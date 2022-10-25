Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Ghostly figures emerge from Pillars of Creation in new Webb telescope image
The James Webb Space Telescope has glimpsed the dark side of the usually ethereal Pillars of Creation, located 6,500 light-years away in the Eagle Nebula. Last week, the space observatory showcased a scintillating near-infrared view of the iconic towers, which are made of interstellar dust and gas and glimmer with young stars.
