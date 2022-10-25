Read full article on original website
Stevanato Group and DWK Life Sciences Sign Non-Exclusive Distribution Agreement for EZ-fill® Platform Products
Stevanato Group aims to expand distribution of EZ-fill® whose proven advantages have turned its processing technology into an industry standard for Ready-To-Use products. Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment and delivery solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, and DWK Life Sciences, a leading global manufacturer and provider of precision labware as well as primary packaging solutions for Life Science Research, Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical markets, today announced they have entered a non-exclusive agreement for the distribution and sale of the EZ-fill® Ready-to-Use solutions (RTU) by Stevanato Group.
Guerrilla RF Surpasses 150M+ RFIC/MMIC Deployments
Accelerates Shipments, Increasing Lifetime Deployments by 50 Percent in 15 Months. Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) announced today it has surpassed the 150 million milestone for RFIC/MMIC deployments – a 50 percent increase in lifetime shipments since it reached the 100M mark 15 months ago. Since opening its doors in 2013, Guerrilla RF has experienced incredible growth within the wireless infrastructure market. In 2020 and 2021, the company was recognized by Inc. magazine as being one of the top 500 fastest growing companies in the country.
AM Best’s Webinar Highlights: Benchmarking Discussion: How Current and Emerging Auto Insurance Trends Will Affect Carrier Results
Viewers can access highlights from an AM Best webinar sponsored by LexisNexis Risk Solutions to learn how auto carriers might respond to market trends. Adam Pichon, vice president & general manager, auto vertical, LexisNexis Risk Solutions;. Ryan Hupp, director, product management, LexisNexis Risk Solutions; and. John Ittner, head of analytics,...
South Africa Fleet Management Market Report 2022 Featuring Cartrack, MiX Telematics, Tracker, Netstar, Ctrack, g-FleeT, Transnet, Motus, Super Group, OneLogix, Value Logistics and WesBank - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Fleet Management in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report focuses on fleet management in South Africa, and includes comprehensive information on the state of the industry, notable players, developments such as technological advancements and the growing ecommerce sector, corporate actions and information on the state of the vehicle industry, on which the fleet management industry depends.
Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce Enters Peak with New and Expanded Client Relationships
Strong service levels, supported by new automation, robotics and a seasoned team attract leading ecommerce brands. Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced a number of new and expanded client relationships as the peak holiday shopping season begins. Since the start of Q3, Pitney Bowes has launched more than 30 new clients while expanding its relationships with several long-standing clients based on strong service:
Creative Biolabs Announced Exhibition at Scientist.com’s Vendor Discovery Day
Creative Biolabs, one of the leading CROs right behind new drug R&D pipelines, will exhibit at the next iteration of Scientist.com's Vendor Discovery Day in West Chester, PA, on November 2, 2022. New York, USA - October 27, 2022 - Since the initiation of 2022, seeing the return of in-person...
Keysight Technologies to Host Webcast of Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, will announce fourth quarter fiscal 2022 financial results for the period ending October 31, 2022 after the close of the market on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
Best’s Review: Leading U.S. Auto Insurers and More
October’s Best’s Review looks at the U.S. auto insurance industry with Best’s Rankings for:. Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.
World Class Extractions Reports Operating and Financial Results for the Year Ended April 30, 2022
VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP)(FRA:WCF)(OTCQB:WCEXF) (the "Company" or "World-Class"), is pleased to report the operating and financial results for its year ended April 30, 2022. Highlights. ➢ The Company was an innovation-driven company previously operating through its wholly-owned subsidiary Soma Labs Scientific...
The Worldwide Solid-state Battery Industry is Expected to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2029 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Solid-state Battery Market by Type, Capacity, Application, and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Solid-State Battery Market is expected to reach $3.81 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 58% during the forecast period 2022-2029. By volume, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 71% from 2022 to reach 7.3 GWh by 2029.
Neustar Security Services Appoints Alice Palmer Chief Marketing Officer
Neustar Security Services, a leading provider of cloud-oriented security services that enable global businesses to thrive online, announced that Alice Palmer has joined the company as chief marketing officer. Palmer will draw on more than twenty years of experience to lead the company’s global marketing strategy and marketing team, and to drive growth through accelerated demand generation, product and partner marketing and brand building.
David Simon’s Twin Securities Wins Best Merger Arbitrage Fund for the Fifth Time at HFM’s 2022 U.S. Hedge Fund Performance Awards
Twin Capital Management LLC, a New York-based hedge fund firm, announced today that its fund, Twin Securities, L.P., has been named “Best Merger Arbitrage Fund” at the 2022 HFM U.S. Performance Awards. This marks the fifth time that Twin Capital Management LLC has won this award and the sixth time in the last eleven years Twin has been recognized by HFM overall.
Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets executives to present a path to equitable and improved patient care at the Global Digital Health Summit
Cathy Wolfe, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets, and Ruchi Tushir, Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets India, to discuss the necessity of digital healthcare adoption. Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL), a leading global provider of expert solutions, insights and services for professionals, announces that...
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Gulf Insurance Limited
AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B+ (Good) from B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb-” (Good) from “bb” (Fair) of Gulf Insurance Limited (Gulf) (Trinidad and Tobago). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to positive from stable.
Barkley HQ Earns Recognition for Helping Pet Grooming Businesses Excel with Their Powerful All-in-One Software
October 28, 2022 - Barkley HQ, a powerful all-in-one software for pet grooming businesses, has earned recognition for delivering a much-needed product and continuously helping pet groomers manage their businesses more efficiently. This Canadian-based software company is currently being adopted by groomers and pet salons worldwide. Pet Grooming Businesses are...
United Kingdom Diagnostic Imaging (X-Ray, Ultrasound, MRI, CT) Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "United Kingdom Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Type (X-Ray Imaging Solutions, Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, CT Scanners, Others), By Mobility, By Source, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The United Kingdom diagnostic imaging market is projected to...
Flexible Finance Helps Seasonal Businesses Maximise Operations
MELBOURNE, Australia - October 28, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Businesses that operate based on seasonality often experience more significant fluctuations than other businesses. Those located in towns most popular during summer might now be gearing up for their busiest period. In contrast, those who thrive in winter may be experiencing a drop-off as warmer weather arrives.
Creative Biolabs Announced New Solutions for T Cell Therapy Development
Due to their direct or indirect antitumor cytotoxicity and strong cytokine production ability, gamma delta (γδ) T cells in cancer immunotherapy have received significant attention over the past decade. Recently, more γδ T cell-based cancer immunotherapy has been developed and revealed effective results, such as adoptive cell therapy and γδ T cell adoptive immunotherapy in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors. As a reputed and reliable CRO company, Creative Biolabs is actively involved in the development of T cell-based immunotherapy for a variety of tumor types and contributes to advancing the development of T cell-based therapies for cancer treatment by offering comprehensive gamma delta T cell services.
AYRO to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3, 2022 and Provide Corporate Update
Conference Call to be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) ("AYRO" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micro mobility, and last-mile delivery, announces that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 before the market open.
MakeShift People First Scheduling Solution Now Available on SAP® Store
By Integrating with SAP® SuccessFactors® Employee Central, the employee scheduling solution gives clients access to an intelligent workforce management system that will improve the employee scheduling experience for shift-based industries. AppColony Inc., doing business as MakeShift, providers of a cloud-based employee scheduling and time tracking platform, today announced...
