ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Coke raises sales outlook after higher prices boost Q3 sales

By DEE-ANN DURBIN
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u7jvw_0ilhje8O00

Coca-Cola booked stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it hiked prices around the world and raised its revenue expectations for the year.

The beverage giant said Tuesday that it now expects organic revenue growth of 14% to 15%, up from the 12% to 13% it predicted at the end of the second quarter.

Revenue rose 10% to $11.1 billion in the July-September period. That was ahead of the $10.5 billion Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Coke’s net income rose 14% to $2.8 billion. Adjusted for one-time items, the Atlanta company earned 69 cents per share. That also beat analysts’ forecasts of a 64-cent profit.

Coke's results mirrored rival PepsiCo, which also raised its earnings forecast this month after boosting prices by 17% in the third quarter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

US stock indexes are mixed as Facebook parent company slumps

Stock indexes are mixed on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday as more big companies report quarterly results. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 3:25 p.m. Eastern. Roughly 60% of stocks within the benchmark index gained ground, but slides in several big technology stocks more than offset hose gains.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stocks open higher, on track for 2nd weekly gain in a row

NEW YORK — (AP) — Most stocks are rising on Wall Street Friday, led by Apple, Exxon Mobil and other companies that made even bigger profits during the summer than expected. The S&P 500 was 0.7% higher and on pace to close out a second straight week of gains for the first time since August. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.8% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3%. Intel was also among the big gainers early on after the chipmaker reported better-than-expected results in the latest quarter. Amazon sank more than 10% after issuing a weak sales forecast. Long-term Treasury yields moved higher and energy prices were modestly lower.
TheStreet

PTC Therapeutics Grabs up to $1 Billion, but There's a Catch

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) saw shares drop by 13% after announcing an up to $1 billion financing deal with the life sciences arm of Blackstone (BX) . Investors were so distraught with the terms of the financing that they overlooked the company's shrinking operating losses, strong third-quarter revenues, and increased full-year 2022 revenue guidance.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Wall Street heads for first weekly win streak since summer

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is rallying Friday, led by Apple, Exxon Mobil and other companies that made even bigger profits during the summer than expected. The S&P 500 was 1.2% higher in early trading and on pace to close out its first back-to-back weekly gains since August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 533 points, or 1.7%, to 32,576, as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.1% higher.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
78K+
Followers
141K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy