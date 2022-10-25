BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor Larry Hogan announced $35.7 million in grants for 53 bicycle, pedestrian, and trail projects across Maryland. The million dollar investment is set to support projects from trail extensions and maintenance to safety improvements and bridge reconstructions. The Fiscal Year 2023 grants include $33.1 million in federal funding for 32 projects through the Transportation Alternatives Program and Recreational Trails Program, plus another $2.6 million in state funding for 21 projects through the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO