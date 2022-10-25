Read full article on original website
CyAnn Marie Martin (nee Grant)
CyAnn Marie Martin (nee Grant) CyAnn Marie Martin (nee Grant), age 79, of Neenah, passed away on October 14, 2022, at Theda Clark Hospital, after a brief battle with congestive heart failure. CyAnn was born March 24, 1943, in the Town of Iola, daughter of D. Robert Grant and A. Gertrude Grant.
Daniel L. Yocom III
Daniel L. Yocom III, 77, of Eagle, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 24, 2022 at his home with his loving family at his side. Dan was born on September 26, 1945, in Waukegan, Illinois, the son of Daniel and Joan (Namejunas) Yocom. He grew up in the in the Waukegan area and graduated from Waukegan Township High School as a National Merit Scholar at the age of 16. After high school, Daniel attended Dartmouth College and graduated from the University of Iowa where he was co-captain of the swim team. Dan is fondly remembered as the exacting and fun-loving swim coach at the Brentwood Swim and Tennis Club of Waukegan. After graduating, he lived on the family farm in Somers, where he started a landscaping business. Dan moved to Eagle in 2013 and continued to enjoy gardening and landscaping on his 12-acre property. He had a deep appreciation and love for the outdoors and nature. Dan was very active and he excelled at athletics like swimming, bicycling, handball and cross country skiing. Dan was fun, playful, and generous with both his friends and family. The most important thing in Dan’s life was his family. He was happiest when surrounded by those he loved. He will be dearly missed.
Marlene (Marty) Dolores Webb
Nov. 11, 1946 - October 17, 2022. Marlene (Marty) Dolores Webb, age 75, passed away peacefully with her family and friends by her side on October 17, 2022. The daughter of the late Paul and Adela (Mueller) Heimermann, Marty was born on November 11, 1946, in Austin, Minn. Marty graduated...
Alvin Carl Roeker
Aug. 1, 1924 - Oct. 21, 2022. Alvin Carl Roecker, 98, passed away on October 21, 2022. He was born August 1, 1924 in West Bend, WI, to the late Viola Zumach and Alvin P. Roecker. Alvin graduated from West Bend High School in 1941 and served in the Army...
William J. Brannan
William Joseph Brannan, age 82, of Oconomowoc, passed away on October 22, 2022, after a battle with cancer. Bill grew up in Milwaukee and spent his summers at his grandparents’ farm in Lansing, Iowa. He attended St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic grade school and graduated high school from St. John Cathedral Class of 1958. After graduation, he entered the Army and earned a Bronze Star in Korea. After, he was a union sheet metal worker for over 35 years.
Lester L. Steffen, 89
Lester L. Steffen, age 89 of Cedarburg passed away at Hamilton House in Cedarburg on October 23, 2022. He was born June 3, 1933 in the Town of Jackson, son of the late Henry and Alma (nee Schulz) Steffen. He was a 1951 graduate of Cedarburg High School and worked as a pattern maker for Mercury Marine in Cedarburg from 1951 – 1970.
Susan J. Danielson
July 4, 1941 - Oct. 23, 2022. Susan J. Danielson of Waukesha passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her home. She was born in Vineland, New Jersey, on July 4, 1941, the daughter of Solomon and Edna (nee Bisbing) Sheldon. Susan graduated from Vineland High School and...
Barbara J. Isleb
July 6, 1935 - Oct. 20, 2022. Barbara J. Isleb (nee Doege) of Waukesha passed on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the age of 87. In retirement, Barbara enjoyed quilting, reading, traveling, playing cards and loved watching her grandchildren grow. Barbara was born in Milwaukee, the daughter of Elmer and...
Timothy P. Ross
Timothy P. Ross (Timmer), age 51, passed unexpectedly on October 21, 2022. He was born on March 16, 1971, to Robert and Ella (Krumvieda) Ross in Oconomowoc. Tim is survived by his son, Cale (Andrea) Ross; mother, Ella; his siblings, Terrisa (Doug) Laurin, Charlene (Tim) Steger, Gregory Ross and Raymond (Janet) Ross; his beloved dog, Belle; and many other family and friends.
