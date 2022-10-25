Read full article on original website
James “Jim” Rich
Family of 92-year-old James “Jim” Rich of Washington will be present to receive friends at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington from 1-2:30p.m. Friday, November 4th. Private family memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Hospice of Washington County.
Washington YMCA CEO Talks About New Agreement with the City of Washington
At the October 18th Washington City Council meeting, the council untabled a piece of old business for a discussion and consideration of a resolution to approve the amended YMCA agreement that had been presented to the council. This agreement deals with a management agreement for the Steele Family Aquatic Center between the City of Washington and the YMCA. This agreement had been submitted for review at the September 20th meeting but was tabled until the October 18th meeting so the council could come to a consensus.
Halcyon House Washington Page Willie Stone
On today’s program, I’m talking with Willie Stone, the Superintendent for Washington Community Schools, about the topics covered at the previous school board meeting.
Rural Iowa Welcomes Traveling Romanian Students
Ten Romanian students were given the opportunity to experience the Keokuk County way of life. After COVID postponed their trip in 2020, and again at the beginning of this year, the students were able to come to the United States for a week through the US Department of State’s American Leadership Exchange program (ALEX). The program is carried out over a two-week period. The Romanian students spent their first week in Washington DC, where they saw the Capitol, memorials, and attended leadership conferences.
YMCA of Washington County Hosting Trunk or Treat Saturday
YMCA of Washington County is hosting a Trunk or Treat, Saturday, October 29th from 3-5p.m. The event will be held in the Washington YMCA parking lot, on North Avenue D, with eight businesses set up to provide their own specialized treats. Participation is free of charge. There will also be games and food available in front of the YMCA for all who participate. The menu will include a hot dog, bag of chips, and a cookie.
Board of Health Meeting Summary
The Washington County Board of Health met in regular session on Thursday. The board reviewed a pair of financial reports from environmental and public health. The board approved a personnel change request, the Fresh Conversations subcontract, the MCAH subcontract and approved increasing the credit card limit. A pair of discussions were held about a private well drilling in Richmond and an unbonded septic contractor in the county.
Louisa County Trunk Or Treat This Weekend
On Sunday, October 30 from 4-6 p.m. the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Services are hosting a Trunk or Treat event. The event will be held at the Louisa County Courthouse in Wapello, with parking available in the high school lot at 501 Buchanan Street. The Trunk or...
All-State Band, Orchestra, Chorus Selections
The All-State selections for band, orchestra, and chorus were announced for Iowa this week, with several area students representing their schools. Washington High School has three students who earned their way onto the All-State Band. Selections include Bailey Rees on clarinet, Claire Wubbena on Trombone, and Teague Mayer on Tuba. The Demons also have Kevin Flannery chosen as an alternate on Tuba, along with Mikaila Matheson on Flute.
WMU Community School District Evacuation Practice
On Thursday, October 27, Winfield-Mount Union Community School District plans to run a PreK-12 evacuation practice. Students and staff plan to evacuate the building and walk to their emergency rally destinations. The goals of the training are to improve and evaluate the emergency operations plan, while ensuring the safety of...
A Cedar Rapids Mexican Restaurant Has Finished Their Expansion
There will be more space to sit the next time you visit Mas Margaritas in Cedar Rapids! After months of hard work, the popular Mexican restaurant has finally completed their expansion. Early in 2022, Mas Margaritas announced on social media that they had started construction on a new expansion that...
Larry D. Haufle
Visitation for 85-year-old Larry D. Haufle of Wapello will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 1:00 p.m.- 2:00 p.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Wapello. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Prairie Center Cemetery in Packwood. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of Larry.
Popular Eastern Iowa Pizza Place Permanently Closing Next Month
It's hard to see a place close its doors, especially a small business. If you ask anyone from Cedar Rapids where a good place to get pizza is, chances are they have told you Fong's Pizza. For over 4 years, they have served Cedar Rapids residents unique and delicious pizza, but the economy is forcing them to close their doors.
Mercy Medical Center inpatient rehab unit named top 10 in Midwest by Newsweek
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids has been ranked top 10 in the Midwest by Newsweek for its physical rehabilitation center. The hospital is the only one in Iowa with a rehab center that made the top 10 list in the region. The inpatient rehabilitation unit...
KCII to Host Candidate Forum Next Week
KCII listeners will be able to hear from their local candidates on Tuesday, November 1st, on KCII radio. KCII will broadcast the Washington Chamber of Commerce Candidate’s Forum live from Lebowski’s Rock and Bowl in Washington. In attendance will be Republican candidates Dawn Driscoll and Heather Hora, along with Democratic candidates Kevin Kinney and Eileen Beran.
Columbus Battles #2 Grundy Center in Football Playoffs Streaming on KCII
This season for the Columbus Wildcat football has been the stuff of dreams. A program that couldn’t put up a winning season in the last decade and a half is ranked 10th in Class A and improved to 8-1 by getting their first playoff win since 1997 last week. Now comes a chance to make some more magic as Columbus Community travels to take on second-ranked Grundy Center in the second round of the A postseason, a game you can hear streaming on KCII2 and KCIIradio.com.
Washington County Mini Bus Opens New Building
The Washington County Mini Bus service held a ribbon cutting and open house event for their newly opened office on 1010 W Fifth Street. Greiner Buildings was the contractor for the new facility that was constructed on the south side of the original building. They also added bus storage with overhead doors on the east and west sides.
Educators mourn the loss of Iowa superintendent after struggle with cancer
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Educators across the state are mourning the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush. Bush died Sunday after a more than two-year struggle with cervical cancer, KCRG reports. We spoke with several peers and friends. Bush was described as having the heart of a...
Board of Supervisors Summary
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met in regular session this week. The board approved a personnel change request for the communications office and the revisions made to the Washington County Communications Commission Agreement with the City of Washington. The board passed a resolution regarding compensation for election workers and the beginning of the process of selecting an audit firm to conduct an audit of the Washington County Ambulance Services billing department.
Iowa Farmers And Firefighters Tackle Massive Field Fire [PHOTOS]
As drought conditions worsen across the state, we are starting to see the effects in more than some farmers' yields. Over the weekend, dry conditions illustrated that as a small grass fire spread through hundreds of acres. It was a busy weekend for firefighters across Iowa. Over in Muscatine County...
Demons and Hawks Appear in Final Poll
State championship week is here for high school cross country teams and the Iowa Association of Track Coaches has released it’s final set of rankings for the season. In Class 3A, the Washington Demon girls are No. 12 this week. Washington was last on their home course for the 3A state qualifier where they punched their ticket to Fort Dodge as a group with a runner-up finish led by Iris Dahl in sixth place. The Washington boys are not ranked as a team in 3A, but do have one ranked individual with Micah Rees checking in at No. 9 this week. The Washington boys saw Rees, who finished second at the Demon’s home state qualifier, and teammate Tyler Alderton make it to state as individuals.
