ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Once-forgotten Viktor Schreckengost sculpture to be reinstalled at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

By Courtney Astolfi, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

All in for Cleveland Metroparks Issue 5 to protect our region and future

As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, we proudly recognize how far we’ve come since the Cuyahoga River caught fire and we caught the attention of the country. Our lakefront, our rivers, and our parks are undoubtedly a critical asset to our region – environmentally, recreationally, and economically. And it is entities like Cleveland Metroparks that have delivered results for our region’s health and ecological well-being -- recognized nationally and, importantly, part of our daily lives.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cleveland Metroparks levy: How much would it cost?

For the first time in nine years, voters will determine the future of the Cleveland Metroparks. Issue 5 on the November ballot is a 2.7-mill replacement levy that would freeze millage for 10 years. Metroparks officials said it will generate about $80 million for the park district and provide more than 60% of its budget. So how much would passing Issue 5 cost voters?
CLEVELAND, OH
geauganews.com

The Botanical Garden Celebrates Cleveland’s Holiday

Let the countdown to the holiday season begin! The Cleveland Botanical Garden’s Twinkle in the 216 will celebrate the historic character of Cleveland’s neighborhoods as they sparkle and shine to add warmth and joy to the cold winter months. The winter show opens Saturday, November 19th, and runs through Saturday, December 31st.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain counties remain yellow for medium COVID-19 spread: CDC map for Oct. 27

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga remained yellow, for moderate COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among the other yellow-classified Northeast Ohio counties were Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake and Lorain. Three Greater Cleveland counties — Medina, Portage and Summit — improved to green, for low...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
91K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy