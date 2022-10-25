Businesses damaged in Waterloo, Ill. fire

WATERLOO, Ill. – A fire overnight damaged some businesses in Waterloo, Illinois.

According to reports, the fire started around 2:00 a.m. in an RV in the parking lot behind some businesses on Park Street. The RV was destroyed as the fire spread and damaged three nearby businesses – a printing shop, a prosthetics store, and a pet grooming business.

No one was injured in the fire. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as becomes available.

