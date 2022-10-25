Read full article on original website
Halloween displays haunt Watertown streets
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In Watertown, the nightmare is on Holcomb Street or at a house on Starbuck Avenue. Their lawns have been turned into graveyards and skeleton hangout scenes. The artists of the display on Holcomb Street say they’ve been hunting for decorations since July. “We just...
This Popular New Hartford Bar and Restaurant Is Expanding
It's always very exciting to see a local business is doing so well that they have plans to do even better, Many in the community will be very excited about the newest changes coming to one popular bar and restaurant in New Hartford. One Genny opened back in 2018 at...
New Bakery Opening in New Hartford is Sure to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
If you have a soft side for sweets and treats, then this is the place for you. A brand new business is opening it's doors for the first time in Central New York. Give a warm welcome to Sweet Addictions Bakery, a new baked goods store coming to Oneida Street in New Hartford.
newyorkupstate.com
‘Restaurant: Impossible’ coming to Central New York, seeks locals to help
The Food Network’s “Restaurant: Impossible” is returning to Central New York next month. Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine announced that he will be coming to The Balanced Chef on West Dominick Street in Rome, N.Y., on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with a goal of upgrading the restaurant for a grand re-opening on Thursday, Nov. 10. The reality TV show will film around lunch at 11 a.m. on the Nov. 9 and conclude with dinner at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10.
WKTV
'Restaurant: Impossible' coming to Rome eatery; seeking help from locals with construction
ROME, N.Y. – Chef Robert Irvine is heading to Rome in a couple of weeks to upgrade a local restaurant as part of the show “Restaurant: Impossible” and is looking for help with design and construction. Irvine and the production crew will be at The Balanced Chef...
Strange Floating Woman Turning Heads and Stopping Traffic in Central New York
Have you seen the floating woman in Central New York that is turning heads and stopping traffic?. Max is making quite the impression. She's part of a Halloween display in Oneida, New York dedicated to the show Stranger Things. Stranger Things in Oneida. Jasson Obomsawin has been decorating his lawn...
binghamtonhomepage.com
Man still missing near Canadarago Lake in Otsego Co.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Springfield man last seen in New York. According to the Springfield Police Department, on Saturday, October 22nd, 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield was last seen assembling a kayak near Canadarago Lake in Richfield Springs, New York. His kayak and other items were later found unoccupied.
1045theteam.com
Restaurant Impossible Comes to Upstate NY! Want To Be On the Show?
How would you like to work on a television show that will be filming in Central New York? You don't have to be 'camera ready' or even have acting experience but, for this opportunity, you should be good with your hands. can you swing a hammer?. For two days in...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country mourns loss of local food pantry leader
LOWVILLE- The community is mourning the loss of a man who helped do so much for those in need. Daniel N. Taylor, 64, passed away last week, while at home and under the loving care of his partner, Ken, and Lewis County Hospice. He was the very well-known leader for...
What Do You Think of Utica’s New Genesee Street Design?
There's a significant change to the traffic pattern on Genesee Street in downtown Utica and whether or not it remains is up to you. It's been in the works in the city for a decade an is often referred to by city officials as 'Complete Streets'. As defined by Smart...
WKTV
15-year-old accused of sending threatening text during Little Falls Middle School dance
LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. – A 15-year-old male was arrested in Little Falls after he allegedly made a threat during a middle school dance last week. Police say around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 21, a student at the dance received a text from the teen suspect claiming he was going to commit violence against others at the school.
Oneida County’s Greeley Ford Exiting NYS Liquor Authority
Greeley Ford of Camden, who has served as one of three Commissioners at the New York State Liquor Authority, publicly announced his retirement on Wednesday. The announcement came when SLA Chairman Vincent A. Bradley made the announcement that Ford, who's been an SLA Commissioner since June of 2016, was retiring and moving with his wife to Florida.
mynbc5.com
Missing Tupper Lake man found dead
HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. — A Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Tupper Lake Police Department reported that the body of 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu was found by Forest Rangers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a wooded area off of Corey's Road in Harrietstown.
Reel-y Good News! You’ll Soon Have a New Boat Launch to Oneida Lake
It's finally underway! The DEC has been hard at work constructing the brand new boat launch in the Town of Verona. This new addition will grant anglers, of all shapes and sizes, better access to Oneida Lake. The new Oneida Lake Boat launch is being built along the Erie Canal,...
WKTV
A meeting regarding a new Stewart's Shop in South Utica, faced some opposition on Monday
UTICA, N.Y. – A meeting regarding a new Stewart's Shop in South Utica, faced some opposition on Monday evening. The Stewart's would be located where Raspberries Café used to be on Genesee Street. Two other properties would also be part of the deal. Officials with Stewart's met with...
WKTV
Oneida County shuts down 'tent city'
A local church set up tents on property it owns in West Utica to help the homeless. On Thursday, the county health department shut it down.
WKTV
Oneida County Health Department shuts down 'tent city' in west Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – The Oneida County Health Department shut down a small "tent city" in West Utica on Thursday where a local church has set up a campground to provide shelter for the homeless. The property is owned by the Cornerstone Community Church. Pastor Mike Ballman says the church...
Onondaga County helicopter aids late-night rescue of missing hunter in Central NY
Constantia, N.Y. -- The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter aided with the rescue of a missing hunter in Oswego County late Sunday night, deputies said. Around 10:45 p.m., the Air-1 helicopter was requested to help search for a missing hunter in a wooded area near Kibbie Lake Road in Constantia, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Woman found trapped under UTV in Fulton County
Rockwood-Garoga-Lassellsville Vol. Fire Company responded to a female trapped under a UTV in the woods on October 26. The fire station reported the female was also not aware of where she was.
