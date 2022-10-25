ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suwannee County, FL

WCJB

Columbia County deputies arrest final suspect after hours-long search

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of searching, authorities arrested the final suspect connected to a vehicle chase in that started in Georgia and ended in Lake City. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during the search on Friday, Westside Elementary School was locked down as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Car crash in Gainesville leaves road with heavy amount of debris

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Gainesville left the road covered in a heavy amount of debris. The accident occurred at the intersection of SW 34th St. and 20th Ave. on Thursday night. Two vehicles collided causing, massive amounts of debris to spread across the road. 34th St. was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Two die after head on crash in Suwannee County

Suwannee County — A 30-year-old male driver died in a crash Monday evening in Suwannee County, Florida Highway Patrol reports. A 34-year-old Lake City woman, sitting in a different car, also died. A 36-year-old man from Lake Park, GA suffered serious injuries as well. FHP says the crash happened...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Head-on collision kills 2, injures 1 near Live Oak

Two people died and one is in serious condition after an SUV attempted to pass traffic on US Highway 90 that resulted in a head-on collision in Suwannee County on Monday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 30-year-old male driving his SUV eastbound at 7:10 p.m....
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

55-year-old Lake City truck driver dies on I-75 in crash

Alachua County — A 55-year-old Lake City man died in a crash just before 8 AM Tuesday on I-75 south in Alachua County, near the Archer Road exit. FHP says the driver was in a truck pulling a flatbed trailer, and it went onto the shoulder, hitting the guard rail.
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Multiple-vehicle accident injures 4

Four people were injured in a five-vehicle collision along US Highway 441 on Wednesday evening. According to an Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) release, five vehicles were involved in a high-speed rear-end collision that resulted in significant damage to the rear of one of the vehicles and the front of another. The collision occurred at 8 p.m. near the 43rd Street intersection.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City semi driver dies in I-75 accident

A Lake City man died when his flatbed tractor-trailer left I-75 southbound near the Archer exit in Gainesville and crashed into trees on Tuesday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 55-year-old Lake City man was in the outside lane driving southbound on I-75 at 7:50 a.m. when it traveled onto the right shoulder of the freeway. The semi, loaded with shingles, struck the guardrail and traveled down an inclined grass shoulder where it hit several trees.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCTV

Pet dies in Jefferson County house fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Monday afternoon on 1st Street in Monticello. According to JCFR, the initial reports stated that someone was trapped in the house during the fire, but upon the fire rescue’s arrival, all occupants made it out except for the family’s pet.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested after 24-hour standoff

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Officers say a swat team arrested an armed man who had bomb making materials in his home. James Galasso, 51, is now in the Alachua County Jail. The swat team responded to SE 15th street after getting a report Galasso was going through a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless man arrested for stealing BMW in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – Caleb W. Crawford, 31, was booked into the Alachua County Jail yesterday and charged with grand theft of a firearm, grand theft of a vehicle, and grand theft over $750 after allegedly stealing a BMW from a driveway in downtown High Springs. The owner of...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
valdostatoday.com

City of Valdosta announces Country Club Dr. lane closure

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is warning drivers of lane shift/closures for an area of Country Club Drive in Valdosta. The City of Valdosta will begin lane shift/closures for an area of County Club Drive in Valdosta on Wednesday, October 26th, according to the City’s Facebook page.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Man wanted in Valdosta shooting incident

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man considered armed and dangerous is wanted in connection to a Valdosta shooting incident, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Lawerence Lee Williams, 28, is wanted in connection to an Oct. 4 shooting that injured a 38-year-old man. He is wanted on aggravated assault...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCJB

Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a man last seen fishing in an Alachua County waterway was recovered on Monday after a search by the Florida Wildlife Commission and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office confirms that ASO officers located the body of Glenn...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

