Businesses damaged in Waterloo, Ill. fire
WATERLOO, Ill. – A fire overnight damaged some businesses in Waterloo, Illinois.
According to reports, the fire started around 2:00 a.m. in an RV in the parking lot behind some businesses on Park Street. The RV was destroyed as the fire spread and damaged three nearby businesses – a printing shop, a prosthetics store, and a pet grooming business.
No one was injured in the fire. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as becomes available.
