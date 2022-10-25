The Worldwide Automotive HUD Industry is Expected to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Tianjin TSR Import&Export Co., Ltd. was founded in year 2015, mainly products: dining chair/table, coffee table, office chair, plastic chair, etc, the former is a small manufactory work since year 2006, at that year Tsr had about 7 employees, everything is difficult when start, but it is half success as Tsr says, after that Tsr growing fast every year. Then Tsr start have our own export department-Tianjin tsr import&export co., ltd, with 2 export sales man in 2015, along with developing the exhibition help Tsr a lot, guangzhou CIFF exhibition, shanghai FURNITURE CHINA (SNIEC)and IMM COLOGNE Tsr all attend to the show.

