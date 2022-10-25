Read full article on original website
Creative Biolabs Announced Exhibition at Scientist.com’s Vendor Discovery Day
Creative Biolabs, one of the leading CROs right behind new drug R&D pipelines, will exhibit at the next iteration of Scientist.com's Vendor Discovery Day in West Chester, PA, on November 2, 2022. New York, USA - October 27, 2022 - Since the initiation of 2022, seeing the return of in-person...
Shop Consciously Creates Safe & Sustainable Jobs for African Women Artisans
The Brand Allows Ordinary People to Empower Communities Through A Deeper Appreciation of Locally-Crafted Products. To the people behind Shop Consciously, becoming a catalyst of change does not need acts of grandeur. The online shop serves as a platform where female artisans and entrepreneurs can showcase their crafts. Specifically, it features accessories, bags, shoes, and household items hand-made by women from East, West, and Southern Africa.
Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets executives to present a path to equitable and improved patient care at the Global Digital Health Summit
Cathy Wolfe, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets, and Ruchi Tushir, Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets India, to discuss the necessity of digital healthcare adoption. Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL), a leading global provider of expert solutions, insights and services for professionals, announces that...
Flare Therapeutics Presents Comprehensive Real-World Data in Advanced and Metastatic Urothelial Cancer in Support of Therapeutic Targeting of PPARG at 2022 EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium
Molecular Real-World Data (RWD) from 3,000+ individuals with advanced and metastatic urothelial cancer highlight Peroxisome Proliferator-Activated Receptor Gamma (PPARG) as a lineage defining transcription factor is foundational to Flare’s precision oncology approach. Flare Therapeutics, a biotechnology company targeting transcription factors to discover precision medicines for cancer and other diseases,...
Guerrilla RF Surpasses 150M+ RFIC/MMIC Deployments
Accelerates Shipments, Increasing Lifetime Deployments by 50 Percent in 15 Months. Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) announced today it has surpassed the 150 million milestone for RFIC/MMIC deployments – a 50 percent increase in lifetime shipments since it reached the 100M mark 15 months ago. Since opening its doors in 2013, Guerrilla RF has experienced incredible growth within the wireless infrastructure market. In 2020 and 2021, the company was recognized by Inc. magazine as being one of the top 500 fastest growing companies in the country.
AM Best’s Webinar Highlights: Benchmarking Discussion: How Current and Emerging Auto Insurance Trends Will Affect Carrier Results
Viewers can access highlights from an AM Best webinar sponsored by LexisNexis Risk Solutions to learn how auto carriers might respond to market trends. Adam Pichon, vice president & general manager, auto vertical, LexisNexis Risk Solutions;. Ryan Hupp, director, product management, LexisNexis Risk Solutions; and. John Ittner, head of analytics,...
Creative Biolabs Announced New Solutions for T Cell Therapy Development
Due to their direct or indirect antitumor cytotoxicity and strong cytokine production ability, gamma delta (γδ) T cells in cancer immunotherapy have received significant attention over the past decade. Recently, more γδ T cell-based cancer immunotherapy has been developed and revealed effective results, such as adoptive cell therapy and γδ T cell adoptive immunotherapy in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors. As a reputed and reliable CRO company, Creative Biolabs is actively involved in the development of T cell-based immunotherapy for a variety of tumor types and contributes to advancing the development of T cell-based therapies for cancer treatment by offering comprehensive gamma delta T cell services.
