Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market Report 2022: Technological Advancements and Rising Disease Incidence to Drive Demand - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Global Onychomycosis Clinical Trial Pipeline Landscape Report 2022-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Onychomycosis Clinical Trial Pipeline Highlights - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides the most up-to-date information on key pipeline products within the global Onychomycosis market. It covers emerging therapies for Onychomycosis in active clinical development stages including early and late stage clinical trials.
Woonsocket Call
Global Electric Racing Car Market Report 2022: Reducing Cost of Electric Batteries Facilitates Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Electric Racing Car Market, Type, Battery Capacity, Transmission Type, Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Electric racing car Market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Electric racing car refers to a...
Woonsocket Call
Ground Support Equipment Market Size Is Projected to Reach US$ 19.34 Bn and Grow at CAGR 20% over Forecasts Period 2022-2028
The Ground Support Equipment Market Provides Key Comprehensive Information about latest trends, research, new technology updates and market estimation forecast study till 2028. Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2022 -- Ground Support Equipment Market Size, & Future Growth 2022. Ground support equipment (GSE) is a sophisticated support gear that is...
Woonsocket Call
Novel Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3%, till 2035 – According to Roots Analysis
Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Novel Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Devices Market, 2022-2035” report to its list of offerings. Given the growing number of patients suffering from cardiovascular disorders and the high associated financial burden, cardiovascular drug eluting stents have emerged as a safe and efficient novel drug delivery device to assist in providing effectual treatment.
Woonsocket Call
Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets executives to present a path to equitable and improved patient care at the Global Digital Health Summit
Cathy Wolfe, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets, and Ruchi Tushir, Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets India, to discuss the necessity of digital healthcare adoption. Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL), a leading global provider of expert solutions, insights and services for professionals, announces that...
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over increased risk of deadly side effect
ANYONE who has had Covid is significantly more at risk to a host of killer illnesses than those who never caught the disease, a new study has revealed. Millions have already had the bug and the majority of Brits also have protection due to the huge vaccine rollout. But experts...
Woonsocket Call
United Kingdom Diagnostic Imaging (X-Ray, Ultrasound, MRI, CT) Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "United Kingdom Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Type (X-Ray Imaging Solutions, Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, CT Scanners, Others), By Mobility, By Source, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The United Kingdom diagnostic imaging market is projected to...
Woonsocket Call
The Worldwide Solid-state Battery Industry is Expected to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2029 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Solid-state Battery Market by Type, Capacity, Application, and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Solid-State Battery Market is expected to reach $3.81 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 58% during the forecast period 2022-2029. By volume, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 71% from 2022 to reach 7.3 GWh by 2029.
Woonsocket Call
Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast by 2032 | Roots Analysis
During our research, we were able to identify over 120 oral protein / peptide therapeutics that are approved or under development, for the treatment of various disease indications. Driven by the increased adoption and rising unmet need associated with parenteral drugs, industry stakeholders have made significant investments towards the development...
Woonsocket Call
Strategy Analytics: Apple Hits Best Third Quarter Global Smartphone Market Share in Twelve Years in Q3 2022
According to new research from Strategy Analytics, global smartphone shipments fell -9% YoY to 297 million units in Q3 2022. Samsung topped the global smartphone market with a healthy 22% share in Q3 2022. Apple ranked the second place with 16% share, the highest third quarter performance over the past twelve years. Xiaomi, OPPO (including OnePlus) and vivo stayed in the top five list.
"I Urge You Not To Raise Kids In A Colorblind Household": Parents And Kids Who Grew Up In Multi-Racial Households Are Getting Candid About Their Experiences
"My problem was never that I didn't know how I saw my identity — but more so how others saw it."
Woonsocket Call
eClinical Solutions Achieves New Medidata Accreditation Enhancing Digital Services to Support High Quality, Faster Digital Trials at Scale
New Medidata Site Cloud: End of Study accreditation helps streamline end of study workflows expanding breadth of technology services available for advancing digital trials. eClinical Solutions, a global provider of digital clinical software and services, today announced its accreditation in Medidata’s Site Cloud: End of Study (EOS) platform. eClinical now holds a total of eight accreditations across the Medidata Clinical Data Cloud and is the first Medidata partner to gain accreditation for the Site Cloud: End of Study product.
