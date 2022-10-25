The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk cross country teams are back in familiar territory Friday, running at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge at the Class 2A State Championship meet. Both boys and girls teams qualified for the event as a team at the 2A state qualifier meet in Pella last week. The Golden Hawk girls were meet champions at Pella and are ranked No. 2 according to the final 2A poll of the season issued by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches. The Hawks have two ranked individuals in their lineup. Two-time defending state champion Danielle Hostetler has held the top spot all year and Abby Fleming is No. 14. The Golden Hawk girls program has won five consecutive team state championships, dating back to 2017, tying the longest streak by any school in state history, they will try Friday to break the all-time record. Individually, a Hostetler from Mid-Prairie has won the state title each year since 2016.

FORT DODGE, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO