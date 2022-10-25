Read full article on original website
Amendment 3 would increase home tax exemption, save teachers, police $550 a year but cost Duval $38M in tax revenue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has been breaking down each of the amendment proposals on this year’s ballot as early voting begins in Florida this week. Now News4JAX is looking at Amendment 3, which if approved, would increase the homestead exemption for teachers, law enforcement officers and active-duty military.
Biden to travel to New Mexico days before midterm election
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is set to travel to New Mexico next week, days before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The White House in a statement said Biden will take part in events with Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is trying to win a second term in next month's election, and other state and local officials.
Florida agencies team up to fight opioid addiction with 12-county pilot program
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Florida is rolling out a new program to help battle opioid addiction and overdoses titled “CORE,” which stands for “Coordinated Opioid Recovery.”. Officials with the state health department said the program is meant to “expand every aspect of overdose response and treats all primary and secondary impacts of substance use disorder.”
Arrest warrant issued for 2nd teacher of Chappell Schools, sheriff’s office says
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – An arrest warrant has been issued for a second staff member of Chappell Schools in St. Johns County, who is now a former employee, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Previously, News4JAX reported on Anthony Guadalupe, 18, a teacher’s assistant who is facing 12 counts...
Safety a priority for Georgia-Florida game, but fans asked to not let their guard down
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While there will be heavy police presence around TIAA Bank Field and inside RV city now through Saturday night for the Georgia-Florida game, officials are encouraging those attending the game and tailgating parties to not let their guard down when they venture away. Security is a...
Inmate, 18, at St. Johns Youth Academy accused of assaulting staffer; he says he was defending himself
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – An 18-year-old inmate is accused of attacking a staffer, who the inmate claimed was having sex with other inmates, this week at St. Johns Youth Academy, according to reports from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office. A disturbance described as a “riot situation” led...
Ex-St. Marys soldier accused in murder plot against serviceman who turned him in for using marijuana
A 29-year-old former U.S. Army sergeant has admitted he stabbed a soldier to death in Georiga in a murder plot that also involved a 21-year-old ex-soldier from St. Marys. The body of Specialist Austin J. Hawk, 21, was found in his Fort Stewart barracks room in June 2020. Hawk had...
Is St. Johns Youth Academy shut down?
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – News4Jax received a tip from a viewer Wednesday morning that St. Johns Youth Academy in St. Augustine shut down and the kids were being shipped out. News4JAX has not been able to confirm if the St Johns Youth Academy shut down after multiple calls to the facility, the Department of Juvenile Justice Communications Office, and even the St. Johns County sheriff’s office.
‘He doesn’t know how much he did’: Woman who lost unborn twins, brother in DUI crash awaits sentencing for driver
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A St. Augustine man officials say is responsible for a deadly wrong-way DUI crash nearly two years ago is scheduled to be sentenced Friday. Troopers say 33-year-old Michael Rhein was drunk when he crashed into a car the day after Christmas in 2020. Three members...
‘I hate myself every day’: Man sentenced to 41 years for DUI crash that killed unborn twins, their uncle
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A St. Augustine man who was sentenced Friday to 41 years in prison for a deadly wrong-way DUI crash nearly two years ago apologized during his sentencing hearing, saying he will never forget what happened that night. Troopers say 33-year-old Michael Rhein was drunk when...
Elderly man killed, woman in serious condition after crash in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – An 84-year-old man was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in St. Johns County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said the crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. when the 84-year-old driver was traveling east on Creekside Drive. A woman driver, 81, was traveling south in her car on US-1 when the man failed to yield the right of way to her vehicle and crashed.