Woonsocket Call
Flare Therapeutics Presents Comprehensive Real-World Data in Advanced and Metastatic Urothelial Cancer in Support of Therapeutic Targeting of PPARG at 2022 EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium
Molecular Real-World Data (RWD) from 3,000+ individuals with advanced and metastatic urothelial cancer highlight Peroxisome Proliferator-Activated Receptor Gamma (PPARG) as a lineage defining transcription factor is foundational to Flare’s precision oncology approach. Flare Therapeutics, a biotechnology company targeting transcription factors to discover precision medicines for cancer and other diseases,...
Woonsocket Call
APWG Provides Awareness and Alerting Utilities to Industry and Consumers for Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - October 28, 2022 - (Newswire.com) In support of Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022, APWG is reminding all counter-cybercrime communities of the awareness, education and cybercrime-reporting utilities that the global association maintains for industry and consumers worldwide. This year's CSAM campaign theme — "See Yourself in Cyber" — speaks...
Woonsocket Call
CD BioSciences Introduces New Cell Death Solutions for Scientists
New York, USA - October 28, 2022 - CD BioSciences, a US-based CRO serving the global life science research community, recently launched a comprehensive panel of research solutions covering all aspects of study for cell death, particularly alkaliptosis, from Regulator Identification, Cell Death Characterization, to Chemical Screening. Cell death is...
Woonsocket Call
Genoox partners with Thermo Fisher Scientific to automate cytogenetic research data interpretation and reporting with AI
Thermo Fisher Scientific has upgraded its leading Applied Biosystems Chromosome Analysis Suite (ChAS) software through a collaboration with Genoox, a community-driven genomic data company. ChAS users will be able to access Genoox’s cloud-based AI platform, Franklin, with the launch of CytoScan Automated Interpretation and Reporting (AIR) solution, making cytogenetic research data analysis easier.
Woonsocket Call
WagyuWeTrust is bringing high-quality education about Wagyu meat to global customers online
WagyuWeTrust is a global supplier of Japanese Wagyu beef. WagyuWeTrust is a European company that offers the finest marble cuts of Japanese Wagyu cattle. It has one mission - to increase access to Wagyu for every Tom, Dick, and Harry, not to mention, Mary, Jane, and Sally. At the core of our vision is to be the most trusted source for premium Wagyu beef online. One of the most outstanding elements of the Japanese Wagyu steaks business is the ability to have access to said beef.
Woonsocket Call
A Drawing AI, "Drawing Varygood-Boy", Which Has Over 2 Million Users in Japan, Will Release Its Image Generation API “Inspinity” and Offer It at the World’s Lowest Price Level in Early November.
SAIKAI CREATIVE COMPANY (Head office: Saikai City, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan; President: Takafumi Miyasato) announces that it will open its API “Inspinity” for its AI-based image generation LINE application “Drawing Varygood-Boy” (hereinafter referred to as “This Application”) to the public from the beginning of November.
Woonsocket Call
Stevanato Group and DWK Life Sciences Sign Non-Exclusive Distribution Agreement for EZ-fill® Platform Products
Stevanato Group aims to expand distribution of EZ-fill® whose proven advantages have turned its processing technology into an industry standard for Ready-To-Use products. Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment and delivery solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, and DWK Life Sciences, a leading global manufacturer and provider of precision labware as well as primary packaging solutions for Life Science Research, Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical markets, today announced they have entered a non-exclusive agreement for the distribution and sale of the EZ-fill® Ready-to-Use solutions (RTU) by Stevanato Group.
Woonsocket Call
MakeShift People First Scheduling Solution Now Available on SAP® Store
By Integrating with SAP® SuccessFactors® Employee Central, the employee scheduling solution gives clients access to an intelligent workforce management system that will improve the employee scheduling experience for shift-based industries. AppColony Inc., doing business as MakeShift, providers of a cloud-based employee scheduling and time tracking platform, today announced...
Comments / 0