Promoting Excellence Over Politics in Corporate Boardrooms: Strive Launches Campaign Ahead of Proxy Voting Season

'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Social Security payment increases are officially announced
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
"I Urge You Not To Raise Kids In A Colorblind Household": Parents And Kids Who Grew Up In Multi-Racial Households Are Getting Candid About Their Experiences
"My problem was never that I didn't know how I saw my identity — but more so how others saw it."
Matthew Ablakan, Founder & Owner of the Millennial’s Choice Group, Interviewed on the Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast
Matthew Ablakan discusses how Millennials can invest in real estate to increase wealth. Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:. https://businessinnovatorsradio.com/interview-with-matthew-ablakan-founder-owner-of-the-millennials-choice-group/. Matthew shared: “Many millennials are looking for ways to invest their money and grow their wealth. Real estate can be a great way to do this,...
David Simon’s Twin Securities Wins Best Merger Arbitrage Fund for the Fifth Time at HFM’s 2022 U.S. Hedge Fund Performance Awards
Twin Capital Management LLC, a New York-based hedge fund firm, announced today that its fund, Twin Securities, L.P., has been named “Best Merger Arbitrage Fund” at the 2022 HFM U.S. Performance Awards. This marks the fifth time that Twin Capital Management LLC has won this award and the sixth time in the last eleven years Twin has been recognized by HFM overall.
APWG Provides Awareness and Alerting Utilities to Industry and Consumers for Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - October 28, 2022 - (Newswire.com) In support of Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022, APWG is reminding all counter-cybercrime communities of the awareness, education and cybercrime-reporting utilities that the global association maintains for industry and consumers worldwide. This year's CSAM campaign theme — "See Yourself in Cyber" — speaks...
AIS Attains Three New Microsoft Advanced Specializations
AIS (Applied Information Sciences), a leader in helping organizations modernize and innovate on the Microsoft Cloud, today announced it has earned three new advanced specializations: Microsoft Azure VMware Solution (AVS), Low Code Application Development, and Kubernetes on Azure. The company now has 6 specializations, adding to Cloud Security, Identity and Access Management, and Windows and SQL Server.
Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce Enters Peak with New and Expanded Client Relationships
Strong service levels, supported by new automation, robotics and a seasoned team attract leading ecommerce brands. Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced a number of new and expanded client relationships as the peak holiday shopping season begins. Since the start of Q3, Pitney Bowes has launched more than 30 new clients while expanding its relationships with several long-standing clients based on strong service:
Mediacom Communications Selects CommScope as a Primary Vendor for Migration to DAA
Mediacom will be deploying CommScope’s RD2322 RxD as Remote MACPHY Device in an OM4120 Optical Node with high-split operation, enabling next phase of Gigabit services for subscribers. CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Mediacom Communications to power its network migration to a...
American Riviera Bancorp Announces Stock Dividend
American Riviera Bancorp (“Company”) (OTCQX: ARBV), holding company of American Riviera Bank (“Bank”), today announced that the Board of Directors declared a 10% stock dividend payable on November 24, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2022. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares based on the closing price on the record date.
iFabric Corp Announces Launch of "Verzus All" Apparel Brand and New Orders
MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Hylton Karon President and CEO of iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF), today provided an update on the Company's new brand launch and new orders for its swimwear products. "I'm pleased to announce the launch of our new direct-to-consumer brand...
Enviva Applauds 550 Scientists for Public Letter Highlighting the Importance of Woody Biomass and Smart Forest Management
Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) (“Enviva”), the world’s leading producer of sustainably sourced wood biomass, today issued the following statement in response to a public letter from 550 global scientists sent to the Presidents of the European Commission, European Parliament, and European Council outlining numerous climate benefits of woody biomass and sustainable forest management:
Barkley HQ Earns Recognition for Helping Pet Grooming Businesses Excel with Their Powerful All-in-One Software
October 28, 2022 - Barkley HQ, a powerful all-in-one software for pet grooming businesses, has earned recognition for delivering a much-needed product and continuously helping pet groomers manage their businesses more efficiently. This Canadian-based software company is currently being adopted by groomers and pet salons worldwide. Pet Grooming Businesses are...
Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets executives to present a path to equitable and improved patient care at the Global Digital Health Summit
Cathy Wolfe, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets, and Ruchi Tushir, Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets India, to discuss the necessity of digital healthcare adoption. Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL), a leading global provider of expert solutions, insights and services for professionals, announces that...
Flexible Finance Helps Seasonal Businesses Maximise Operations
MELBOURNE, Australia - October 28, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Businesses that operate based on seasonality often experience more significant fluctuations than other businesses. Those located in towns most popular during summer might now be gearing up for their busiest period. In contrast, those who thrive in winter may be experiencing a drop-off as warmer weather arrives.
World shares lower, led by 3.7% drop in Hong Kong
Shares skidded Friday in Europe and Asia, with heavy selling of technology shares pulling Hong Kong's benchmark 3.7% lower. Germany's DAX dropped 0.9% to 13,090.91 and the CAC40 in Paris lost 0.6% to 6,205.73. Britain's FTSE 100 shed 0.6% to 7,029.81. The future for the S&P 500 was down 0.8% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%.
Creative Biolabs Announced Exhibition at Scientist.com’s Vendor Discovery Day
Creative Biolabs, one of the leading CROs right behind new drug R&D pipelines, will exhibit at the next iteration of Scientist.com's Vendor Discovery Day in West Chester, PA, on November 2, 2022. New York, USA - October 27, 2022 - Since the initiation of 2022, seeing the return of in-person...
Press Release: Continued strong growth in Q3 with key regulatory milestones achieved
Continued strong growth in Q3 with key regulatory milestones achieved. Q3 2022 sales growth of 9.0% at CER driven by Specialty Care and Vaccines. Specialty Care grew 19.9% driven by Dupixent® performance (€2,314 million, +44.5%) and launch momentum in Rare Disease. Vaccines up 23.5% from strong Flu sales...
South Africa Fleet Management Market Report 2022 Featuring Cartrack, MiX Telematics, Tracker, Netstar, Ctrack, g-FleeT, Transnet, Motus, Super Group, OneLogix, Value Logistics and WesBank - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Fleet Management in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report focuses on fleet management in South Africa, and includes comprehensive information on the state of the industry, notable players, developments such as technological advancements and the growing ecommerce sector, corporate actions and information on the state of the vehicle industry, on which the fleet management industry depends.
Neustar Security Services Appoints Alice Palmer Chief Marketing Officer
Neustar Security Services, a leading provider of cloud-oriented security services that enable global businesses to thrive online, announced that Alice Palmer has joined the company as chief marketing officer. Palmer will draw on more than twenty years of experience to lead the company’s global marketing strategy and marketing team, and to drive growth through accelerated demand generation, product and partner marketing and brand building.
