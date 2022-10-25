Read full article on original website
Related
racer.com
The RACER Mailbag, October 26
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
FOX Sports
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing reflect on 15 years together, prepare to part ways
Don’t expect Kyle Busch to get all weepy next week about his final race with Joe Gibbs Racing. Other drivers have had photos set up, beer toasts afterward and other special moments for their final races with a team. But Busch isn’t expecting an overly emotional ending to his 15-year run with JGR when the 2022 season concludes Nov. 6 at Phoenix Raceway.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Danica Patrick News
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick was involved in one of the most infamous confrontations in the sport's history back in 2015. Patrick and veteran NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin wrecked at Daytona in 2015. Hamlin bumped Patrick from behind, causing her to spin out. She confronted Hamlin following the race. “What...
How Long Before Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gets Fed up With Petty GMS?
Petty GNS has now lured three JR Motorsports employees to its Cup Series team in less than a year. The post How Long Before Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gets Fed up With Petty GMS? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To Hallie Deegan Decision News
Nearly two weeks ago, Hailie Deegan made her Xfinity Series debut. She finished in 13th place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With so much uncertainty surrounding Deegan's future in the Xfinity Series, it was announced on Thursday that she'll be with Ford next year. That being said, Deegan's status in...
NASCAR: Chase Elliott takes Hooters partnership to the next level
Hooters and NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver Chase Elliott have launched Chase Elliott’s Chicken Tenders, a virtual restaurant available nationwide. Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott and longtime NASCAR Cup Series partner Hooters have expanded on their partnership and launched Chase Elliott’s Chicken Tenders, a virtual restaurant available nationwide on DoorDash, Grubhub, and UberEats.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Surprising 2023 Race News
The NASCAR Euro Series has an unprecedented race planned to commence the 2023 season. As announced Tuesday, next year's schedule begins with an exhibition Arctic Ice Race in Finland. That's right. On March 4 and 5, drivers will compete on ice, or as put in the press release, cars "will...
NBC Sports
NASCAR weekend schedule for Martinsville Speedway
Sunday’s 500-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway will be a last-chance race in the best definition of the phrase. Joey Logano locked in a spot in the Phoenix Championship Four with a win at Las Vegas, but three other positions in the championship group remain to be filled. Martinsville’s results will determine which drivers land in those spots.
Comments / 0