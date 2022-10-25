ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

DC man scheduled to be sentenced in 2013 Montgomery County halfway house murder

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Washington, D.C. man charged with a 2013 homicide is scheduled to be sentenced Friday afternoon. Last month, Bryan Byrd, 31, of Washington, D.C. and Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, 32, of Hagerstown, Md. appeared in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County on charges of first-degree murder for the death of Alexander Buie in November 2013, and multiple related charges, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Gov. Hogan to invest millions in bicycle, pedestrian, trail projects across Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor Larry Hogan announced $35.7 million in grants for 53 bicycle, pedestrian, and trail projects across Maryland. The million dollar investment is set to support projects from trail extensions and maintenance to safety improvements and bridge reconstructions. The Fiscal Year 2023 grants include $33.1 million in federal funding for 32 projects through the Transportation Alternatives Program and Recreational Trails Program, plus another $2.6 million in state funding for 21 projects through the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network.
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

2-year-old baby dies in Southwest DC; MPD rules case a homicide

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said Thursday that an autopsy revealed that the death of a 2-year-old Southwest D.C. boy was caused by homicide. The incident took place on Oct. 13 on Atlantic Street, Southwest. At approximately 9:04 p.m., officers located the boy, identified as...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

2 Virginia residents win $100,000 after Wednesday's Powerball drawing

WASHINGTON (7News) — Two Virginia Powerball players won $100,00 each after Wednesday's drawing, according to the Virginia lottery. The tickets were purchased in Henry County and Virginia Beach. Though there were over 50,000 Virginia winning tickets on Oct. 26, there was no jackpot winner, causing Saturday's jackpot to grow...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

LIST | Fairfax County opens 13 more early voting sites

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County on Thursday opened an additional 13 early voting sites. In total, officials said there will be 16 voting locations available across the county until the last day to vote early on Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. Early voting began last month starting with three sites open.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

PHOTOS | From Ukraine to Virginia, Homeward Trails welcomes 24 rescued cats

FAIRFAX STATION, Va. (7News) — Two dozen cats evacuated from war-torn Ukraine are heading to Dulles International Airport Wednesday afternoon. Sue Bell and longtime volunteer Shana Aufenkamp from Homeward Trails Animal Rescue in Fairfax Station, Virginia traveled there two weeks ago and spent their time volunteering at an animal shelter in Ukraine.
FAIRFAX STATION, VA
WJLA

'Sad to see': Fetterman's health a hot topic following debate performance

HARRISBURG, PA. (TND) — Discussions about the health of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman were front and center following Tuesday night's debate with fellow contender Mehmet Oz. Following his stroke in May, which sidelined Fetterman from the campaign trail for approximately two months, questions regarding his health have been...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy