islandernews.com
Midweek dining on Key Biscayne…
… $5 wine & beer? Complete burger meal for under $11? Half off appetizers? BOGO Happy Hour drinks? Yes!. Our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving up some of the most delicious meal-deals on this Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Costa Med Bistro. Open for Indoor and Expanded Outdoor Dining, Takeout!. Today,...
islandernews.com
Median sales prices reflect year-over-year increases in Key Biscayne and Brickell
The median listed home price in Key Biscayne is $2 million. The median sales price of $1.75 million reflects a 42.9% year-over-year increase. Residential properties on the Key spend an average of 101 days on the market. The median sales price in Brickell is $590,000, which is up 24.2% since...
islandernews.com
Amendments 2 and 3 necessary to move quickly on big Village projects
Please do not lose the forest for the trees. Passing proposed Charter Amendments 2 and 3 is very important to our community. I believe the majority of the residents in Key Biscayne agree that we must move forward with improved storm water drainage, undergrounding our utilities, and other resiliency projects, to protect our island and our significant investments.
islandernews.com
Condo residents ordered to evacuate over building’s structural damage
On Thursday evening, after engineers found that a structural beam in the parking garage was damaged, officials ordered residents of a condo tower to immediately evacuate their homes. Residents of the building, built in 1971 with 171 units, were forced to vacate by 7 p.m. Thursday, being given just a...
islandernews.com
Lofty developer acquires more land in downtown Miami
The developer of the swanky Lofty Brickell, which is approaching sellout, has acquired three parcels of land in the Miami River area to complete the proposed three-towers project. According to the website The Next Miami, in addition to the 44-stories Lofty Brickell tower, the project, being developed by Newgard, founded...
islandernews.com
Cinnamon rolls? Good news, Knaus Berry Farm reopens!
Can you smell them all the way on the island? The baking of fresh cinnamon rolls coming our of the oven?. No, there are not being baked on Key Biscayne but rather a little further south as the popular Knaus Berry Farm reopened Tuesday. If you are not familiar with...
islandernews.com
Council considers burying power lines, and other items making news in 2006
A condor soars through the crisp mountain air while flying over the ruins of an Inca ceremonial site nestled in the saddle of a high Andean ridge that is ringed by snow-capped summits and flanked by plunging, densely forested slopes. That is the type of mental imagery absorbed by four...
islandernews.com
Rotary’s Halloween fundraiser aims to assist Ghanan medical clinic with supplies
As Halloween approaches once more, another fun-filled Key Biscayne Rotary fundraiser appears just around the corner. This fundraising event will support a Rotary initiative to provide aid to those who do not have the same privileges that others enjoy. In this case, it involves addressing the needs of individuals in Africa who have limited access to baseline necessities like clean water, sanitary facilities and education.
islandernews.com
Miami Book Fair, featuring 600+ authors, returns after 2-year absence
Last week, Miami-Dade County Commissioners rejected developers' requests to expand the Urban Development Boundary west so they could build residential and commercial units. The decision was a major victory for environmentalists fighting to protect the Everglades from urban sprawl. The victory is another example of activists making Florida a leader...
islandernews.com
Vote ‘Yes’ on Charter Amendments to protect property investments
There is a group on Key Biscayne that seems focused on lowering our taxes. They opposed voting in favor of the General Obligation Bond funding mechanism in 2020, and are now opposing all seven Charter Amendments on our ballots, including the ones designed to allow our community to invest in our infrastructure to fight increased flooding, stronger storms and rising seas.
islandernews.com
US Army Corps of Engineers agrees to County request to extend, deepen ‘monumental’ study of Back Bay
To enhance the county's natural environment and develop more options to rid Biscayne Bay of contamination and pollution, last month, the US Army Corps of Engineers agreed to extend the Miami-Dade Back Bay Coastal Storm Risk Management feasibility study. Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levin Cava said Secretary of Army for Civil...
islandernews.com
Are Key Biscayne voters waiting for Election Day to vote? 1.249 island register voters have already voted
It’s only been four days since early voting started on Monday and Key Biscayne voters seem ready and eager to participate in the November 8 elections. Vote-by-mail ballot returns are typical for a General Election. Key Biscayne had a record-setting turnout for the Primary Election in August And the...
islandernews.com
Key Biscayne Police Blotter for October 10 to October 23
Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of October 10 to October 23. These incidents were taken from the department’s logs. October 10, 2022. While on patrol overnight, officers discovered the east side gate of Key Biscayne K-8...
islandernews.com
Tolerance is a virtue in short supply this election season
In a diverse community such as ours, tolerance is a virtue. The exercise of political tolerance, though, is proving to be more difficult than ever. The sustained downturn of the political rhetoric we all have seen since the beginning of this electoral season leaves much to be desired. The most...
islandernews.com
Gomez understands and defends residents’ desire to curtail density increases
I most definitely endorse Mr. Gomez for mayor. He is clearly the one advocating for the real vision for Key Biscayne, as per the current Charter and by further enforcement of such by voters in 2007 through a hard-fought-for referendum. It was a clear and sound no for higher density. Mr. Rasco states that he opposes increase in density, but endorses the adoption of Amendments that would take the Village to exactly that.
islandernews.com
Voting YES on Amendment 4 will get the proverbial wolf out of our charter
Former Councilmember Mike Kelly claims that proposed Charter Amendment No. 4 is “a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” which means that it appears friendly but is actually hostile. This is quite ironic, because the “wolf in sheep’s clothing” was the Charter Amendment spearheaded by Dr. Kelly and others in 2007, which left our community with an outdated zoning code that has not been updated as needed.
