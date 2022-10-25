Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Provide Business Update and Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8, 2022

Unity (NYSE: U) announced today it has updated the time of its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, with a webcast to follow. It will now take place at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. The webcast can be accessed at investors.unity.com along with the company's earnings press release. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations website.

