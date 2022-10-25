A Lake City man died when his flatbed tractor-trailer left I-75 southbound near the Archer exit in Gainesville and crashed into trees on Tuesday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 55-year-old Lake City man was in the outside lane driving southbound on I-75 at 7:50 a.m. when it traveled onto the right shoulder of the freeway. The semi, loaded with shingles, struck the guardrail and traveled down an inclined grass shoulder where it hit several trees.

