1 arrested on alleged ‘forgery by passing’ in Hereford
HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hereford Police Department reports that it was notified of an alleged possible “forgery by passing” offense that happened Thursday in the 300 block of West 15th Street. According to police, the alleged suspects ran on foot from the area before officers arrived. Police said that officers found two people in […]
2 arrested after Randall County SWAT standoff
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to details released by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, two people were arrested after a SWAT-involved standoff on Tuesday in the 4600 block of Buffalo Trail. The sheriff’s office said that deputies went to the 4600 block of Buffalo Trail to serve a warrant. The office said deputies “made positive […]
Amarillo Police: 1 arrested after early Wednesday chase
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an early Wednesday morning chase in Amarillo. According to a statement from the department, an Amarillo Police officer was located around southwest Third Avenue and McMasters Street around 3:06 a.m. Wednesday. The officer observed two Kia Soul vehicles drive by that matched […]
Authorities seize more than 12 pounds of fentanyl, arrest 2 in Carson County
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities seized more than 12 pounds of fentanyl and arrested two people over the weekend in Carson County. Texas Department of Public Safety said about 10:50 a.m. on Sunday , a trooper stopped a 2010 Toyota Tacoma that was traveling east on Interstate 40 near Conway for a traffic violation.
Amarillo police still investigating September hit-and-run resulting man in wheelchair dead
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department wants the community to know they are still looking for a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run back in September. The Amarillo Police Department is still looking for a white truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run from September 16. A wheel from a...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for possession of a controlled substance
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for possession of a controlled substance. According to the release, 39-year-old, Gorge Luis Vargas is wanted by Potter County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance. Vargas is 6 feet tall and weighs 235 pounds.
2 arrested for fentanyl possession after I-40 traffic stop
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a recent incident where officials allegedly seized more than 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl in Carson County. According to a news release from Texas DPS, a trooper stopped a 2010 Toyota Tacoma traveling east on I-40 near Conway on […]
Potter County Sheriff’s Office: Bring unused, expired prescription medication this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the 2022 Fall DEA National Pharmaceutical Take Back Initiative. The event will be this Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Santa Fe Building at 9th and S. Polk, using the main entrance.
1 arrested after Friday drug bust at Amarillo apartment
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a drug bust at an apartment in Amarillo earlier this month. According to a news release, officials with the department’s narcotics unit executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 3000 block of Curtis Drive on Friday. The unit allegedly recovered […]
Sunray woman dead after wreck in Moore County
SUNRAY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that a woman from Sunray is dead after a wreck five miles southwest of Sunray Wednesday morning. According to DPS, a 2011 Toyota SUV was going north on FM 119 around 10:05 a.m. Wednesday when for unknown reasons, the SUV drove into the southbound […]
VIDEO: Police: Fentanyl, meth and black tar heroin found in Amarillo apartment
Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Randall County Sheriff's Office announced it is joining the Neighbors app by Ring. Randall County Sheriff's Office announced it is joining the Neighbors app by Ring.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help finding a suspect in a hit-and-run that left one dead on Sept. 16. The Crime Stoppers reported that at around 12:00 a.m. on Sept. 16, officers were called to the 3200 block of IH 40 on a “major accident.” Officers found […]
Amarillo Police Drug Bust
Amarillo police have a man under arrest for drug charges of having Fentanyl, Meth, Methadone, and black tar heroin in his apartment. Aaron Bret Young is under arrest for Three counts of manufacture, and the delivery of a controlled substance. Police carried out a search warrant on Friday, October 21at...
TxDPS: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after head-on crash near Sunray
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A woman was killed and a man is in a hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash near Sunray. About 10:05 a.m. this morning, 48-year-old Gretchen Houser, of Sunray was driving northbound in a 2011 Toyota Venza on Farm-to-Market Road 119, about five miles southwest of Sunray, according to Texas Department of Public Safety.
Man sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison for “Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine”
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Fritch man who pleaded guilty to “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine” in May, was recently sentenced to prison in Amarillo Federal Court. According to court documents filed Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Jeffrey Allen West was sentenced to more […]
Another Mystery Location in Amarillo We Need to Have Solved
I got a phone call the other morning wanting to figure out what was going in at a location here in Amarillo. So me doing my best investigation drove out to the area in question. There has to be answers. I think I ended up with more questions. The area...
2ND CUP: Larry Boyer and Friends; Amarillo Area Corvette Club Car Show Set for Saturday
VIDEO: Bank of America gives $50,000 to the Maverick Boys and Girls Club today. VIDEO: Firehouse giving free subs to first responders on Friday. Due to the recent recall on active wear, Dr Jim Rogers, shares vital information on things you need to know regarding BPAs. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022...
A Suspicious Package in Downtown Amarillo
Photo Courtesy of Jérémy-Günther-Heinz Jähnick / CC BY-SA 3.0. On Friday, October 21st, Amarillo Police Department was called about a peculiar package outside the Military Entrance Processing Station on 1100 S. Filmore Street. APD was called at 2:10 P.M. by the Department of Homeland Security. The...
Two People Dead Following Truck Wreck
Two people are dead following a semi-truck collision just outside Vega, Friday. Texas Department Of Public Safety troopers say at 5:15 a.m., Friday morning, a 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer was going west on I-40. A 2007 Peterbilt .was parking on the westbound shoulder and had just attached a semi-trailer to it.
