The Worldwide Automotive HUD Industry is Expected to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

$11.7 Trillion Worldwide Civil Engineering Industry to 2027 - Featuring AECOM, Fluor, Laing O'Rourke and Royal BAM Group Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Civil Engineering Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global civil engineering market reached a value of US$ 8.38 Trillion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 11.71 Trillion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.74% during 2021-2027.
Global Oxygen Scavengers Market Report 2022 to 2031: Rising Demand for Convenience Foods and Active Food Packaging is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Oxygen Scavengers Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Type, Form, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global oxygen scavengers market is projected to reach $4,318.4 million by 2031 from $2,324.4 million in 2021, growing at...
Ground Support Equipment Market Size Is Projected to Reach US$ 19.34 Bn and Grow at CAGR 20% over Forecasts Period 2022-2028
The Ground Support Equipment Market Provides Key Comprehensive Information about latest trends, research, new technology updates and market estimation forecast study till 2028. Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2022 -- Ground Support Equipment Market Size, & Future Growth 2022. Ground support equipment (GSE) is a sophisticated support gear that is...
2021-2022 The Letter For Customer – Tianjin Tsr Import & Export Co., Ltd.
Tianjin TSR Import&Export Co., Ltd. was founded in year 2015, mainly products: dining chair/table, coffee table, office chair, plastic chair, etc, the former is a small manufactory work since year 2006, at that year Tsr had about 7 employees, everything is difficult when start, but it is half success as Tsr says, after that Tsr growing fast every year. Then Tsr start have our own export department-Tianjin tsr import&export co., ltd, with 2 export sales man in 2015, along with developing the exhibition help Tsr a lot, guangzhou CIFF exhibition, shanghai FURNITURE CHINA (SNIEC)and IMM COLOGNE Tsr all attend to the show.
Press Release: Continued strong growth in Q3 with key regulatory milestones achieved
Continued strong growth in Q3 with key regulatory milestones achieved. Q3 2022 sales growth of 9.0% at CER driven by Specialty Care and Vaccines. Specialty Care grew 19.9% driven by Dupixent® performance (€2,314 million, +44.5%) and launch momentum in Rare Disease. Vaccines up 23.5% from strong Flu sales...
Social Security payment increases are officially announced
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
Novel Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3%, till 2035 – According to Roots Analysis
Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Novel Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Devices Market, 2022-2035” report to its list of offerings. Given the growing number of patients suffering from cardiovascular disorders and the high associated financial burden, cardiovascular drug eluting stents have emerged as a safe and efficient novel drug delivery device to assist in providing effectual treatment.
South Africa Fleet Management Market Report 2022 Featuring Cartrack, MiX Telematics, Tracker, Netstar, Ctrack, g-FleeT, Transnet, Motus, Super Group, OneLogix, Value Logistics and WesBank - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Fleet Management in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report focuses on fleet management in South Africa, and includes comprehensive information on the state of the industry, notable players, developments such as technological advancements and the growing ecommerce sector, corporate actions and information on the state of the vehicle industry, on which the fleet management industry depends.
Guerrilla RF Surpasses 150M+ RFIC/MMIC Deployments
Accelerates Shipments, Increasing Lifetime Deployments by 50 Percent in 15 Months. Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) announced today it has surpassed the 150 million milestone for RFIC/MMIC deployments – a 50 percent increase in lifetime shipments since it reached the 100M mark 15 months ago. Since opening its doors in 2013, Guerrilla RF has experienced incredible growth within the wireless infrastructure market. In 2020 and 2021, the company was recognized by Inc. magazine as being one of the top 500 fastest growing companies in the country.
Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce Enters Peak with New and Expanded Client Relationships
Strong service levels, supported by new automation, robotics and a seasoned team attract leading ecommerce brands. Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced a number of new and expanded client relationships as the peak holiday shopping season begins. Since the start of Q3, Pitney Bowes has launched more than 30 new clients while expanding its relationships with several long-standing clients based on strong service:
Global Electric Racing Car Market Report 2022: Reducing Cost of Electric Batteries Facilitates Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Electric Racing Car Market, Type, Battery Capacity, Transmission Type, Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Electric racing car Market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Electric racing car refers to a...
Global Onychomycosis Clinical Trial Pipeline Landscape Report 2022-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Onychomycosis Clinical Trial Pipeline Highlights - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides the most up-to-date information on key pipeline products within the global Onychomycosis market. It covers emerging therapies for Onychomycosis in active clinical development stages including early and late stage clinical trials.
Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets executives to present a path to equitable and improved patient care at the Global Digital Health Summit
Cathy Wolfe, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets, and Ruchi Tushir, Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets India, to discuss the necessity of digital healthcare adoption. Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL), a leading global provider of expert solutions, insights and services for professionals, announces that...
United Kingdom Diagnostic Imaging (X-Ray, Ultrasound, MRI, CT) Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "United Kingdom Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Type (X-Ray Imaging Solutions, Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, CT Scanners, Others), By Mobility, By Source, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The United Kingdom diagnostic imaging market is projected to...
A Drawing AI, "Drawing Varygood-Boy", Which Has Over 2 Million Users in Japan, Will Release Its Image Generation API “Inspinity” and Offer It at the World’s Lowest Price Level in Early November.
SAIKAI CREATIVE COMPANY (Head office: Saikai City, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan; President: Takafumi Miyasato) announces that it will open its API “Inspinity” for its AI-based image generation LINE application “Drawing Varygood-Boy” (hereinafter referred to as “This Application”) to the public from the beginning of November.
Stevanato Group and DWK Life Sciences Sign Non-Exclusive Distribution Agreement for EZ-fill® Platform Products
Stevanato Group aims to expand distribution of EZ-fill® whose proven advantages have turned its processing technology into an industry standard for Ready-To-Use products. Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment and delivery solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, and DWK Life Sciences, a leading global manufacturer and provider of precision labware as well as primary packaging solutions for Life Science Research, Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical markets, today announced they have entered a non-exclusive agreement for the distribution and sale of the EZ-fill® Ready-to-Use solutions (RTU) by Stevanato Group.
Strategy Analytics: Apple Hits Best Third Quarter Global Smartphone Market Share in Twelve Years in Q3 2022
According to new research from Strategy Analytics, global smartphone shipments fell -9% YoY to 297 million units in Q3 2022. Samsung topped the global smartphone market with a healthy 22% share in Q3 2022. Apple ranked the second place with 16% share, the highest third quarter performance over the past twelve years. Xiaomi, OPPO (including OnePlus) and vivo stayed in the top five list.
iFabric Corp Announces Launch of "Verzus All" Apparel Brand and New Orders
MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Hylton Karon President and CEO of iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF), today provided an update on the Company's new brand launch and new orders for its swimwear products. "I'm pleased to announce the launch of our new direct-to-consumer brand...
AYRO to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3, 2022 and Provide Corporate Update
Conference Call to be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) ("AYRO" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micro mobility, and last-mile delivery, announces that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 before the market open.
Best’s Review: Leading U.S. Auto Insurers and More
October’s Best’s Review looks at the U.S. auto insurance industry with Best’s Rankings for:. Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.
