KK Chele
3d ago
they seriously need to slow down here in lake city and live oak it's ridiculous how they fly like hell
WCJB
Columbia County deputies arrest final suspect after hours-long search
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of searching, authorities arrested the final suspect connected to a vehicle chase in that started in Georgia and ended in Lake City. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during the search on Friday, Westside Elementary School was locked down as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted.
WCJB
Car accident in Gainesville sends three people to hospital with serious injuries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers responded to a crash with injuries that blocked the major road between Gainesville and Alachua on Wednesday night. The crash occurred on US 441 and 43rd St. around 8:15 in the evening, with troopers arriving at the site about 15 minutes later. Alachua police...
WCJB
Car crash in Gainesville leaves road with heavy amount of debris
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Gainesville left the road covered in a heavy amount of debris. The accident occurred at the intersection of SW 34th St. and 20th Ave. on Thursday night. Two vehicles collided causing, massive amounts of debris to spread across the road. 34th St. was...
WCJB
Alachua County Sherriff’s remembers decades-old cold case of a Micanopy store murder
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies are remembering Pearle Bartley, 72,. October 27th marks the 53rd anniversary of the death of Pearle Bartley. In 1969, Bartley was found dead in her Micanopy store called Pearle’s Place. Sheriff’s deputies are asking for any information that may help...
mycbs4.com
Two die after head on crash in Suwannee County
Suwannee County — A 30-year-old male driver died in a crash Monday evening in Suwannee County, Florida Highway Patrol reports. A 34-year-old Lake City woman, sitting in a different car, also died. A 36-year-old man from Lake Park, GA suffered serious injuries as well. FHP says the crash happened...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Head-on collision kills 2, injures 1 near Live Oak
Two people died and one is in serious condition after an SUV attempted to pass traffic on US Highway 90 that resulted in a head-on collision in Suwannee County on Monday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 30-year-old male driving his SUV eastbound at 7:10 p.m....
mycbs4.com
55-year-old Lake City truck driver dies on I-75 in crash
Alachua County — A 55-year-old Lake City man died in a crash just before 8 AM Tuesday on I-75 south in Alachua County, near the Archer Road exit. FHP says the driver was in a truck pulling a flatbed trailer, and it went onto the shoulder, hitting the guard rail.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Multiple-vehicle accident injures 4
Four people were injured in a five-vehicle collision along US Highway 441 on Wednesday evening. According to an Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) release, five vehicles were involved in a high-speed rear-end collision that resulted in significant damage to the rear of one of the vehicles and the front of another. The collision occurred at 8 p.m. near the 43rd Street intersection.
WCJB
Gainesville woman hits Putnam County Sheriff’s Office patrol car, drives off
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Gainesville was arrested in Putnam County after crashing into a sheriff’s office patrol car while under the influence of drugs or alcohol then leading deputies on a chase. Deputies say around 4:20 on Saturday morning, three patrol cars were stopping another vehicle...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City semi driver dies in I-75 accident
A Lake City man died when his flatbed tractor-trailer left I-75 southbound near the Archer exit in Gainesville and crashed into trees on Tuesday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 55-year-old Lake City man was in the outside lane driving southbound on I-75 at 7:50 a.m. when it traveled onto the right shoulder of the freeway. The semi, loaded with shingles, struck the guardrail and traveled down an inclined grass shoulder where it hit several trees.
WCJB
Alachua County Sherriff’s raises awareness for anniversary of Gainesville cold case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - October 27th marks the 47th anniversary of a cold case investigation in Gainesville. In 1975, deputies say Earnestine Boston, 16, was found dead in a ditch along NE 53rd Avenue near the Gainesville water treatment plant. Sheriff’s deputies are asking for any information that may help...
WCTV
Pet dies in Jefferson County house fire
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Monday afternoon on 1st Street in Monticello. According to JCFR, the initial reports stated that someone was trapped in the house during the fire, but upon the fire rescue’s arrival, all occupants made it out except for the family’s pet.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested after 24-hour standoff
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Officers say a swat team arrested an armed man who had bomb making materials in his home. James Galasso, 51, is now in the Alachua County Jail. The swat team responded to SE 15th street after getting a report Galasso was going through a...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man charged with stalking after allegedly looking into woman’s bedroom window on several occasions
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jhoan Sebastian Bravo, 25, was arrested early this morning and charged with stalking and loitering/prowling after officers identified him as the man who was reportedly seen looking into a woman’s apartment on multiple occasions. The victim reportedly told a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer that...
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested for stealing BMW in High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – Caleb W. Crawford, 31, was booked into the Alachua County Jail yesterday and charged with grand theft of a firearm, grand theft of a vehicle, and grand theft over $750 after allegedly stealing a BMW from a driveway in downtown High Springs. The owner of...
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta announces Country Club Dr. lane closure
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is warning drivers of lane shift/closures for an area of Country Club Drive in Valdosta. The City of Valdosta will begin lane shift/closures for an area of County Club Drive in Valdosta on Wednesday, October 26th, according to the City’s Facebook page.
WCTV
Dozens of volunteers turn out to search for remains of missing south Georgia father
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of volunteers showed up at the Lanier County Courthouse on Saturday morning to help search for the remains of Brandon Helms, who was 42 when he vanished from a nearby home in Lakeland. The search party met in the quaint downtown at 9 a.m. and...
WALB 10
Man wanted in Valdosta shooting incident
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man considered armed and dangerous is wanted in connection to a Valdosta shooting incident, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Lawerence Lee Williams, 28, is wanted in connection to an Oct. 4 shooting that injured a 38-year-old man. He is wanted on aggravated assault...
Escaped murderer found walking along I-75, FHP says
An escaped murderer from Georgia was found walking along I-75 in Florida, according to troopers.
WCJB
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a man last seen fishing in an Alachua County waterway was recovered on Monday after a search by the Florida Wildlife Commission and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office confirms that ASO officers located the body of Glenn...
