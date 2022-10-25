ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dennison, OH

Ohio 6th grader saves brother from fire accidentally started by dog

By Suzanne Stratford
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hf4Da_0ilhl13q00

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY , Ohio (WJW) – A sixth-grader saved the day and his little brother after the family dog accidentally started a fire inside their house.

Twelve-year-old Ares Stull was home with his brother Greyston when their young rambunctious Rottweiler Luna ignited a pizza box.

Greyston, who was downstairs on his iPad, noticed the flames first and ran to get his older brother upstairs.

Adidas cuts ties with Ye over antisemitic remarks

“I thought he was kidding at first, then I go downstairs and I see all the smoke and I think to myself, ‘Why is there so much smoke?’ and I see the pizza box on fire,” said Ares.

“I was mostly scared,” said 9-year-old Greyston.

Ares grabbed his little brother, ran outside, closed the door and dialed 911.

Dennison firefighters quickly responded and were able to contain the fire before it spread beyond a small portion of the kitchen.

“It could’ve been a lot worse had the young man not done what he did and could’ve ended very badly,” said Fire Chief Dave McConnell.

Turns out Ares had learned all about fire safety from Dennison firefighters at school.

“We do fire prevention every year and he obviously had been paying attention. He did it textbook just like we taught him,” said Chief McConnell.

Metal detectors will be standard in Lake Erie fishing tournaments after cheating scandal

Firefighters were so impressed they notified the mayor who signed a proclamation declaring Oct. 20 Ares Stull Day in Dennison.

The fire department also made him an honorary firefighter, gave him a special DFD T-shirt and got a big pizza for both boys, which they kept far away from Luna.

As for how the dog started the fire, the chief said it was a fluke. Her paw hit the stove top at just the right angle.

“Basically the dog smelled the pizza on the stove and jumped up and it was a gas stove and ignited the burner and set the pizza box on fire,” he said.

“Crazy thing is she doesn’t even like human food,” said the boy’s mother Whitney Cox, who is still shocked by the ordeal but also very proud of her sons. “I cried, it’s overwhelming. It’s one thing when you’re proud of your kid, but when the whole community, the fire dept. does what they did, it’s overwhelming. Just can’t be any more proud of both of them, honestly.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOV 9

Truck accident causes closure of Ohio 7 northbound in Stratton

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A semi-truck and a dump truck were involved in a merging accident on Ohio 7 northbound, just south of the Samis Plant at the intersection of Stratton Heights Road on Thursday morning. It happened before 11 a.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person...
STRATTON, OH
whbc.com

Massillon Man Killed in Sandusky-Area Crash

SANDUSKY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 63-year-old Massillon man was killed south of Sandusky Monday when his small car was struck by a Mack truck. The state patrol says Craig Griffith did not stop for a stop sign on a side road, and was struck while pulling out onto Route 99.
SANDUSKY, OH
Cleveland.com

At least three youth arrested during barricade incident at Massillon juvenile correctional facility are from Cuyahoga County

MASSILLON, Ohio – At least three of the 12 youth arrested at a juvenile correctional facility in Massillon over the weekend are from Cuyahoga County, court records show. State officials on Tuesday released the names of those arrested during a barricade incident at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility but have not provided further details about what happened.
MASSILLON, OH
Your Radio Place

Funeral Services held for Minerva cross country runner killed in accident in Cambridge

MINERVA, Ohio – Funeral services were held Thursday morning for 16-year-old Matthew Grubb. He was the Minerva cross country runner that died in a tragic accident during a cross country meet in Cambridge last Saturday. Grubb died at Akron Children’s Hospital were he was flown after being treated at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center. The service was held at the Minerva First Christian Church and burial followed at a nearby cemetery.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
wqkt.com

Body of Apple Creek man found in Chippewa Lake

The body of an Apple Creek man was found this week in Medina County’s Chippewa Lake. Shortly after seven o’clock on Monday night, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the public boat ramp off Westfield Landing Road regarding a man found in the water. According to the sheriff’s office, 32-year old Matthew Trowbridge was found in the water adjacent to the ramp, lodged between his 14-foot aluminum boat and trailer. He was pronounced dead after being taken to Lodi Hospital. The sheriff’s office say it appears Trowbridge possibly slipped either getting in or out of his boat and fell into the water. Both alcohol and foul play have been ruled out as the cause of death, which will be determined once an autopsy is performed.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Two people found dead in Akron house fire

AKRON, Ohio — Two people were found dead following a house fire in Akron on Tuesday morning. Members of the Akron Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Carpenter Street at approximately 10 a.m. Upon arriving, Akron fire crews found the residence fully engulfed in flames.
AKRON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

32K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy