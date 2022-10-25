Read full article on original website
wxerfm.com
Middle School Curriculum Changes Dominate Emotional SASD Board Meeting
A meeting discussing changes to the Sheboygan Area School District’s Middle School Health and Human Development curriculum became emotional on Tuesday night as the public…and school board members…spent more than two hours questioning and opining upon three changes to the 7-10 day unit in health classes. Public...
seehafernews.com
MPSD Deep Dive Part 3: Superintendent Aims to Fix Educational Shortfalls
Yesterday in our Manitowoc Public School District deep dive report, we learned that the district is not doing as well as Superintendent Jim Feil would like. Feil revealed that the district’s Report Card grade of just below 60 is much lower than it should be. He told us that...
spectrumnews1.com
Psychologist reflects on trauma triggered by Darrell Brooks' trial
MILWAUKEE — After more than three weeks of Darrell Brooks’ trial in Waukesha and although a jury found him guilty of all the charges he was facing, victims’ loved ones, survivors and neighbors are likely dealing with a myriad of emotions and rekindled trauma after having to relive last year’s tragedy.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fight at middle school; adults strike juveniles
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fight that happened at Andrew Douglas Middle School near 18th and Finn on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 26. Officials say during a fight at the school around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, adult suspects struck juveniles. The victims refused medical treatment on scene. Milwaukee police are...
WBAY Green Bay
Parents face child care crisis as daycare centers cut back hours
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of families in the Fox Valley are scrambling to find alternative child care options after the owners of Play and Grow Learning Centers announced they’ll no longer be open on Fridays. Nearly two weeks ago, signs went up at the four Play and...
wxerfm.com
Candidates Johnson, Michels to Visit Sheboygan County
Candidates for two of the most hotly contested races in the nation will be in Sheboygan County in the coming days. Republican Senator Ron Johnson will be at Sheboygan County’s GOP headquarters on Sunday between 5:30 and 7 p.m. to meet with supporters and contrast his positions against his opponent, current Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. That race is one key that will decide the balance of power in Washington for the next several years.
Greater Milwaukee Today
DA Opper speaks at press conference following Brooks verdict
WAUKESHA — District Attorney Sue Opper said Wednesday afternoon the prosecutors and investigators drew inspiration from the people they serve as they investigated and brought the case against Darrell Brooks, Jr., who was convicted today of all 76 counts against him. "Once that car went through and everybody had...
wxerfm.com
Former Alderman James Graf Passes Away
Former Sheboygan Alderman James Graf has passed away. Graf died at his home on Monday at age 75. Graf served as a Sheboygan Alder for 20 years, a term during which he chaired multiple committees, eventually rising to the position of President of the Sheboygan Common Council. While also employed by Sheboygan County for 25 years as the Director of Child Support, he was also a member of numerous fraternal and service organizations including the Kiel Jaycees, Rotary Club of Sheboygan, the Sheboygan Liar’s Club, Travelers Protective Association of America, Loyal Order of Moose, Knights of Columbus and the Sheboygan Elks Lodge #299.
WISN
GOP candidate for governor Tim Michels rallies with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Thirteen days from Election Day, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin rallied with Wisconsin's Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels in Waukesha and Green Bay. Youngkin, who flipped the Virginia governor's mansion in a notable victory for Republicans last year, is now on the campaign trail in key...
Jury deliberating in Waukesha parade attack trial after cryptic Reddit post raises concerns
The jury is deliberating in the Waukesha parade attack trial after a cryptic Reddit post caused concerns.
wearegreenbay.com
Investigation underway following incident at Green Bay Correctional Institution
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Law enforcement is investigating an incident at the Green Bay Correctional Institution that resulted in an assault. According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, the assault happened on October 21 and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two inmates were attacked.
wisconsinrightnow.com
JUST DAYS AGO: Evers’ Parole Board Freed Green Bay YMCA Double Killer Without Victim’s Family Knowing
A murder victim’s sister expressed shock when Wisconsin Right Now told her that her loved one’s killer was paroled on Oct. 4, 2022. She DIDN’T KNOW. Even AFTER the Evers’ administration was put on notice that multiple victims’ families were not notified of paroles, and despite the law requiring a reasonable effort to notify victims, IT HAPPENED AGAIN.
khqa.com
'Justice has been served,' Dancing Grannies say of guilty verdict in parade attack trial
(WLUK) — The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies have announced they will perform in the Waukesha Christmas parade after 2021's fatal tragedy. On Wednesday, Darrell Brooks was convicted of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he drove his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade route last year. Among...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Spotlight on Germantown, Slinger, Boltonville and Fillmore departments
WASHINGTON COUNTY — It is the last week of National Fire Prevention Month, and with it the last Daily News article putting a spotlight on the 13 fire departments across Washington County. This week, we shine the spotlight on the Germantown, Slinger, Boltonville and Fillmore departments. Germantown Fire Department.
Hartland fire victims identified, include four kids
The Hartland Police Department has identified the six victims who were killed in a house fire earlier this week.
radioplusinfo.com
10-28-22 nehls says he is prepared to be judge
Fond du Lac County attorney Tony Nehls says he’s looking forward to being a judge. Governor Tony Evers has appointed Nehls to fill the vacancy when judge Dale English retires in December. Nehls says after practicing law for 16 years in Fond du Lac County he is prepared to be judge. “I’ve done probate, I’ve done small claims, juvenile matters, CHIPS matters, criminal matters. I mean about 90 percent of what you see in court on a daily basis I’ve done,” Nehls told WFDL news. Nehls says as a judge he looks forward to having a greater role in how cases are disposed of. “…over 16 years of having parents come in and talk to me about their children who are suffering from drug addiction and mental health issues. It was something that I thought I could try to at least address from the bench that I couldn’t do as an attorney.” Nehls will complete a term that ends July 31, 2024, and even though he’s been appointed to an elected position, he says he doesn’t think of himself as a politician. “No. I never really thought of myself as a politician and I knew that’s what came with the territory,” Nehls said. “It’s something I really need to think about and focus on.” Nehls lives in Ripon and has operated his own law office in Mount Calvary. Before that he worked for a year as a public defender. Prior to his legal career, Nehls served in the U.S. Army for 12 years.
Father of girls killed in Hartland murder-suicide shares his grief
TMJ4's Susan Kim sat down with the father of two of the kids killed, 12-year-old Sofina and 14-year-old Natalie Kleemeier. He shared the story of his beautiful daughters.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Families fear loss of time with loved ones if Samaritan Home leaves Washington County, WI
“Visits are so important to our family members and with the price of gas it’s just going to get worse if we relocate say to Cedarburg or wherever, so it means so much especially when the pandemic hit, and we weren’t allowed to visit it was so hard on people there.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay manufacturer donates 1k pounds of food to Paul’s Pantry
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holiday season swiftly approaching, food pantries are looking for donations, and one local manufacturer is making sure no person or pet goes hungry. Carnivore Meat Company, an ultra-premium freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food company, donated nearly 400 cans of food to...
whbl.com
Accident Sends Teen on Flight for Hospitalization
A Random Lake teen was airlifted to Children’s in Milwaukee after a crash outside of Silver Creek yesterday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to Abbot Drive west of Lynn Road around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the 2-car crash happened when the teen driver was turning into a private driveway and her car was struck by a Westbound vehicle being driven by a man from Cedar Grove. A Med unit was called to airlift the girl to Childrens Hospital in Wauwatosa.
