Broward County, FL

Free on-demand ride service Freebee is coming to another Broward city

By Ron Hurtibise, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

Residents and visitors in several South Florida cities, including Hallandale Beach in southeastern Broward County, will soon have access to free door-to-door rides they can order from their smartphones.

Freebee, an electric vehicle shuttle headquartered in Miami, currently provides service to 24 Florida cities and Virginia Beach, Virginia. Plans call for the service to soon expand into three more cities — Hallandale Beach in southern Broward County and the coastal Miami-Dade County cities of Bay Harbor Islands and Bal Harbour Village.

The expansion will be fueled in part by an $8 million round of investments announced by Freebee last week.

Megan Gamwell, economic development director for Hallandale Beach’s Community Redevelopment Agency, said the service will debut the service after several restaurants open this winter in the “Food, Fashion, Arts, and Design District” that the city’s CRA is developing east of the Florida East Coast Railway.

No date has been set yet for Freebee’s debut there under a $269,000 contract the city signed with the company last December, she said. The contract calls for a nine-month pilot project.

Freebee contracts with cities and organizations such as colleges, business parks, hotels and resorts to ease transportation congestion and improve mobility for people without vehicles. Like Uber and Lyft, commuters download Freebee’s mobile app and use it to request pickups anywhere within the company’s service areas.

Unlike Uber and Lyft, Freebee’s service is available at no cost to riders.

Tipping is optional but customary. Also, Freebee trips are confined within the boundaries of individual service areas. Its service area in Delray Beach, for example, encompasses the city’s historic business district between I-95 and U.S. 1 and extends across the Intracoastal Waterway along Atlantic Avenue, including short stretches of A1A north and south of Atlantic Avenue.

Gamwell said the service boundaries of the upcoming Hallandale Beach service have not yet been determined.

Freebee was founded in 2012 and now operates a fleet of more than 150 electric vehicles ranging in size from large passenger vans to small sedans.

Earlier this summer, it established a new service territory around Tri-Rail’s Cypress Creek station to help move rail commuters to hotels, office parks, stores, schools and hospitals.

Freebee has been operating in adjacent Aventura, and Bramwell said the service has been well-received by residents there. Freebee also operates in Sunrise.

Many South Florida cities where Freebee does not operate are already claimed by a rival, Circuit, which has a foothold in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Pompano Beach and Wilton Manors. Unlike Freebee, Circuit has a strong presence outside of Florida. It serves cities in California, New York, New Jersey, Colorado, Texas and Massachusetts.

A recent $8 million investment round — including $6 million from BP Ventures, an arm of the global oil conglomerate BP — is helping to fuel Freebee’s expansion beyond outside of Miami-Dade County. Formed about a decade ago, BP Ventures invests in “private, high-growth, game-changing technology companies” that accelerate innovation “across the entire energy spectrum.”

Ron Hurtibise covers business and consumer issues for the South Florida Sun Sentinel. He can be reached by phone at 954-356-4071, on Twitter @ronhurtibise or by email at rhurtibise@sunsentinel.com .

