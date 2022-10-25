ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Waco NAACP Hosts Community Meeting to Discuss Early Voting

By Earl Stoudemire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Waco NAACP held its monthly meeting today to discuss early voting and what the community needs to know.

FOX44 reached out to the McLennan County Election Administration Office at four this evening to hear over 2300 voters cast their ballot today.

The office wants to remind everyone you don’t need to make an appointment or reservation to vote early.

You just need to bring some form of ID.

You can bring your license, Texas election ID certificate, Texas personal ID card, Texas handgun license, passport, citizenship certificate with photo, or US military I.D. card to vote early.

McLennan County Election Administrator Jared Goldsmith says its best to cast your ballot now.

“Go vote early. Don’t wait until Election Day. Election Day is always crazy,” said Goldsmith. “We haven’t had too bad of lines today, so come out and vote early and skip the line for election day.”

There are five early voting sites across McLennan county.

Goldsmith says it’s website mclennanvotes.com has additional information to help others.

“Where you can vote. The methods of voting. What dates and times you can go vote, as well as sample ballots on our website as well,” said Goldsmith.

The sample ballot is a copy of what mail-in voters will see on paper, but voting in person is still electronic.

Dr. Peaches Henry with the Waco NAACP says their meeting today is to spread awareness and make the community aware of changes.

“If you received a mail ballot, you will need to bring that ballot back yourself to the elections office, but only on election day. Otherwise, you’ll have to mail your mail ballot,” said Henry.

Henry includes how you’ll be able to track your mail-in ballot to know when it is received and counted.

Another alternative is to do curbside voting.

“All that voter needs to do is to send in a companion to notify the workers on the inside. If they can’t do that, they can call the elections office,” said Henry.

On October 30 the NAACP will host souls to the polls.

“It will be located on Paul Quinn campus. There will be food, trucks and music, and we are going to vote as a community and we are going to celebrate democracy,” said Henry.

Souls to the Polls will be from 12:45 to 3 in the afternoon.

You can check to see if you’re registered to vote by going to votetexas.gov.

The last day to early vote is November 4.

Election day is November 8.

If you have problems voting call 866-OUR-VOTE or 254-754-7001.

