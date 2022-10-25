ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

kgncnewsnow.com

1 arrested after Wednesday chase

The Amarillo Police Department have released information regarding a Wednesday morning chase in Amarillo. An Amarillo Police officer was located around southwest Third Avenue and McMasters Street around 3:06 a.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from the department. The officer observed two Kia Soul vehicles drive by that matched the...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Police Drug Bust

Amarillo police have a man under arrest for drug charges of having Fentanyl, Meth, Methadone, and black tar heroin in his apartment. Aaron Bret Young is under arrest for Three counts of manufacture, and the delivery of a controlled substance. Police carried out a search warrant on Friday, October 21at...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

TxDPS: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after head-on crash near Sunray

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A woman was killed and a man is in a hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash near Sunray. About 10:05 a.m. this morning, 48-year-old Gretchen Houser, of Sunray was driving northbound in a 2011 Toyota Venza on Farm-to-Market Road 119, about five miles southwest of Sunray, according to Texas Department of Public Safety.
SUNRAY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison for “Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine”

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Fritch man who pleaded guilty to “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine” in May, was recently sentenced to prison in Amarillo Federal Court. According to court documents filed Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Jeffrey Allen West was sentenced to more […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

A Suspicious Package in Downtown Amarillo

Photo Courtesy of Jérémy-Günther-Heinz Jähnick / CC BY-SA 3.0. On Friday, October 21st, Amarillo Police Department was called about a peculiar package outside the Military Entrance Processing Station on 1100 S. Filmore Street. APD was called at 2:10 P.M. by the Department of Homeland Security. The...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Two People Dead Following Truck Wreck

Two people are dead following a semi-truck collision just outside Vega, Friday. Texas Department Of Public Safety troopers say at 5:15 a.m., Friday morning, a 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer was going west on I-40. A 2007 Peterbilt .was parking on the westbound shoulder and had just attached a semi-trailer to it.
VEGA, TX

