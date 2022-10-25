Recap: Pentair Q3 Earnings

Pentair PNR reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pentair beat estimated earnings by 6.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.99 versus an estimate of $0.93.

Revenue was up $85.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.77% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pentair's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021

EPS Estimate 1 0.81 0.85 0.84

EPS Actual 1.02 0.85 0.87 0.89

Revenue Estimate 1.05B 951.30M 943.58M 941.59M

Revenue Actual 1.06B 999.60M 988.60M 969.20M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.