radionwtn.com
William Dorris “Billy” Bucy
William Dorris “Billy” Bucy, 92, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee. Billy was born Tuesday, June 24, 1930, in Buchanan, Tennessee, to the late Willie Brooks Bucy and the late Irma Atkins Bucy. In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by one brother, Roger Lee Bucy.
Murray Ledger & Times
The Birds’ - still flocking after 43 years
MURRAY - All of us had good friends in high school or college we haven’t seen in years. But a half-dozen Murray State grads have been getting together with their spouses, kids and now grandkids annually since 1979. Phyllis Tucker Whitlock grew up in Arlington but lives in Fulgham,...
radionwtn.com
Ghouls On Display At Atkins-Porter Garden
Paris, Tenn.–The annual Halloween display at the Atkins-Porter Neighborhood Botanical Garden is even spookier than usual, with new ghouls ready to scare all who enter. The garden is located at 311 Jackson Street in Paris. The A-P Neighborhood also is sponsoring its first-ever Scarecrow Classic Saturday morning, October 29, with the race course through the neighborhood. 7 a.m. registration, 8 a.m. race start. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Obion, Weakley, Fulton Students Eligible For New UTM Scholarship
MARTIN, Tenn. – The family of Philip White has established the James Phillip White Memorial Scholarship for the University of Tennessee at Martin Department of Nursing. White, a retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, passed away April 7, 2021, at age 83. He was from Fulton. The $1,000-per-semester scholarship is...
radionwtn.com
Spooky Destination For Halloween
Paris, Tenn.–The home of Annette Douglas is even spookier this Halloween, with a new group of scary inflatables. Douglas’ home has long been a destination on Halloween, and for the days before. The spooky clan is located at the corner of Dunlap and Jacson Streets in Paris.
wpsdlocal6.com
Happening Today: 10/27/2022
There are several events happening in our area today. Click on the name of the event to find out more information. Lineup begins at 9:30 a.m. in old Kmart parking lot. Event runs from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until trucks are full. Volunteers unload your car. You can...
radionwtn.com
‘Thrilling’ Performance By UC Elementary
Union City, Tenn.–The ‘fun’ side of Halloween was on display at Union City Elementary School. First-grade music students of Katie Tohn presented ‘Thrilling Nights’ to the remainder of the student body and adoring family members in three separate performances to continue an annual tradition. Class...
radionwtn.com
Special Deeds Receive Special Rewards
Union City, Tenn.–Special deeds call for special recognition. Eleven Union City Middle School students recently earned a spot on teacher Penne Guess’s Wall of Fame after achieving perfection on a major course social studies test. Each of the sixth graders scored a ‘100’ on the exam to rightfully...
radionwtn.com
Rockin’ Randall Set For Last Noon On Square
Paris, Tenn.–Rockin’ Randall French will perform at Noon on the Square, Friday, October 28, with Quota Club members providing the meal. Noon on the Square is every Friday in October, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the court square.
wpsdlocal6.com
City of Paducah announces new inclusive playground for Robert Coleman Park
PADUCAH — The City of Paducah says Robert Coleman Park will soon benefit from the addition of a colorful, inclusive playground. The city said in a social media post they were able to purchase the equipment at a 50% discount thanks to a grant from the manufacturer, GameTime. According to GameTime's online product page for the equipment, the new playground will include several engaging activities:
radionwtn.com
Beulah Violet “Billie” Hicks
Beulah Violet “Billie” Hicks, 99, of Puryear, Tennessee, entered Heaven’s Gates into the arms of her beloved husband, James Dudley Hicks Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Farms of Puryear. Born Saturday, September 1, 1923, in Bellwood, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Edward William...
radionwtn.com
James M. “Jim” Parrish
James M. “Jim” Parrish, 97 of Paris, Tennessee, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his residence. Jim was born Friday, September 25, 1925, in Cottage Grove, Tennessee, to the late Graden A. Parrish and the late Maude Nichols Parrish. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two sons: Kenneth Joe Parrish, who died in infancy and Phillip Parrish, who died in 2003; one sister: Ruth Parrish; and one brother: Bill Parrish.
radionwtn.com
“Let It Glow” Opens With Music At Discovery Park
Come to Discovery Park of America on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at 6 p.m. for the kick-off of “Let it Glow.” They’ll have performances by “America’s Got Talent” finalist Daniel Joyner, an ensemble from the Jackson Symphony, the Voices of Union City Elementary student choir and a special appearance from the man himself—Santa Claus.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Oct. 25, 2022
Mr. Daniel Boaz, 81, of Murray, KY, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House in Murray, KY. Mr. Boaz was born on July 29, 1941 in Murray, KY to the late George and Margaret Morris Boaz. He was a graduate of Murray High School and was a United States Army Veteran. Anyone that knew Dan loved him. He had a contagious smile and no matter what his circumstance was, he made the best of it. Mr. Boaz was a lover of all things lake. He enjoyed boating, was a life guard at the lake in his early years and also loved to ski. He and his wife, Debbie, also had a hobby farm in which they cared for a variety of animals. Dan was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.
radionwtn.com
Carroll County Halloween Events
Town of Trezevant Trick-or-Treat at Walking Track – October 29. The Town of Trezevant will host a Trick-or-Treat at the walking track on Saturday, October 29 from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm. Town of Hollow Rock & Hollow Rock Volunteer Fire Department Haunted Trail and Chili Cook-off – October...
wpsdlocal6.com
Native West Kentuckian, best-selling author speaking at McCracken County Library Thursday
PADUCAH — West Kentucky native Lee Cole found unexpected success with his debut novel "Groundskeeping." The novel has been highly praised on the Today Show and is currently a featured Amazon Editors Pick. Cole will be in Paducah on Thursday, leading a discussion about his book at the McCracken...
radionwtn.com
Chris McCullough
Mr. Chris McCullough, 36, of Troy, passed away Wednesday at his home. Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hickman City Cemetery.
radionwtn.com
Latimer-Smith Engineering & Science Building Dedicated At UTM
Martin, Tenn.–On Thursday, the Latimer-Smith Engineering and Science Building was dedicated on the campus of the University of Tennessee at Martin. This state-of-the-art building is home to the departments of chemistry and physics, computer science, engineering, mathematics and statistics, and the pre-professional health sciences program. The building was made...
radionwtn.com
Ronnie Evans
Mr. Ronnie Evans, 75, of Troy, died Monday at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at White and Mahon Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Terrace Hill Cemetery.
