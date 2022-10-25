ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duquesne, PA

Man found shot to death in Duquesne; victim identified

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
DUQUESNE, Pa. — The Allegheny County police department is investigating a man being found shot to death in Duquesne.

911 dispatch was notified around 5:55 a.m. Tuesday of a male slumped over the wheel of a car in the 900 block of High Street.

First responders found a man who had several gunshot wounds. The victim, later identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as 18-year-old Durobb Johnson, was pronounced dead on scene.

Homicide detectives initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

WPXI Pittsburgh

Man stabbed in Mt. Oliver

MT. OLIVER, Pa. — A man was stabbed in Mt. Oliver early Friday morning. According to Allegheny County police, 911 received a call at 4:13 a.m. about a stabbing in the 100 block of Margaret Street. The man was found suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

3 people shot overnight in Pa. neighborhood: reports

Three people were injured in a shooting late Thursday night in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood, according to reports from KDKA and WPXI. PIttsburgh police arrived at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Rhine Place around 11:55 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 34 rounds.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Three injured overnight in Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH — Three people were injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood late Thursday. PIttsburgh police responded to the 100 block of Rhine Place around 11:55 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 34 rounds. A man who was struck in the neck was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Thomas Stanko, 'person of interest' in Cassandra Gross' disappearance, charged with homicide in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Investigators have charged a Westmoreland County man, who is the "person of interest" in the 2018 disappearance of Cassandra Gross, with homicide.Thomas Stanko, 52, of Unity Township, has long been a person of interest in Gross' disappearance in April 2018. She was declared dead by a judge in 2019.Following her disappearance, police found Gross' dog wandering on the side of the road, along with her car which was burned at the railroad tracks near Twin Lakes Park.Court records filed Thursday show troopers found what they believe were parts of Gross' eyeglasses in a burn pit on...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Vehicle strikes teen before plowing into house in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went into a home during a crash in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. The crash happened a little after 6:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Churchland Street. Police tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 a 16-year-old was hit by the car before the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Two Arrest Made in Ambridge Armed Robbery Two More Suspects Being Sought

(Beaver, Pa.) Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier held a press conference at the Beaver County Courthouse Thursday afternoon in conjunction with an armed robbery that took place Tuesday morning , October 25, 2022 in Ambridge. Lozier said during the press conference that three armed subjects robbed a man loading money into the ATM machine at the Firehouse Lounge in Ambridge. According to the Lozier the subjects came in two cars, abandoning one, and leaving the scene in the other car headed toward Pittsburgh. Cameras were used to find the car in Wilkinsburg. In the process of investigating several suspects were arrested in the Wilkinsburg and Churchill area on firearms charges. Authorities filed armed robbery charges against Kortez Williams.
AMBRIDGE, PA
wtae.com

Thomas Stanko charged with homicide in Cassandra Gross disappearance

Thomas Stanko, the longtime person of interest in the disappearance of Unity Township woman Cassandra Gross, has been charged with homicide. Westmoreland County officials announced the charge against Stanko in a news conference Thursday. “I hope beyond all measure that this brings some peace to Cassandra’s mom,” District Attorney Nicole...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. teen dies after being shot in the head

A 17-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood, according to a story from KDKA. The shooting occurred along the 1700 block of Broadway Avenue around 4:21 p.m. Wednesday, according to WPXI. The teen, identified as Clayton Tierney, was taken to a hospital,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Suspect charged in Oct. 16 South Side shooting

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing attempted homicide charges for a shooting on Pittsburgh's South Side that left a man in critical condition. The shooting happened back on Oct. 16. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police say witnesses and street cameras helped them...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

School bus involved in crash in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa — A school bus appears to have been involved in a crash in Wilkinsburg. Allegheny Couty dispatchers say police, fire and medics were sent to Wood Street at around 3:40 p.m. A car appears to have crashed into a pole near the bus. Chopper 11 also observed...
WILKINSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. father will stand trial on charges of strangling, murdering son

A pa. man charged with strangling and killing his 9-year-old son will stand trial, according to reports. Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. upheld charges against Jean J. Charles, 40 during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday TribLIVE. Charles has been charged with abuse of a corpse, criminal homicide, criminal homicide, first-degree murder, strangulation, tampering with evidence and unlawful restraint.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PennLive.com

Driver injured when car crashes into Pittsburgh building

One person was injured this morning when a vehicle into a building in the city of Pittsburgh, according to a story from KDKA. The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m., near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Churchland Street in the city’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood, the news station said. KDKA’s crews...
PITTSBURGH, PA
