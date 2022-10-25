ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

MVPs & standout players from Thursday’s boys soccer state tournament games

Opening day of the state sectional tournament was jam-packed with thrilling overtime victories, shocking upsets and incredible comebacks. In the midst of that, there were a number of jaw-dropping performances that we feel are necessary to recognize. While the majority of these players are established stars, we also saw some lesser-known players make a significant impact on the field.
NJ.com

Girls volleyball Top 20, Oct. 28: Full speed ahead into the postseason

The NJSIAA state tournament begins today. Some teams will look to defend their sectional title while others have redemption in mind. We’ve seen plenty of shocking victories this season, so prepare for anything as New Jersey volleyball enters playoff territory. Have a look at this week’s NJ.com Top 20 ranking below.
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Friday, Oct. 28

No. 19 Bergen Catholic vs. St. Joseph (Mont.) The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
NJ.com

Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Friday, Oct. 28

NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, Central Jersey, Group 1. 9-BelovED Charter (3-20) at 8-University (8-6), TBA. 12-Newark Lab (3-15) at 5-Newark Tech (11-14), TBA. 11-West Side (4-5) at 6-New Providence (6-13), TBA. 10-Roselle Park (3-13) at 7-Harrison (8-14), 4:30pm. NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, Central Jersey, Group 2. 9-South Plainfield (2-20) at...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Top daily boys soccer stat leaders for Thursday, Oct. 27

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Thursday, Oct. 27 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Thursday night.
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
226K+
Followers
130K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy