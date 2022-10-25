Read full article on original website
Related
1 killed, 1 injured in crash involving school bus in Clermont County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash where one person was killed and another airlifted to the hospital in Clermont County late Thursday afternoon. >>4 injured, 20 people displaced after truck slams into Dayton apartment building. State troopers were...
Fox 19
Police: Drunk driver crashes into Cincinnati fire engine out on emergency run
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say a man was drunk when he crashed into a Cincinnati Fire Department engine heading out on an emergency. Allen Douglas, 42, faces charges of OVI and driving on a suspended license. The engine had just departed from CFD Fire Station 24 for a reported fire...
Fox 19
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after school bus crash in Clermont County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead Thursday after a crash involving a school bus in Clermont County. It happened around 3:24 p.m. on OH-222 between Big Indian and Caldwell roads in Bethel, according to the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Sherri Cramer, 61, of...
Fox 19
Motorcyclist dies from Taylor Mill crash: coroner
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WXIX) - A 50-year-old northern Kentucky man is dead he was thrown from his motorcycle in a crash earlier this week, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Joshua Smith of Covington was pronounced dead Wednesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report...
WLWT 5
Coroner: Man air-lifted after Taylor Mill motorcycle crash dies
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — A motorcyclist who was air lifted to UC Medical Center after a crash Tuesday morning has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. The coroner says 50-year-old Joshua Smith from Covington has died after sustaining injuries in a crash in Taylor Mill Tuesday. Smith...
Fox 19
Multiple passengers cut out of car, driver on the run after Hyde Park crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The driver of a car that crashed in Hyde Park Wednesday night fled the scene before first responders arrived, according to Cincinnati police. Three passengers in the car were entrapped following the crash. It happened around 7 p.m. in the 3700 block of Erie Avenue. The car...
Fox 19
1 of 2 victims identified after Hamilton quadruple shooting
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - One person has been identified after a shooting broke out in Hamilton Oct. 25 that killed two people, including a 3-year-old child. Dariel Perez, 22, was one of the two victims that was killed in the shooting on the 700 block of S. Second Street, according to the Butler County Coroner.
Fox 19
17-year-old charged with murder in infant’s death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An underage Cincinnati teenager is charged in the death of an 8-week-old. Police and firefighters found the infant, Ukhani Bridges, unresponsive in the 700 block of Elberon Avenue on Sept. 17. EMS transported Ukhani from the East Price Hill residence to Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center. CPD...
Fox 19
Flames shoot through roof of Clermont County home
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Flames shot through the roof of a home in Clermont County early Friday, fire officials say. No one was inside when the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. in the 3500 block of Turnberry Drive in Amelia, according to fire crews on the scene. Fire...
Fox 19
Coroner identifies Jeep driver killed in Blue Ash crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a Jeep driver who died in a crash that sent power lines across a school bus in Blue Ash Tuesday afternoon. According to the coroner’s office, Kevin Davis, 44, died after a crash on Kenwood Road and Belleview Avenue.
Fox 19
28-year-old woman killed in Union Township fire identified
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Union Township police on Wednesday identified the woman killed in Monday’s Union Township fire as 28-year-old Emily Black. The blaze broke out around 9 p.m. Monday in a condominium complex on Mapleport Way. Black and a man who told neighbors he was her boyfriend...
dayton247now.com
Police chase leads to crash on N. Main Street, still searching for suspect
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that troopers were pursuing a vehicle that exited I-70 on Main Street, and then crashed into a tree. OSP and Clayton Police are now searching for the driver, as he fled the crash on foot. Dayton...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a lane along I-471 at the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge
NEWPORT, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along northbound I-471 at the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge in Newport, Thursday evening. Click the video player...
Fox 19
16-year-old guilty of attempted murder after firing at car in Covington: VIDEO
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 16-year-old pleaded guilty this week to attempted murder in a Covington incident last year. Marsean Wiley was charged as an adult in Kenton County. He is currently in the juvenile detention facility but will be moved to an adult facility once he turns 18. It...
Police: 2 dead, 2 injured following Hamilton shooting
Officers responded and found that 3 victims had gunshot wounds.
WKRC
Crews searching pond area in Butler County for suspect who fled from police
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A search is in progress at a pond in Butler County for a suspect who tried to evade police. It happened near Trenton Road at Riverside in St. Clair Township. Police say an alarm went off at the American Legion nearby around 5 a.m.,...
Fox 19
Water rescue team responds to Butler County pond after fleeing suspect jumps in
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A water rescue is underway right now in Butler County after a fleeing suspect jumped into a pond but deputies didn’t see him come out, dispatchers say. It’s happening on Riverside Road off Trenton Road in St. Clair Township. Deputies responded to...
Fox 19
Driver dies in Brown County crash, troopers say
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A 34-year-old driver died early Wednesday morning following a single-vehicle crash in Brown County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say Brian D. Heitman was driving a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country northwest on Martin Alexander Road when he failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of Martin Alexander Road and Tri-County Highway. His car then went off the right side of the road, where it hit a mailbox, a parked trailer, and a fence before coming to a final rest.
Fox 19
Suspected Covington robber arrested after fleeing multiple times
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a Northern Kentucky liquor store and then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening, according to a Kenton County District Court. Williams is being accused of robbing a DEPS Liquor store in Covington by pointing a...
Fox 19
Fleeing burglary suspect captured in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man who jumped into a Butler County pond to avoid arrest has been captured, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said. Sheriff Jones says deputies saw Mathias Jones, 40, of New Miami, fleeing the scene after an alarm sounded around 6 a.m. Thursday at the old VFW Hall in the 4000 block of Hamilton Trenton Road.
Comments / 0