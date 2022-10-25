ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Forge, NY

wwnytv.com

Halloween displays haunt Watertown streets

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In Watertown, the nightmare is on Holcomb Street or at a house on Starbuck Avenue. Their lawns have been turned into graveyards and skeleton hangout scenes. The artists of the display on Holcomb Street say they’ve been hunting for decorations since July. “We just...
WATERTOWN, NY
newyorkupstate.com

‘Restaurant: Impossible’ coming to Central New York, seeks locals to help

The Food Network’s “Restaurant: Impossible” is returning to Central New York next month. Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine announced that he will be coming to The Balanced Chef on West Dominick Street in Rome, N.Y., on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with a goal of upgrading the restaurant for a grand re-opening on Thursday, Nov. 10. The reality TV show will film around lunch at 11 a.m. on the Nov. 9 and conclude with dinner at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10.
ROME, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

Man still missing near Canadarago Lake in Otsego Co.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Springfield man last seen in New York. According to the Springfield Police Department, on Saturday, October 22nd, 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield was last seen assembling a kayak near Canadarago Lake in Richfield Springs, New York. His kayak and other items were later found unoccupied.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
1045theteam.com

Restaurant Impossible Comes to Upstate NY! Want To Be On the Show?

How would you like to work on a television show that will be filming in Central New York? You don't have to be 'camera ready' or even have acting experience but, for this opportunity, you should be good with your hands. can you swing a hammer?. For two days in...
ROME, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country mourns loss of local food pantry leader

LOWVILLE- The community is mourning the loss of a man who helped do so much for those in need. Daniel N. Taylor, 64, passed away last week, while at home and under the loving care of his partner, Ken, and Lewis County Hospice. He was the very well-known leader for...
LOWVILLE, NY
Big Frog 104

Oneida County’s Greeley Ford Exiting NYS Liquor Authority

Greeley Ford of Camden, who has served as one of three Commissioners at the New York State Liquor Authority, publicly announced his retirement on Wednesday. The announcement came when SLA Chairman Vincent A. Bradley made the announcement that Ford, who's been an SLA Commissioner since June of 2016, was retiring and moving with his wife to Florida.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Missing Tupper Lake man found dead

HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. — A Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Tupper Lake Police Department reported that the body of 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu was found by Forest Rangers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a wooded area off of Corey's Road in Harrietstown.
TUPPER LAKE, NY
WKTV

Oneida County shuts down 'tent city'

A local church set up tents on property it owns in West Utica to help the homeless. On Thursday, the county health department shut it down.
WKTV

Oneida County Health Department shuts down 'tent city' in west Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – The Oneida County Health Department shut down a small "tent city" in West Utica on Thursday where a local church has set up a campground to provide shelter for the homeless. The property is owned by the Cornerstone Community Church. Pastor Mike Ballman says the church...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Onondaga County helicopter aids late-night rescue of missing hunter in Central NY

Constantia, N.Y. -- The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter aided with the rescue of a missing hunter in Oswego County late Sunday night, deputies said. Around 10:45 p.m., the Air-1 helicopter was requested to help search for a missing hunter in a wooded area near Kibbie Lake Road in Constantia, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
