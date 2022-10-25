Recap: PJT Partners Q3 Earnings

PJT Partners PJT reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PJT Partners reported in-line EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $0.96.

Revenue was up $34.79 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.81% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PJT Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021

EPS Estimate 0.84 0.74 1.72 1.27

EPS Actual 0.88 1 1.52 0.98

Revenue Estimate 226.43M 202.42M 339.03M 273.15M

Revenue Actual 233.14M 246.32M 313.27M 231.30M

To track all earnings releases for PJT Partners visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.