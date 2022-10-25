Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Provide Business Update and Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8, 2022

Read full article on original website
Tenon Medical, Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Tenon Medical, Inc. ("Tenon" or the "Company"), a company transforming care for patients suffering with certain sacroiliac disorders, today announced plans to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after market close on Thursday, November 10, 2022. The Company will also hold a conference call the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results in further detail. The call with conclude with a Q&A session.
UPDATED TIME: Unity Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Webcast
Unity (NYSE: U) announced today it has updated the time of its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, with a webcast to follow. It will now take place at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. The webcast can be accessed at investors.unity.com along with the company's earnings press release. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations website.
Press Release: Continued strong growth in Q3 with key regulatory milestones achieved
Continued strong growth in Q3 with key regulatory milestones achieved. Q3 2022 sales growth of 9.0% at CER driven by Specialty Care and Vaccines. Specialty Care grew 19.9% driven by Dupixent® performance (€2,314 million, +44.5%) and launch momentum in Rare Disease. Vaccines up 23.5% from strong Flu sales...
Keysight Technologies to Host Webcast of Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, will announce fourth quarter fiscal 2022 financial results for the period ending October 31, 2022 after the close of the market on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
Global Onychomycosis Clinical Trial Pipeline Landscape Report 2022-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Onychomycosis Clinical Trial Pipeline Highlights - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides the most up-to-date information on key pipeline products within the global Onychomycosis market. It covers emerging therapies for Onychomycosis in active clinical development stages including early and late stage clinical trials.
Novel Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3%, till 2035 – According to Roots Analysis
Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Novel Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Devices Market, 2022-2035” report to its list of offerings. Given the growing number of patients suffering from cardiovascular disorders and the high associated financial burden, cardiovascular drug eluting stents have emerged as a safe and efficient novel drug delivery device to assist in providing effectual treatment.
Vertex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
BOSTON (AP) _ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $930.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of $3.59. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.01 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets executives to present a path to equitable and improved patient care at the Global Digital Health Summit
Cathy Wolfe, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets, and Ruchi Tushir, Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets India, to discuss the necessity of digital healthcare adoption. Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL), a leading global provider of expert solutions, insights and services for professionals, announces that...
Stevanato Group and DWK Life Sciences Sign Non-Exclusive Distribution Agreement for EZ-fill® Platform Products
Stevanato Group aims to expand distribution of EZ-fill® whose proven advantages have turned its processing technology into an industry standard for Ready-To-Use products. Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment and delivery solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, and DWK Life Sciences, a leading global manufacturer and provider of precision labware as well as primary packaging solutions for Life Science Research, Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical markets, today announced they have entered a non-exclusive agreement for the distribution and sale of the EZ-fill® Ready-to-Use solutions (RTU) by Stevanato Group.
Global Oxygen Scavengers Market Report 2022 to 2031: Rising Demand for Convenience Foods and Active Food Packaging is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Oxygen Scavengers Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Type, Form, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global oxygen scavengers market is projected to reach $4,318.4 million by 2031 from $2,324.4 million in 2021, growing at...
David Simon’s Twin Securities Wins Best Merger Arbitrage Fund for the Fifth Time at HFM’s 2022 U.S. Hedge Fund Performance Awards
Twin Capital Management LLC, a New York-based hedge fund firm, announced today that its fund, Twin Securities, L.P., has been named “Best Merger Arbitrage Fund” at the 2022 HFM U.S. Performance Awards. This marks the fifth time that Twin Capital Management LLC has won this award and the sixth time in the last eleven years Twin has been recognized by HFM overall.
Best’s Review: Leading U.S. Auto Insurers and More
October’s Best’s Review looks at the U.S. auto insurance industry with Best’s Rankings for:. Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.
iFabric Corp Announces Launch of "Verzus All" Apparel Brand and New Orders
MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Hylton Karon President and CEO of iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF), today provided an update on the Company's new brand launch and new orders for its swimwear products. "I'm pleased to announce the launch of our new direct-to-consumer brand...
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple stock saw its biggest gain since 2020, lifting the Dow Jones Industrial Average to its sixth consecutive daily gain.
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ) on Behalf of Investors
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Core Scientific, Inc. (“Core Scientific” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CORZ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here...
Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast by 2032 | Roots Analysis
During our research, we were able to identify over 120 oral protein / peptide therapeutics that are approved or under development, for the treatment of various disease indications. Driven by the increased adoption and rising unmet need associated with parenteral drugs, industry stakeholders have made significant investments towards the development...
American Riviera Bancorp Announces Stock Dividend
American Riviera Bancorp (“Company”) (OTCQX: ARBV), holding company of American Riviera Bank (“Bank”), today announced that the Board of Directors declared a 10% stock dividend payable on November 24, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2022. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares based on the closing price on the record date.
Strategy Analytics: Apple Hits Best Third Quarter Global Smartphone Market Share in Twelve Years in Q3 2022
According to new research from Strategy Analytics, global smartphone shipments fell -9% YoY to 297 million units in Q3 2022. Samsung topped the global smartphone market with a healthy 22% share in Q3 2022. Apple ranked the second place with 16% share, the highest third quarter performance over the past twelve years. Xiaomi, OPPO (including OnePlus) and vivo stayed in the top five list.
AM Best’s Webinar Highlights: Benchmarking Discussion: How Current and Emerging Auto Insurance Trends Will Affect Carrier Results
Viewers can access highlights from an AM Best webinar sponsored by LexisNexis Risk Solutions to learn how auto carriers might respond to market trends. Adam Pichon, vice president & general manager, auto vertical, LexisNexis Risk Solutions;. Ryan Hupp, director, product management, LexisNexis Risk Solutions; and. John Ittner, head of analytics,...
Amerigo’s MVC Signs Collective Labor Agreement
Amerigo Resources Ltd. – (TSX: ARG; OTCQX: ARREF) (“Amerigo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that on October 27, 2022, Minera Valle Central ("MVC"), the Company’s 100% owned operation located near Rancagua, Chile satisfactorily concluded negotiations with its 198-member union. The parties have...
