9, 1937, one of the most luxurious ships on Flathead Lake caught fire and slipped beneath the surface just beyond Somers Bay. Launched a decade earlier, the Kee-O-Mee was one of the finest boats on the Flathead, featuring four staterooms, a kitchen and a bathroom with a porcelain sink and tub. It even had hot and cold running water, a luxury in those days. The boat cost $12,000 to build (or about $164,000 in today’s dollars) and was named for the Blackfeet word for “far away.”
KALISPELL, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

This Is the Best Private High School in Montana

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
BILLINGS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Are Candles In Pumpkins Banned in Montana?

This conversation got started when I heard that New York State banned the use of the traditional wax device to light up the jack-o-lantern. Who doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore? The New York State Division of Consumer Services, BOO! It lays out all of the laws and regulations for Halloween in the State, calls for the use of battery-operated lights, or glow sticks to reduce the chance of fires and around decorations.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana U.S. Attorney on Crime Control and Voter Fraud

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich granted an exclusive interview with KGVO News on Tuesday to talk about two important issues in statewide law enforcement. The first was a continuing grant to fund Project Safe Neighborhoods, addressing gun crime and serious violence in the Missoula...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy