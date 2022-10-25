Read full article on original website
Related
Stimulus update: Deadline to claim direct one-time $3,200 payments just three weeks away
Millions of taxpayers are still eligible for COVID-19 relief stimulus payments, with the deadline to claim the financial relief fast approaching. Between 8 million and 9 million people could be eligible for additional COVID-19 relief through either a stimulus payment or the Child Tax Credit, according to the Government Accountability Office.
Social Security payment increases are officially announced
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
IRS: Growing gap between US income taxes owed and paid
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The amount of income tax money owed but not paid to the IRS is projected to grow, the agency said Friday. For tax years 2014 through 2016, the estimated gross "tax gap"
Don't Beat Yourself Up if You Missed the 9.62% I Bond Yield
People are rushing into I bonds so fast that the only place you can buy them, the government’s TreasuryDirect web site, crashed. The reason why investors are flocking to the site is that Oct. 28 is the last day that those buying I bonds, which are U.S. savings bonds, can get a 9.62% interest rate. The rate is expected to drop to 6.47% Nov. 1.
Comments / 0