Sue Lynn Klokow
May 19, 1956 - Oct. 24, 2022. Sue Lynn Klokow gained her angel wings on Monday, October 24, 2022 at her home while bravely battling cancer with her family by her side. Sue was 66 years old. Sue was born on May 19, 1956, in Wausau WI. Daughter of Harvey Goetsch (1927 - 2020) and Lillie Ann Goetsch (nee DeGroff) (1933 - 2005).
Ruth A. Castillo
May 6, 1943 - Oct. 24, 2022. Ruth A. Castillo, 79, of Watertown, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022. A funeral mass will take place on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at noon, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Watertown with Father Vincent Brewer officiating. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Friday, October 28, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Catherine Ann Race, 74
Catherine Ann Race of Cedar Grove passed away early Monday morning, October 17, 2022, at the Aurora Medical Center in Sheboygan. She was 74 years old. Cathy was born on December 1, 1947, in Port Washington, daughter of Archibald and Helen (nee Schmitz) Thomes. She attended local schools and graduated from Port Washington High School.
Jean Marie Gajewski
Oct. 20, 1959 - Oct. 3, 2022. Jean Marie Gajewski, 62, of The Woodlands, Texas, passed away on Oct. 3, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Jean was born Oct. 20, 1959, in Milwaukee, WI to the late James William Komberec Sr. and Mary Frances (Knoebel) Komberec. Jean is survived...
Evonne Rae Hanson
Aug. 8, 1939 - Oct. 24, 2022. Evonne Rae Hanson, age 83, passed away on October 24, 2022. She was born on August 8, 1939, in Bottineau, North Dakota, to Ray and Erleen Brooks. Evonne is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bob; her children, Katerina McGinnis, Eric (Eloise) Hanson and Leif (Adria) Hanson; grandchildren, Ryan and Evan; and siblings, Donna and Barbara.
June D. Miller
June 27, 1932 - Oct. 25, 2022. June D. Miller (nee Long), formerly of Muskego, died peacefully Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the age of 90 years. Forever sweetheart of the late Casimer “Casey” for 64 years; loving mother of Steven (Kathy), Pam (Troy) Schutz and Brian (Kerry); proud grandma of Courtney Gansmann (Tim Roybal), Kenny (Jessica) Gansmann, Nicholas (Natalie), Sarah, Amy (Nelson) Vanegas and Kelsey (Chris) Wolf; adoring great-grandma of Diego, Maritza, Nathalia, Emilia, Everett and Lily; dear sister Ron (Bonnie) Long; and sister-in-law of Jerry (Inge) and Pat Berndsen. June is also loved and will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
John R. Marotta
John R. Marotta of Waukesha passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the age of 78. He was born in Chicago in 1944, the son of Emil and Jane (nee Mascia) Marotta Sr. John proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Air Force.
Sandra M. Rodriguez
Sandra M. Rodriguez of Waukesha died on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital at the age of 71. She was born in Waukesha on March 30, 1951, the daughter of Manuel and Maria (nee Rivera) Rodriguez. Sandra was a 1970 graduate of Waukesha South High School and earned...
Eunice G. Lovrine
July 15, 1933 - Oct. 23, 2022. Eunice G. Lovrine, 89, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Park Ridge Assisted Living Center in Watertown. Eunice was born July 15, 1933, in Wauwatosa, the daughter of Frank and Bernice (Vetter) Reder. She attended school in the area...
Agnes Milnes Cooper
Agnes Milnes Cooper (Nessie) passed away on October 18, 2022. Nessie was born in Montrose, Scotland where she met and married her husband. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Earl Cooper and her beloved grandson Marcus Cooper. Nessie is survived by her children, James Cooper (m. Angela) of Mobile,...
David J. Armstrong
David Joseph Armstrong of Oconomowoc passed away peacefully at home on October 22, 2022, at the age of 65. He is survived by his mother, Mary Armstrong, and siblings Paul (Donna) Armstrong, Margaret (Mark) Haagensen, Monica (Greg) Udelhofen, Maureen (Greg) Markon, Janet Gamble, Brigid Armstrong, Sharon Yaeger and Sally (Thomas) Zale. Also survived by nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
