NJSIAA Girls Soccer Roundup for Section 2, Group 2, First Round
A 13-seed winning and both Parsippany schools advancing highlighted the opening round action in Section 2, Group 2 NJSIAA state tournament play. Elsewhere, third-seeded Hanover Park cruised to a comfortable victory over Hackettstown, and Bernards did the same in its debut. Here is a look at how things shook out...
MVPs & standout players from Thursday’s boys soccer state tournament games
Opening day of the state sectional tournament was jam-packed with thrilling overtime victories, shocking upsets and incredible comebacks. In the midst of that, there were a number of jaw-dropping performances that we feel are necessary to recognize. While the majority of these players are established stars, we also saw some lesser-known players make a significant impact on the field.
Picks, preview for every Group 1 girls soccer quarterfinal playoff matchup
Check out all you need to know about this weekend’s Group 1 quarterfinal round games as NJ Advance Media highlights the top playmakers and storylines, and picks a winner. Projected winners are selected in bold and italics.
Girls volleyball Top 20, Oct. 28: Full speed ahead into the postseason
The NJSIAA state tournament begins today. Some teams will look to defend their sectional title while others have redemption in mind. We’ve seen plenty of shocking victories this season, so prepare for anything as New Jersey volleyball enters playoff territory. Have a look at this week’s NJ.com Top 20 ranking below.
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Friday, Oct. 28
No. 19 Bergen Catholic vs. St. Joseph (Mont.) The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Friday, Oct. 28
NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, Central Jersey, Group 1. 9-BelovED Charter (3-20) at 8-University (8-6), TBA. 12-Newark Lab (3-15) at 5-Newark Tech (11-14), TBA. 11-West Side (4-5) at 6-New Providence (6-13), TBA. 10-Roselle Park (3-13) at 7-Harrison (8-14), 4:30pm. NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, Central Jersey, Group 2. 9-South Plainfield (2-20) at...
Field hockey recap: West Milford gets past Ramsey on O’Flaherty’s goal
Lexi O’Flaherty accounted for the game’s lone goal as West Milford edged Ramsey, 1-0, Thursday in West Milford. Meagan Van Kirk had the assist as Samantha Krautheim made three saves in goal for the shutout for the Highlanders (15-2), winners of two in a row. Taylor Summers had...
Top daily boys soccer stat leaders for Thursday, Oct. 27
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Thursday, Oct. 27 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Thursday night.
