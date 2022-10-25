ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Is Apple 'Twisting The Knife' In Meta's Ad Business? New App Store Guidelines Could Further Inflame Rivalry

By Ananya Gairola
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TFOux_0ilhhTIr00

Apple Inc.'s AAPL latest App Store review guideline updates may have a detrimental effect on Meta Platforms Inc.'s META advertisement revenue.

What Happened: On Monday, following the release of iOS 16.1, Apple updated its App Store Review Guidelines.

The highlight was Apple's approach to managing advertising, which states that in-app purchases are not required for apps made solely to enable marketers to buy and manage advertising campaigns across media types. In contrast, digital purchases such as "boosts" for posts in a social media app must use in-app purchases.

Expert Eric Seufert deciphered the updates saying, "Apple has (updated) its App Store guidelines to require that social media post "boosts" be purchased as IAPs, entitling Apple to 30% of that advertising revenue. This is new as of iOS 16.1, which was released today."

The company is "twisting the knife in Meta's ad business," said social media commentator Matt Navarra.

Why It's Important: This isn't the first time Apple's update and features are likely to cost Meta’s platform's Facebook losses in terms of advertisement revenue. Earlier this year, an analysis revealed that Apple's App Tracking Transparency feature is set to cost Facebook $12.8 billion in 2022, according to Forbes.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

'Laugh' At Meta's Crash Now But Zuckerberg Will 'Own Your Eyeballs' In 5 Years, Says Snowden; Is Metaverse A Threat To Humanity?

Meta Platforms Inc. META shares ended Thursday’s session down about 24.6% after the social media giant reported mixed quarterly results and issued weak guidance. More importantly, the company’s determined move to increase investments in the still-hazy metaverse was met with skepticism. What Happened: Self-proclaimed CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden...
Benzinga

Putin's Mouthpiece Says Russia Will Target US Satellites If They Help Ukraine — Days After Elon Musk Vowed To Provide Free Starlink Services

Vladimir Putin’s mouthpiece and a senior foreign ministry official warned that Russia would target commercial satellites from the U.S. and its allies if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. What Happened: The Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, Konstantin Vorontsov,...
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Nvidia Shares

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 5.10% to $132.40 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector at large are trading higher amid overall market strength as investors react to quarterly earnings reports from U.S. companies and assess the possibility of future Fed policy changes.
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Stock Is Surging After Hours

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after Meta Platforms Inc META raised its capital expenditures outlook, citing increased data center spending. Meta said it now expects 2022 capex to be in the range of $32 billion to $33 billion, updated from previous guidance of $30...
Benzinga

John Fetterman's Debate Performance With Dr. Oz: A Medical Professional Weighs In And She's Fuming

Five months after Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s stroke, which nearly killed him, PA's Democratic nominee for the US Senate – the results of which will shift the balance in said Senate – went toe-to-toe with multimillionaire TV host Dr. Oz in their first and only debate. As predicted, they disagreed over just about everything including hot-button issues like abortion, the economy, cannabis, healthcare, crime and a certain former Republican president who hovers over numerous midterm electoral campaigns.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Benzinga

Apple To $184? These Analysts Revise Price Targets On iPhone Maker Following Q4 Results

Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 and the previous quarter’s $1.20. Revenue rose 8% year-over-year from $83.36 billion to $90.1 billion. Analysts, on average, had modeled revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
103K+
Followers
178K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy