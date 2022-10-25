Read full article on original website
Putin has been watching and waiting for this moment in Washington
For months, Russian President Vladimir Putin has waited and watched, hoping for a fracturing of the remarkable Washington consensus built by President Joe Biden on the need to do everything it takes to defend democracy in Ukraine.
Brittney Griner news – update: WNBA star heads to penal colony where abuse, forced work common
A Russian court has denied American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal to reduce her prison sentence for drug possession. Tuesday’s denial paves the way for Ms Griner to serve nine years in a prison colony, unless the US government is able to negotiate a deal for her release. In her final statement delivered via video from a detention centre outside Moscow, Griner emphasised how mentally taxing her eight-month detention and two trials had been, adding: “I was barely over the significant amount [of cannabis oil] ... People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given.”“I...
Ex-Trump Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Biden has done ‘the impossible’ on Ukraine
The hotel operator turned Trump administration diplomat, whose testimony confirmed former president Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing sham investigations into Joe Biden, says the man whose presidential run he was ordered to sabotage has done a bang-up job responding to the Russian invasion.In an interview ahead of the release of his new book, The Envoy, Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Mr Biden has done “the impossible” by rallying Nato and the European Union to deliver military and economic support to Kyiv at levels that have helped Ukraine’s forces repel Russian invaders in ways never imagined...
Something weird going on with JFK assassination files; Biden being sued over it
A major online database of JFK assassination records is suing President Joe Biden and the National Archives in an effort to uncover all remaining details about the former president’s murder that have been kept secret for decades. The lawsuit comes after Biden delayed the release of the files. NBC...
Paul Pelosi San Francisco attack: What to know about violent home invasion
Paul Pelosi was assaulted around 2:30 a.m. Friday at the multimillion-dollar San Francisco estate where he resides with wife, Nancy Pelosi. He was attacked by a person armed with a hammer, according to officials and reports.
Blackouts worsen in Ukraine; fighting rages on many fronts
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Relentless Russian attacks on energy infrastructure prompted Ukrainian authorities on Friday to announce worsening blackouts around the country’s largest cities, with Kyiv’s mayor warning that the capital’s power grid is working in “emergency mode” with energy supplies down as much as 50% from pre-war levels. Meanwhile, the Russian president sought to dispel criticism of a chaotic call-up of 300,000 reservists for service in Ukraine by ordering his defense minister to make sure they’re properly trained and equipped for battle. In the Kyiv region, as winter looms, the latest damage to utilities will mean outages of four or more hours a day, according to Ukrenergo, the state operator of Ukraine’s high-voltage transmission lines. But Kyiv regional Gov. Oleksiy Kuleba warned “more severe and longer shutdowns will be applied in the coming days.”
Baryshnikov honors ‘insanely brave’ Putin opponent Navalny
NEW YORK (AP) — Ballet dancer, choreographer and actor Mikhail Baryshnikov, who famously defected from the Soviet Union nearly a half-century ago, has warmly praised jailed Russian opposition leader. Baryshnikov hailed Alexei Navalny as “insanely brave” as a human rights group awarded him its annual prize. The New York-based Train Foundation gave its 2022 “Civil Courage Prize” to Navalny in absentia, at New York University on Monday night. Baryshnikov said Navalny’s mission is to “champion a more democratic vision for Russia.” Baryshnikov defected to Canada in 1974 while on a tour with the Soviet state ballet and moved to the United States a year later. The Train Foundation cited Navalny’s “groundbreaking work for freedom and transparency in Russia” in presenting the award.
12 jurors seated for Trump Organization tax fraud trial
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s taken just three days to seat a jury of 12 people in the tax fraud trial of Donald Trump’s company — surprising even some people involved in the case who thought it would take at least a week to find an impartial panel in heavily Democratic New York City. Five of the jurors were sworn in Thursday, joining seven who were picked Tuesday. Six alternates still need to be seated. That process is beginning anew Thursday and Friday with a second pool of potential jurors, but lawyers say they’re on track for opening statements on Monday. The case involves allegations that some top Trump Organization executives received off-the-books compensation such as apartment rent, luxury cars and school tuition.
At retrial, jurors weigh ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud claims
NEW YORK (AP) — For a second time this year, jurors get a chance to decide if a Colorado businessman helped turn an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border into a cash cow for its creators. Prosecutors say fraud was in the game plan from the start for Timothy Shea and three others, including ex-President Donald Trump’s onetime adviser Steve Bannon. But a lawyer for Shea told jurors in closing arguments Thursday that his client did nothing wrong in the online appeal for money that caused thousands of donors to contribute $25 million. A prosecutor insisted that the organizers were thinking about how to line their pockets even before they began collecting money in 2019.
With inflation sticking around, Biden targets ‘junk fees’
NEW YORK (AP) — With time running out before the election, President Joe Biden highlighted his administration’s push to crack down on so-called junk fees that banks and other companies charge their customers. The announcement comes after months of high inflation has eaten away at Americans’ savings and made the economy the top issue for voters. Biden was joined by Rohit Chopra, the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the nation’s financial watchdog agency, which is targeting overdraft fees charged by banks as well as bad check fees, which are levied against a bank customer when a check isn’t valid.
Rare John Steinbeck column probes strength of US democracy
NEW YORK (AP) — Debates over the future of democracy aren’t new. Decades ago, communists and suspected communists were being blacklisted. As a resident in Paris at the time, John Steinbeck found himself asked often about the headlines from his native country and whether its form of government was endangered. His response was a column for a French publication that has rarely been seen since, but now appears in the current issue of the literary quarterly The Strand Magazine. “All democracies have it,” he wrote of the hysteria of McCarthyism. “It cannot be wiped out because, by destroying it, democracy would destroy itself.”
Report: Sen. Menendez, NJ Democrat, faces new federal probe
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey is reportedly the subject of a new federal investigation. Michael Soliman, the senator’s adviser, said Wednesday in a statement that the senator was aware of the investigation first reported on by the startup news organization Semafor. Soliman says the senator is available to help if any official inquiries are made of him or his office. The news organization cited two people familiar with the inquiry and said that federal prosecutors in New York had contacted people connected to the senator in recent weeks. Details about the investigation were not provided. A 2017 trial of the senator on bribery and other charges ended in a hung jury. Prosecutors didn’t seek a retrial.
Outgoing senators backing US recognition for 2 state tribes
MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (AP) — Native American groups in Alabama and North Carolina are hoping that two outgoing U.S. senators can help them achieve something that’s been elusive so far: federal recognition as tribes. Victories in Congress could mean millions in federal funding for both. Retiring Sen. Richard Shelby is handling a bill for the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians in Alabama. And Sen. Richard Burr is sponsoring similar legislation for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Both groups are state-recognized tribes, but the federal government has not acknowledged them. Some federally recognized tribes oppose the bills, saying the groups are trying to short-circuit the process.
World Cup jerseys get mixed reviews ahead of Qatar
NEW YORK (AP) — Millions are at stake in retail sales for this year’s World Cup in Qatar and soccer fans have been playing rate the shirt. There’s no runaway winner this year like the sold-out-in-minutes bright green and chevron jersey of Nigeria in 2018. But that hasn’t slowed the smack talk about jersey designs. The U.S. kits are taking heat. And the lack of new shirts for a rejuvenated Canada has some fans and players disappointed. Canada hasn’t made it to the tournament in 36 years. The World Cup begins Nov. 20.
Murkowski faces Tshibaka and Chesbro in Alaska Senate debate
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Alaskans want results, not “partisan political rhetoric,” as she faced her Donald Trump-backed Republican rival Kelly Tshibaka in a televised debate Thursday. Tshibaka questioned the value of Murkowski’s seniority and said it’s time for a change. Murkowski has held the seat since late 2002 and is the most senior member of Alaska’s congressional delegation. The debate, held less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 ranked choice election, also included Democrat Pat Chesbro. The other candidate on the ballot, Republican Buzz Kelley, last month suspended his campaign and endorsed Tshibaka.
Ex-Capitol cop who messaged 1/6 rioter guilty of obstruction
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former U.S. Capitol Police officer was convicted Friday of obstruction of justice for deleting Facebook messages he exchanged with a man who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Jurors were unable to reach a verdict on a second count of obstruction against Michael A....
Nevada officials begin unprecedented hand count of ballots
PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — Volunteers in a rural Nevada county where voting machine conspiracy theories led to an unprecedented hand-count of mail-in ballots came face-to-face with one messy reality of their plan Wednesday: It’s more time-consuming than anticipated. After a full day in the Nye County office building in Pahrump, 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Las Vegas, some 60 volunteers had counted about 900 of the 1,950 mail-in ballots that the county has received so far. It was the first day that counting could start under a state Supreme Court ruling that said officials must prevent the public release of early results. The court also blocked a plan to livestream the vote-counting, saying video could be released only after polls close on Nov. 8. The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada unsuccessfully sought to block the counting on the grounds that it could allow election results to be made public before many voters had even weighed in.
