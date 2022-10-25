ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Shooting At Vehicle In Apparent Road Rage Incident

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
Tulsa Police say a parking dispute between two men turned into w a shooting over the weekend. Police say it happened in downtown Tulsa at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night.

According to officers, the victim told police that he was trying to park his car when Juan Morin allegedly cut him off and took the parking space, causing a crash between the two cars.

Police say Morin then chased the victim, rear-ended his truck and shot at him, shattering the truck's glass. Police say the victim was then able to get away and call for help.

According to police, Morin first denied the accusation but later admitted that he was upset his car got hit, so he followed and shot at the victim.

Police say Morin was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

TULSA, OK
