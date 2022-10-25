Man found shot to death in Duquesne; victim identified

DUQUESNE, Pa. — The Allegheny County police department is investigating a man being found shot to death in Duquesne.

911 dispatch was notified around 5:55 a.m. Tuesday of a male slumped over the wheel of a car in the 900 block of High Street.

First responders found a man who had several gunshot wounds. The victim, later identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as 18-year-old Durobb Johnson, was pronounced dead on scene.

Homicide detectives initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

