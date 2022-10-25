Read full article on original website
World Class Extractions Reports Operating and Financial Results for the Year Ended April 30, 2022
VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP)(FRA:WCF)(OTCQB:WCEXF) (the "Company" or "World-Class"), is pleased to report the operating and financial results for its year ended April 30, 2022. Highlights. ➢ The Company was an innovation-driven company previously operating through its wholly-owned subsidiary Soma Labs Scientific...
$11.7 Trillion Worldwide Civil Engineering Industry to 2027 - Featuring AECOM, Fluor, Laing O'Rourke and Royal BAM Group Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Civil Engineering Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global civil engineering market reached a value of US$ 8.38 Trillion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 11.71 Trillion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.74% during 2021-2027.
2021-2022 The Letter For Customer – Tianjin Tsr Import & Export Co., Ltd.
Tianjin TSR Import&Export Co., Ltd. was founded in year 2015, mainly products: dining chair/table, coffee table, office chair, plastic chair, etc, the former is a small manufactory work since year 2006, at that year Tsr had about 7 employees, everything is difficult when start, but it is half success as Tsr says, after that Tsr growing fast every year. Then Tsr start have our own export department-Tianjin tsr import&export co., ltd, with 2 export sales man in 2015, along with developing the exhibition help Tsr a lot, guangzhou CIFF exhibition, shanghai FURNITURE CHINA (SNIEC)and IMM COLOGNE Tsr all attend to the show.
Stevanato Group and DWK Life Sciences Sign Non-Exclusive Distribution Agreement for EZ-fill® Platform Products
Stevanato Group aims to expand distribution of EZ-fill® whose proven advantages have turned its processing technology into an industry standard for Ready-To-Use products. Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment and delivery solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, and DWK Life Sciences, a leading global manufacturer and provider of precision labware as well as primary packaging solutions for Life Science Research, Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical markets, today announced they have entered a non-exclusive agreement for the distribution and sale of the EZ-fill® Ready-to-Use solutions (RTU) by Stevanato Group.
Global Onychomycosis Clinical Trial Pipeline Landscape Report 2022-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Onychomycosis Clinical Trial Pipeline Highlights - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides the most up-to-date information on key pipeline products within the global Onychomycosis market. It covers emerging therapies for Onychomycosis in active clinical development stages including early and late stage clinical trials.
Guerrilla RF Surpasses 150M+ RFIC/MMIC Deployments
Accelerates Shipments, Increasing Lifetime Deployments by 50 Percent in 15 Months. Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) announced today it has surpassed the 150 million milestone for RFIC/MMIC deployments – a 50 percent increase in lifetime shipments since it reached the 100M mark 15 months ago. Since opening its doors in 2013, Guerrilla RF has experienced incredible growth within the wireless infrastructure market. In 2020 and 2021, the company was recognized by Inc. magazine as being one of the top 500 fastest growing companies in the country.
AYRO to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3, 2022 and Provide Corporate Update
Conference Call to be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) ("AYRO" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micro mobility, and last-mile delivery, announces that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 before the market open.
South Africa Fleet Management Market Report 2022 Featuring Cartrack, MiX Telematics, Tracker, Netstar, Ctrack, g-FleeT, Transnet, Motus, Super Group, OneLogix, Value Logistics and WesBank - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Fleet Management in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report focuses on fleet management in South Africa, and includes comprehensive information on the state of the industry, notable players, developments such as technological advancements and the growing ecommerce sector, corporate actions and information on the state of the vehicle industry, on which the fleet management industry depends.
Global Oxygen Scavengers Market Report 2022 to 2031: Rising Demand for Convenience Foods and Active Food Packaging is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Oxygen Scavengers Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Type, Form, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global oxygen scavengers market is projected to reach $4,318.4 million by 2031 from $2,324.4 million in 2021, growing at...
Ground Support Equipment Market Size Is Projected to Reach US$ 19.34 Bn and Grow at CAGR 20% over Forecasts Period 2022-2028
The Ground Support Equipment Market Provides Key Comprehensive Information about latest trends, research, new technology updates and market estimation forecast study till 2028. Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2022 -- Ground Support Equipment Market Size, & Future Growth 2022. Ground support equipment (GSE) is a sophisticated support gear that is...
Tenon Medical, Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Tenon Medical, Inc. ("Tenon" or the "Company"), a company transforming care for patients suffering with certain sacroiliac disorders, today announced plans to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after market close on Thursday, November 10, 2022. The Company will also hold a conference call the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results in further detail. The call with conclude with a Q&A session.
A Drawing AI, "Drawing Varygood-Boy", Which Has Over 2 Million Users in Japan, Will Release Its Image Generation API “Inspinity” and Offer It at the World’s Lowest Price Level in Early November.
SAIKAI CREATIVE COMPANY (Head office: Saikai City, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan; President: Takafumi Miyasato) announces that it will open its API “Inspinity” for its AI-based image generation LINE application “Drawing Varygood-Boy” (hereinafter referred to as “This Application”) to the public from the beginning of November.
Best’s Review: Leading U.S. Auto Insurers and More
October’s Best’s Review looks at the U.S. auto insurance industry with Best’s Rankings for:. Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.
Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) (“Arcos Dorados” or the “Company”), Latin America’s largest restaurant chain and the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, today announced its participation in the following investor event:. Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play Conference. This in-person event will be held...
