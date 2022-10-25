ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The crisis pregnancy center next door: How taxpayer money intended for poor families is funding a growing anti-abortion movement

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ

Oregon is one of the least affordable states for renters—see where it ranks

Choropleth map that shows how many jobs are required at the average renter’s wage to afford a two bedroom rent in every state. Full-time workers are feeling the pinch in today’s rental market. A nationwide housing shortage and skyrocketing property values—coupled with fewer pay raises for the general working population in recent decades—are fueling a squeeze in the rental market. But how affordable is rent in your state?
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Georgia sheriff found guilty of violating the civil rights of detainees, court documents show

The sheriff of a suburban Atlanta county was found guilty Wednesday of six federal counts of violating the civil rights of incarcerated people, court documents show. Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill was found guilty on six of the seven counts against him related to incidents where he ordered detainees be strapped into a restraint chair “and left there for hours,” according to a 2021 indictment, which also claimed there were four separate incidents in 2020.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
KTVZ

Fair day w/ late showers

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... The next wet system to move into the Pacific NW will be focused on areas to our north, and it will deliver partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies today. We have a slight chance of some late day and evening showers. Highs will be in the mid 50's to around 60 degrees. NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Those breezes will calm this evening and stay calm tonight. Mostly cloudy tonight, with lows in the mid 20's to mid 30's.
KTVZ

Calm for a couple of days

The skies will be mostly cloudy, but we will stay dry Wednesday night. Lows will be scattered through the 20s. As this cold, wet system moves off to the southeast, we will see mostly sunny skies Thursday, with milder highs in the mid to upper 50s. Skies turn mostly cloudy...
KTVZ

A break from the showers

Our skies become mostly cloudy Thursday night, but we will stay dry. Lows will be in the mid-20ss to mid-30s. Winds will stay light out of the south. We will see some showers Friday night into Saturday morning, but the rest of the weekend will be under partly cloudy skies. We stay cool, as well. Plan on highs in the mid to upper 50s, with lows in the low to mid-30s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy