Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons

By Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven.

A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued north along the interstate at a high rate of speed, reaching a top speed of 156 mph, according to Cpl. Craig James.

When it reached the overpass at exit 38, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy successfully deployed spike strips, deflating all four tires of the Corvette. The vehicle kept going, exiting the interstate at exit 40 onto Brookway Boulevard, where it came to a stop.

Troopers arrested the driver, Gregory Glass, and his passenger, Angel Levi Ohm.

Glass, 26, of Metairie, was charged with speeding more than 30 mph over the limit, careless driving, improper passing, driving with license suspended and felony fleeing law enforcement. He was also charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Ohm, 22, of New Orleans, was wanted on multiple felony warrants in Texas.

Both men were booked into the Lincoln County Jail. Ohm will be extradited to Texas.

Dexter Bland
3d ago

wait, wait a felon with a gun? didn't he know that was illegal? gun laws affect law abiding folks only. felons? not so much. restrictive gun laws disarm the good guys.

Michael Hardin
3d ago

dem sum pretty smart boys there, no drivers license being wanted ect..then we'll try and go through the state of Mississippi doing a hundred miles an hour nothing left to do but give time so they can get there diploma

Brayton Matthews
3d ago

Sure would like to see the dash cam video of this chase in ultimate deflation of four tires. BTW don’t they teach felons in “you’re being pursued driving school” to get on secondary unpredictable roads otherwise you’re gonna get a whole bunch of flat tires.

