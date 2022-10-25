Recap: Raytheon Technologies Q3 Earnings

Raytheon Technologies RTX reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Raytheon Technologies beat estimated earnings by 6.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.14.

Revenue was up $738.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Raytheon Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021

EPS Estimate 1.12 1.01 1.02 1.08

EPS Actual 1.16 1.15 1.08 1.26

Revenue Estimate 16.60B 15.80B 17.26B 16.36B

Revenue Actual 16.31B 15.72B 17.04B 16.21B

To track all earnings releases for Raytheon Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.