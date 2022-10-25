Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Evonne Rae Hanson
Aug. 8, 1939 - Oct. 24, 2022. Evonne Rae Hanson, age 83, passed away on October 24, 2022. She was born on August 8, 1939, in Bottineau, North Dakota, to Ray and Erleen Brooks. Evonne is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bob; her children, Katerina McGinnis, Eric (Eloise) Hanson and Leif (Adria) Hanson; grandchildren, Ryan and Evan; and siblings, Donna and Barbara.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Marlene (Marty) Dolores Webb
Nov. 11, 1946 - October 17, 2022. Marlene (Marty) Dolores Webb, age 75, passed away peacefully with her family and friends by her side on October 17, 2022. The daughter of the late Paul and Adela (Mueller) Heimermann, Marty was born on November 11, 1946, in Austin, Minn. Marty graduated...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Timothy P. Ross
Timothy P. Ross (Timmer), age 51, passed unexpectedly on October 21, 2022. He was born on March 16, 1971, to Robert and Ella (Krumvieda) Ross in Oconomowoc. Tim is survived by his son, Cale (Andrea) Ross; mother, Ella; his siblings, Terrisa (Doug) Laurin, Charlene (Tim) Steger, Gregory Ross and Raymond (Janet) Ross; his beloved dog, Belle; and many other family and friends.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Carol Mildred Bruggnink
Carol Mildred Bruggink passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022 at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. She was 81 years old. Carol was born April 19, 1941 in West Bend, the daughter of Robert Sr. and Rosella (Saueressig) Ostrander. She attended school in West Bend, graduating from West Bend High School in 1958, and went on to study at Patricia Stevens Career College with her lifelong friend Rosemary Seideman. She began working at West Bend Company as a model and secretary.
Greater Milwaukee Today
June D. Miller
June 27, 1932 - Oct. 25, 2022. June D. Miller (nee Long), formerly of Muskego, died peacefully Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the age of 90 years. Forever sweetheart of the late Casimer “Casey” for 64 years; loving mother of Steven (Kathy), Pam (Troy) Schutz and Brian (Kerry); proud grandma of Courtney Gansmann (Tim Roybal), Kenny (Jessica) Gansmann, Nicholas (Natalie), Sarah, Amy (Nelson) Vanegas and Kelsey (Chris) Wolf; adoring great-grandma of Diego, Maritza, Nathalia, Emilia, Everett and Lily; dear sister Ron (Bonnie) Long; and sister-in-law of Jerry (Inge) and Pat Berndsen. June is also loved and will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Greater Milwaukee Today
CyAnn Marie Martin (nee Grant)
CyAnn Marie Martin (nee Grant) CyAnn Marie Martin (nee Grant), age 79, of Neenah, passed away on October 14, 2022, at Theda Clark Hospital, after a brief battle with congestive heart failure. CyAnn was born March 24, 1943, in the Town of Iola, daughter of D. Robert Grant and A. Gertrude Grant.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sue Lynn Klokow
May 19, 1956 - Oct. 24, 2022. Sue Lynn Klokow gained her angel wings on Monday, October 24, 2022 at her home while bravely battling cancer with her family by her side. Sue was 66 years old. Sue was born on May 19, 1956, in Wausau WI. Daughter of Harvey Goetsch (1927 - 2020) and Lillie Ann Goetsch (nee DeGroff) (1933 - 2005).
Greater Milwaukee Today
Lester L. Steffen, 89
Lester L. Steffen, age 89 of Cedarburg passed away at Hamilton House in Cedarburg on October 23, 2022. He was born June 3, 1933 in the Town of Jackson, son of the late Henry and Alma (nee Schulz) Steffen. He was a 1951 graduate of Cedarburg High School and worked as a pattern maker for Mercury Marine in Cedarburg from 1951 – 1970.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Daniel L. Yocom III
Daniel L. Yocom III, 77, of Eagle, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 24, 2022 at his home with his loving family at his side. Dan was born on September 26, 1945, in Waukegan, Illinois, the son of Daniel and Joan (Namejunas) Yocom. He grew up in the in the Waukegan area and graduated from Waukegan Township High School as a National Merit Scholar at the age of 16. After high school, Daniel attended Dartmouth College and graduated from the University of Iowa where he was co-captain of the swim team. Dan is fondly remembered as the exacting and fun-loving swim coach at the Brentwood Swim and Tennis Club of Waukegan. After graduating, he lived on the family farm in Somers, where he started a landscaping business. Dan moved to Eagle in 2013 and continued to enjoy gardening and landscaping on his 12-acre property. He had a deep appreciation and love for the outdoors and nature. Dan was very active and he excelled at athletics like swimming, bicycling, handball and cross country skiing. Dan was fun, playful, and generous with both his friends and family. The most important thing in Dan’s life was his family. He was happiest when surrounded by those he loved. He will be dearly missed.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Anthony “Tony” Edward Nebel
Anthony “Tony” Edward Nebel, 68, passed away unexpectantly on October 23, 2022, at Froedtert Wauwatosa Hospital. Tony was born on March 20, 1954, in Milwaukee, to the late Robert and Patricia (nee Jones) Nebel. Tony loved spending time with his fiancé Geri, grandchildren and his dog, Mojo. Mojo meant the world to him. He enjoyed listening 60s and 70s Rock and Roll. Tony had no filter and marched to the beat of his own drum.
Greater Milwaukee Today
David J. Armstrong
David Joseph Armstrong of Oconomowoc passed away peacefully at home on October 22, 2022, at the age of 65. He is survived by his mother, Mary Armstrong, and siblings Paul (Donna) Armstrong, Margaret (Mark) Haagensen, Monica (Greg) Udelhofen, Maureen (Greg) Markon, Janet Gamble, Brigid Armstrong, Sharon Yaeger and Sally (Thomas) Zale. Also survived by nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ruth A. Castillo
May 6, 1943 - Oct. 24, 2022. Ruth A. Castillo, 79, of Watertown, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022. A funeral mass will take place on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at noon, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Watertown with Father Vincent Brewer officiating. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Friday, October 28, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Catherine Ann Race, 74
Catherine Ann Race of Cedar Grove passed away early Monday morning, October 17, 2022, at the Aurora Medical Center in Sheboygan. She was 74 years old. Cathy was born on December 1, 1947, in Port Washington, daughter of Archibald and Helen (nee Schmitz) Thomes. She attended local schools and graduated from Port Washington High School.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Elenore Elizabeth Piette
Oct. 30, 1939 - Oct. 25, 2022. To know her is to love her. Elenore Elizabeth Piette died peacefully at home in Brookfield surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. She was 82 years old. Faith and family were the foundation of Elenore’s life. She was born...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Agnes Milnes Cooper
Agnes Milnes Cooper (Nessie) passed away on October 18, 2022. Nessie was born in Montrose, Scotland where she met and married her husband. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Earl Cooper and her beloved grandson Marcus Cooper. Nessie is survived by her children, James Cooper (m. Angela) of Mobile,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Jean Marie Gajewski
Oct. 20, 1959 - Oct. 3, 2022. Jean Marie Gajewski, 62, of The Woodlands, Texas, passed away on Oct. 3, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Jean was born Oct. 20, 1959, in Milwaukee, WI to the late James William Komberec Sr. and Mary Frances (Knoebel) Komberec. Jean is survived...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Patricia Ann Kolm
Aug. 24, 1930 - Oct. 6, 2022. Patricia Ann Kolm, age 92, was called home, while surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Three Pillars Senior Living. She was born in Milwaukee on August 24, 1930, to William B. and Edith M. (nee Lynch) Fischer. She...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Michael Shawn O’Connor
Aug. 26,1966 - Oct. 20, 2022. Michael Shawn O’Connor, age 56, passed away on October 20, 2022. He was born in St. Paul, Minn., to Roderick O’Connor and Lucille Mangini on August 26, 1966. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Eileen; his three beautiful...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Richard K. Maher ‘Sarge,’ 75
Richard Maher of Grafton formerly of Port Washington passed away peacefully in the morning hours of Saturday, October 22, 2022, in Sheboygan. He was 75 years old. He was born in Milwaukee on March 21, 1947, son of John and Ermae (nee Borchardt) Maher. Rich grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from Custer High School in 1965. After high school, he served his country in the United States Air Force, being honorably discharged in 1969.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Eunice G. Lovrine
July 15, 1933 - Oct. 23, 2022. Eunice G. Lovrine, 89, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Park Ridge Assisted Living Center in Watertown. Eunice was born July 15, 1933, in Wauwatosa, the daughter of Frank and Bernice (Vetter) Reder. She attended school in the area...
