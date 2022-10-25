Once-forgotten Viktor Schreckengost sculpture to be reinstalled at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
What goes into the nightly lightings of Cleveland's Terminal Tower?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Since 1927, Terminal Tower has graced the Cleveland skyline. It looks great during the day, but after dark? Beautiful. "It is the coolest thing I believe that I've ever done," Aaron Price says. Price is lighting co-director and social media guru for K&D Management, the owner...
Live on Lake Erie in Lorain for $1.2M: House of the Week
LORAIN, Ohio -- In Northeast Ohio, living on Lake Erie can be an elusive dream. The coastline is dotted with multi-million dollar homes. But you won’t have to sacrifice luxury for price in Lorain, just went of Cleveland. That’s where you’ll find 3264 W. Erie Ave., a brick colonial...
Seven Hills officially dedicates Meijer Park, celebrates amenity upgrades
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Earlier this month, Seven Hills’ Valleywood Park was officially renamed Meijer Park. “It’s a very important addition to this neighborhood,” Mayor Anthony D. Biasiotta said.
All in for Cleveland Metroparks Issue 5 to protect our region and future
As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, we proudly recognize how far we’ve come since the Cuyahoga River caught fire and we caught the attention of the country. Our lakefront, our rivers, and our parks are undoubtedly a critical asset to our region – environmentally, recreationally, and economically. And it is entities like Cleveland Metroparks that have delivered results for our region’s health and ecological well-being -- recognized nationally and, importantly, part of our daily lives.
Brook Park demolishes former Super 8 ‘nuisance’ hotel
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- The former Super 8 by Wyndham hotel at 16644 Snow Road came down with a rumble Oct. 24, with Mayor Ed Orcutt taking the first swipe from inside the excavator cab. Orcutt initially pursued having the hotel shut down in 2020 when he served as Ward...
The Flats at East Bank restaurant and apartment building is up for sale
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The signature building of the Flats East Bank entertainment area along the Cuyahoga River in downtown Cleveland is up for sale, with hopes of attracting close to $100 million. The Flats at the East Bank, which houses restaurants and 240 apartments on upper floors, is now on...
Shaker Square apartment tenants fed up with heating, water, structural issues
Shaker Square tenants like Ronald James, living at the Residences at Shaker Square said they're fed up having to live with intermittent heating issues, water service interruptions and more.
2 bad crashes in 9 months, residents ask City of Cleveland Heights for help
Homeowners on Washington Blvd. have seen two crashes in front of their home and many more near-misses.
‘This has become very frustrating’: Cleveland resident on her mail delivery problems
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team after having issues with her mail being delivered for more than a year. “I’m terrified to have anything sent to me by mail because I don’t trust the post office,” said Angela Bishop.
Cleveland.com news quiz: What once stood on the site of a controlled burn?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Where there is now a grassland bird habitat owned by Cuyahoga Valley National Park once stood ... something else. Folks who think they know the answer should take this week’s cleveland.com news quiz, which has 10 questions on current events from Northeast Ohio.
Cleveland Metroparks levy: How much would it cost?
For the first time in nine years, voters will determine the future of the Cleveland Metroparks. Issue 5 on the November ballot is a 2.7-mill replacement levy that would freeze millage for 10 years. Metroparks officials said it will generate about $80 million for the park district and provide more than 60% of its budget. So how much would passing Issue 5 cost voters?
Issue 24 supporters sound air horns to shut down Mayor Justin Bibb’s Community Police Commission press conference
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb’s press conference to introduce his and City Council’s 13 nominees to the powerful new Community Police Commission was hurriedly cut short Friday, when four framers of the charter amendment that created the commission took to the steps of City Hall in protest of the proposed membership.
Cassidy Theatre announces 2023 season and new partnership with Parma Heights Library
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Cassidy Theatre recently announced its fun-packed 2023 season. The schedule includes “Beauty and the Beast” (Feb. 17-March 5), “Little Mermaid” (April 14-30), “Kinky Boots” (June 9-25), “Legally Blonde Jr.” (Aug. 11-27), “Cinderella” (Oct. 6-22) and “Shrek” (Dec. 1-17).
Musician takes his tunes on the road again: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- My favorite local musician, Ken Uram -- the talented guitarist/vocalist at Heritage Farm during farmers market season -- had his first real outside show in a couple of years Sept. 23 at the Red Onion, and it was a great success. The place was packed, and people...
The Botanical Garden Celebrates Cleveland’s Holiday
Let the countdown to the holiday season begin! The Cleveland Botanical Garden’s Twinkle in the 216 will celebrate the historic character of Cleveland’s neighborhoods as they sparkle and shine to add warmth and joy to the cold winter months. The winter show opens Saturday, November 19th, and runs through Saturday, December 31st.
Northeast Ohioan who crashed the Capitol Jan. 6 finally understands: ‘I was one of those morons:’ Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Christine Priola, an occupational therapist for Cleveland schools, wrote a 10-page letter explaining her motivation for participating in the Jan. 6 uprising -- and her remorse after. “I do not want people out there acting like morons. I was one of those morons,” she wrote to the...
Medina County Park District acquires land for Little Killbuck Creek wetlands project
MEDINA, Ohio -- As part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and the Medina County Park District (MCPD) are announcing their third collaborative wetlands project. The 173-acre land acquisition made through an H2Ohio grant will be the site of the new Little...
Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain counties remain yellow for medium COVID-19 spread: CDC map for Oct. 27
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga remained yellow, for moderate COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among the other yellow-classified Northeast Ohio counties were Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake and Lorain. Three Greater Cleveland counties — Medina, Portage and Summit — improved to green, for low...
Westlake truck stop giant TravelCenters of America adds to national network
WESTLAKE, Ohio - TravelCenters of America Inc. expanded nationwide this year by adding travel centers and meals designed by Cleveland Clinic especially for professional truck drivers. The Westlake company, which operates mostly under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands, recently has opened four travel centers in Missouri,...
Planned Chipotlane at Shaker Heights would be 8th for Chipotle in Greater Cleveland
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - A Chipotle restaurant with a drive-thru window is heading back to the Shaker Heights Planning Commission for final approval. Chipotle is seeking a sign variance to add multiple signs to its 2,500-square-foot project. Ace Lighting Services is working with the fast-casual burrito restaurant chain on getting the signage approvals.
