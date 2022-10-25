Daniel L. Yocom III, 77, of Eagle, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 24, 2022 at his home with his loving family at his side. Dan was born on September 26, 1945, in Waukegan, Illinois, the son of Daniel and Joan (Namejunas) Yocom. He grew up in the in the Waukegan area and graduated from Waukegan Township High School as a National Merit Scholar at the age of 16. After high school, Daniel attended Dartmouth College and graduated from the University of Iowa where he was co-captain of the swim team. Dan is fondly remembered as the exacting and fun-loving swim coach at the Brentwood Swim and Tennis Club of Waukegan. After graduating, he lived on the family farm in Somers, where he started a landscaping business. Dan moved to Eagle in 2013 and continued to enjoy gardening and landscaping on his 12-acre property. He had a deep appreciation and love for the outdoors and nature. Dan was very active and he excelled at athletics like swimming, bicycling, handball and cross country skiing. Dan was fun, playful, and generous with both his friends and family. The most important thing in Dan’s life was his family. He was happiest when surrounded by those he loved. He will be dearly missed.

