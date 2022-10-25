Both sides claim victory as Crist and DeSantis battle on abortion, gun control and immigration during governor’s race debate

Read full article on original website
islandernews.com
Voters are more confident in Florida than in the nation poll finds; DeSantis has double-digit lead over Crist
With the 2022 general election two weeks away, Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a double-digit lead over Charlie Crist, according to statewide surveys of likely voters in Florida released Wednesday. The polls were conducted before the gubernatorial debate between DeSantis and Crist that took place Monday. That means favorability ratings could...
islandernews.com
Most common fast food chains in Florida
Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Florida using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
islandernews.com
FDOT’s Mobility Week celebration ends Friday
In an effort to encourage Florida residents to make informed, sustainable, and safe transportation choices, while also promoting multimodal transportation and announcing new policies and initiatives, the Florida Department of Transportation holds the annual Mobility Week event. “Each year, Mobility Week helps Floridians learn about the safe transportation choices available...
