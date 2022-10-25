Read full article on original website
Pooh Paul, defense preparing for final stretch of season
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is hoping the bye week has the defense healthier and mentally fresh as they prepare for the final five games of the regular season. Redshirt freshman linebacker Chris Paul Jr. is sixth on the team with 23 tackles. Paul has 12 solo tackles, three for loss, a sack, one quarterback hurry, forced a fumble and recovered one. Sam Pittman has taken notice of Paul’s play.
KJ Jefferson, offense hopes to build off BYU performance
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is coming off a bye week, but prior to that they defeated BYU 52-35 piling up 644 yards of total offense. In that game, quarterback KJ Jefferson completed 29 of 40 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed 10 times for 32 yards. That was some return for Jefferson who was injured late in the Alabama game and didn’t play against Mississippi State. Now Jefferson and his teammates have turned their attention to Auburn who they face on Saturday.
Auburn will be huge test for Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman knows when the Hogs take the field on Saturday against Auburn they will be in for a tremendous challenge. Auburn (3-4, 1-3) has a losing record, but each of the losses have come against ranked teams. Auburn lost to Penn State 41-12, LSU 21-17, Georgia 42-10 and Ole Miss 48-34. They enter the Arkansas game after a bye week with a three-game losing streak. Pittman talked about the Tigers losing to ranked teams.
Bleacher Report projects Hogs to familiar bowl
FAYETTEVILLE — Bleacher Report has projected all the bowl games as the season is slightly past the halfway mark. They have projected different tiers of bowls. One of the tiers is Power 5 bowls projected to be fun. One of those games is Arkansas taking on Kansas State in the Texas Bowl. Arkansas (4-3) and Kansas State (5-2) last met in the Liberty Bowl on Jan. 2, 2016. Arkansas won that game 45-23. Oddly enough, Arkansas defeated Kansas State 29-16 on Jan. 7, 2012, in the Cotton Bowl which turned out to be Bobby Petrino’s final game as head coach of the Razorbacks.
WATCH: Sam Pittman talks about bye week and previews Auburn game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are back in action this week heading to Alabama to take on the Auburn Tigers. Sam Pittman gave an update on the health of his team, what they did over the bye week and gives his thoughts on their upcoming game against the Tigers.
Sam Pittman provides injury update following bye week
FAYETTEVILLE — After a bye week, Sam Pittman expects to get several of his injured players back for the Auburn game. Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) will be at Auburn on Saturday. The Tigers are also coming off a bye week. On Monday, Pittman provided an injury update. “We’re going to...
Arkansas expects to see Auburn’s best effort on Saturday
While there is plenty of speculation about the future of head coach Bryan Harsin and Auburn has lost three straight games, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman expects the Tigers’ best effort on Saturday. That’s when Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) and Auburn (3-4, 1-3) will meet in an 11 a.m. game...
Arkansas’s wild turkey survey indicates 10-year high in reproduction
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Commissioners with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission heard some good news about Arkansas’s turkey population during a recent presentation held at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center. AGFC Turkey Program Coordinator Jeremy Wood gave some preliminary results of the 2022 Wild Turkey Population Survey, which indicates some of the best reproduction in parts of Arkansas since 2012.
