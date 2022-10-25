Read full article on original website
Related
kciiradio.com
Lone Tree’s Zaruba, WMU’s Newsom, Columbus’ Vergara Race at State Cross Country
Three of the area’s top cross country runners will look to claim the ultimate prize when they race at the Class 1A State Championships today in Fort Dodge. In the girls’ race, Lone Tree’s Vivian Zaruba will look to wrap up a phenomenal season. The Lion sophomore has nine top-10 finishes, including running the course in just under 21 minutes and 53 seconds to finish sixth at districts in Iowa City last week. Zaruba has ended up in the top three twice but has yet to win a meet, including her best finish of second place in just over 23 minutes at the Winfield-Mount Union Invitational. The girls’ 1A state meet will begin this morning at 10:30.
kciiradio.com
Hawks Chase History at State
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk cross country teams are back in familiar territory Friday, running at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge at the Class 2A State Championship meet. Both boys and girls teams qualified for the event as a team at the 2A state qualifier meet in Pella last week. The Golden Hawk girls were meet champions at Pella and are ranked No. 2 according to the final 2A poll of the season issued by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches. The Hawks have two ranked individuals in their lineup. Two-time defending state champion Danielle Hostetler has held the top spot all year and Abby Fleming is No. 14. The Golden Hawk girls program has won five consecutive team state championships, dating back to 2017, tying the longest streak by any school in state history, they will try Friday to break the all-time record. Individually, a Hostetler from Mid-Prairie has won the state title each year since 2016.
kciiradio.com
Demons and Hawks Appear in Final Poll
State championship week is here for high school cross country teams and the Iowa Association of Track Coaches has released it’s final set of rankings for the season. In Class 3A, the Washington Demon girls are No. 12 this week. Washington was last on their home course for the 3A state qualifier where they punched their ticket to Fort Dodge as a group with a runner-up finish led by Iris Dahl in sixth place. The Washington boys are not ranked as a team in 3A, but do have one ranked individual with Micah Rees checking in at No. 9 this week. The Washington boys saw Rees, who finished second at the Demon’s home state qualifier, and teammate Tyler Alderton make it to state as individuals.
Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations
Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
kiow.com
Progress Report on Construction of Large Wind Farm in North-Central Iowa
Officials say a large wind farm in north-central Iowa is on schedule to be complete in a few months. Denny Monge is the project engineer for the Great Pathfinder Wind project in Hamilton and Boone counties, where construction started this summer. Monge says construction of the tall turbines is almost...
Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy
A Kanawha company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans filed this week for bankruptcy, about three weeks after the state suspended its grain licenses.
kciiradio.com
All-State Band, Orchestra, Chorus Selections
The All-State selections for band, orchestra, and chorus were announced for Iowa this week, with several area students representing their schools. Washington High School has three students who earned their way onto the All-State Band. Selections include Bailey Rees on clarinet, Claire Wubbena on Trombone, and Teague Mayer on Tuba. The Demons also have Kevin Flannery chosen as an alternate on Tuba, along with Mikaila Matheson on Flute.
Carroll High Football Coach and Seven Assistants Suspended for Rest of 2022 Season
The LHSAA announced the suspension of Carroll High School's head football coach Brandon Landers after a physical altercation took place during Thursday's game against Franklin Parish.
Corydon Times-Republican
House District 6 race is a rarity in Northwest Iowa legislative elections: A Republican is running against a Democrat
SPENCER, Iowa — Outside of Sioux City, there's only one race for a state legislative seat in Northwest Iowa where a Democratic candidate is running against a Republican incumbent. In the Iowa House District 6 contest, five-term Republican Rep. Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids faces a challenge from James...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Storm Lake Teens Among Eight in Head-On Crash
Dension, IA (KICD)– Four Storm Lake teenagers are among eight injured in an early morning crash in Crawford County. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Honda Pilot driven by one of the teens was eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 30 shortly after two o’clock Monday morning leading to the collision with an other SUV driven by 50-year-old Cari Segebart of Defiance.
Fort Dodge gas station robbed by man with a gun, police say
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police are trying to find a man who robbed a Fort Dodge gas station Wednesday night. Police were called to the Sinclair Station at 315 2nd Ave. S. around 8:34 p.m. after a 911 call came in reporting a robbery. A news release from the Fort Dodge Police Department said a […]
algonaradio.com
Deadline Approaching to File Claims Against Emmetsburg Funeral Home
–Time is running out for area residents who may have been harmed by an Emmetsburg funeral home to file a claim with the Iowa Insurance Division. According to a release from the IID, letters have been sent through the postal service to the known customers of Joyce Funeral Home, but they want to make sure anyone impacted knows how to file a claim.
Comments / 0