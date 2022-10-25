Read full article on original website
WJLA
'Like a phoenix, we will rise.' Fire puts DC's Blues Alley Jazz Club on pause for repairs
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Blues Alley is a historic D.C. establishment, in place since 1965, offering a stage to musical legends. A fire broke out minutes before the show was set to start on Tuesday night. He says patrons were just starting to order dinner when they saw dust and soon smelled smoke.
WJLA
Bowser confident in DCPS' eligibility ruling on Eastern High QB Shaun Powell Jr.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Less than two weeks ago, D.C. Public Schools (DCPS) rejected an appeal from Shaun Powell Jr. to become eligible to play football this fall. DCPS ruled the Eastern High School student and quarterback's grade point average from a Virginia private school wasn't high enough to make him eligible to play at Eastern.
WJLA
DC bar 'Sign of the Whale' to reopen in time for Halloween weekend after March fire
WASHINGTON (7News) — Beloved D.C. bar, Sign of the Whale, will reopen on Oct. 26 after being closed due to a massive fire in March. Despite the damage, the DuPont Circle bar has been refurbished over its seven-month closure and will kick off festivities this weekend. Sign has come...
WJLA
New poll shows Moore, Brown, Lierman have commanding leads in statewide races
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new poll released by the Baltimore Sun and the University of Baltimore shows that Democrat Wes Moore has maintained his sizeable lead against Republican Dan Cox in the Maryland governor's race. The results come as early voting begins in the state Thursday. The poll shows...
WJLA
DC man scheduled to be sentenced in 2013 Montgomery County halfway house murder
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Washington, D.C. man charged with a 2013 homicide is scheduled to be sentenced Friday afternoon. Last month, Bryan Byrd, 31, of Washington, D.C. and Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, 32, of Hagerstown, Md. appeared in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County on charges of first-degree murder for the death of Alexander Buie in November 2013, and multiple related charges, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.
WJLA
'Time to end arbitration': DC teachers union holds rally for new contract
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington Teachers' Union (WTU) held a rally on Thursday at the Anacostia Metro Station in a march for a fair contract. Teachers at D.C. Public Schools have been without a contract for three years, according to WTU. "Tell Mayor Bowser it's time to end arbitration...
WJLA
The DC Council takes on teacher retention as new survey finds most DC teachers are unhappy
WASHINGTON (7News) — DC Teachers' Union President Jacqueline Pogue Lyons says the school system loses between 1/4 and 1/3 of teachers every year. She tells me a recent union survey shows most DC teachers are not happy with their jobs. "Everyone says they love the teachers, they appreciate their...
WJLA
Metro GM hopes Silver Line extension will open in time for trips to Dulles at Thanksgiving
WASHINGTON (7News) — After receiving approval to start returning more 7000 series trains this week, Metro’s general manager says his top priorities for the returning trains will be using them to open an extension of the Silver Line and to relieve overcrowding on the Red Line. However, GM...
WJLA
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
WJLA
'This is why you're free' | Burke, Va. man arrested for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man was arrested on Wednesday on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said. Henos Woldemichael, 21, of Burke, is charged with interfering with law enforcement during the breach on the U.S....
WJLA
Opening statement made in trial of 2 DC officers charged with 2020 murder of Karon Hylton
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — An unusual murder trial began Tuesday at D.C.'s U.S. District Court, in which two suspended Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers are charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy, and obstruction of justice. It is unusual in that murder is a D.C. charge, but since the U.S. Attorney's...
WJLA
Fairfax Co. leaders call for investigation into Va. Dept. of Elections' incorrect mailer
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County leaders are now calling for a "full investigation" after the Virginia Department of Elections mistakenly directed more than 30,000 Northern Virginia voters to the wrong polling place. The Virginia Department of Elections said last week that a "printing issue" was to blame...
WJLA
Pennsylvania woman breaks Maryland state fishing record with 18-pound smooth dogfish shark
WASHINGTON (7News) — Pennsylvania's Fay Gaster of Reading, Pa. caught a record-breaking 18-pound smooth dogfish off the coast of Ocean City, Md. on Oct. 22, according to Maryland's Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Following the catch, the fish's weight was verified at the Sunset Marina in Ocean City. A...
WJLA
Gov. Hogan to invest millions in bicycle, pedestrian, trail projects across Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor Larry Hogan announced $35.7 million in grants for 53 bicycle, pedestrian, and trail projects across Maryland. The million dollar investment is set to support projects from trail extensions and maintenance to safety improvements and bridge reconstructions. The Fiscal Year 2023 grants include $33.1 million in federal funding for 32 projects through the Transportation Alternatives Program and Recreational Trails Program, plus another $2.6 million in state funding for 21 projects through the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network.
WJLA
Maryland man, hired as contractor, set up hidden camera in DC woman's closet: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A 41-year-old Hyattsville, Md. man is facing charges after the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said he placed a hidden camera inside a D.C. woman's closet without her knowing. The incidents took place between June 20 and June 23 in the 1100 block of 3rd Street,...
WJLA
2-year-old baby dies in Southwest DC; MPD rules case a homicide
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said Thursday that an autopsy revealed that the death of a 2-year-old Southwest D.C. boy was caused by homicide. The incident took place on Oct. 13 on Atlantic Street, Southwest. At approximately 9:04 p.m., officers located the boy, identified as...
WJLA
2 Virginia residents win $100,000 after Wednesday's Powerball drawing
WASHINGTON (7News) — Two Virginia Powerball players won $100,00 each after Wednesday's drawing, according to the Virginia lottery. The tickets were purchased in Henry County and Virginia Beach. Though there were over 50,000 Virginia winning tickets on Oct. 26, there was no jackpot winner, causing Saturday's jackpot to grow...
WJLA
LIST | Fairfax County opens 13 more early voting sites
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County on Thursday opened an additional 13 early voting sites. In total, officials said there will be 16 voting locations available across the county until the last day to vote early on Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. Early voting began last month starting with three sites open.
WJLA
PHOTOS | From Ukraine to Virginia, Homeward Trails welcomes 24 rescued cats
FAIRFAX STATION, Va. (7News) — Two dozen cats evacuated from war-torn Ukraine are heading to Dulles International Airport Wednesday afternoon. Sue Bell and longtime volunteer Shana Aufenkamp from Homeward Trails Animal Rescue in Fairfax Station, Virginia traveled there two weeks ago and spent their time volunteering at an animal shelter in Ukraine.
WJLA
'Sad to see': Fetterman's health a hot topic following debate performance
HARRISBURG, PA. (TND) — Discussions about the health of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman were front and center following Tuesday night's debate with fellow contender Mehmet Oz. Following his stroke in May, which sidelined Fetterman from the campaign trail for approximately two months, questions regarding his health have been...
