General Electric, HSBC Holdings And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. HUDI shares shares dropped 9.1% to $30.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 44% on Monday.

HSBC Holdings plc HSBC declined 7% to $25.06 in pre-market trading after the company posted a 42% decline in Q3 profit and named Georges Elhedery as its new chief financial officer.

Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI dropped 6.2% to $3.03 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Monday.

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX dropped 5.9% to $14.97 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results and lowered its full-year guidance.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ZION shares dropped 4.9% to $47.35 in pre-market trading following downbeat Q3 earnings.

Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO fell 4.4% to $60.33 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly earnings.

General Electric Company GE shares declined 3.2% to $70.98 in pre-market trading after reporting weak quarterly results.

