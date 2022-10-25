Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensCincinnati, OH
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Include the Cincinnati Zoo in Your Holiday PlansLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Falcons’ Bradley Pinion ‘Not Just a Punter,’ Says Coach
In order to win games in the NFL, you need a complete 53-man team. So when talking about the Atlanta Falcons' success, you have to credit everyone, including punter Bradley Pinion. For punters, it's hard to measure success based on statistics, because when your team succeeds, it usually means you're...
Three keys: How the Bengals beat the Browns on Monday night
The Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) will take on the Cleveland Browns (2-5) on Halloween night looking to get their first win in the AFC North.Cleveland has Cincinnati’s number of late and quarterback Joe Burrow and his teammates are looking to flip the script. Burrow is 0-3 against the Browns since taking over as starting quarterback for the Bengals.Following the news that Ja’Marr Chase will be sidelined for a significant period of time with a hip injury, the...
It's time for more Dolphins touchdowns and smoother operation
MIAMI GARDENS — Dan Marino was speaking with some current Dolphins about an offseason conversation he once had with long-time receiver teammate Mark Duper. Miami receiver Trent Sherfield told the story. "Hey, I'll bet you're in your car right now," Marino said to Duper. "And I'll bet you're making a right turn." ...
‘Selfless’ Falcons FB Keith Smith Leading the Way On, Off Field
In the pass-happy league that is the NFL, the fullback position has seen a rapidly declining role - but not in Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith's offense. Falcons fullback Keith Smith has played 136 snaps through seven games, aligning anywhere from the middle of the I-formation to being split out wide at receiver. He's far from a high-volume player; Smith has received just two targets and one carry for a combined 10 yards.
A Closer Look at the Steelers with 5 Questions and Answers
The Eagles can relate to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who will visit Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday at 1 p.m. (CBS). It was only last year that it was the Eagles who were sitting at 2-5 after their first seven games like the Steelers are now. Philly recovered in time to finish 9-8 and make it into the playoffs as the last seed.
Broncos Should Resist the Temptation to Hold a Fire-Sale
With the Denver Broncos disappointing for yet another year, fans are calling for the team to tear it down and start over. While there are a few players who could be traded for draft capital, it would be unwise to strip the team of valuable pieces completely. This team is...
Dalvin Cook fined for celebration after game-deciding touchdown
Dalvin Cook got off to a slow start this season but he's begun to find his stride over the last few weeks. Cook has averaged 5+ yards per carry and scored at least one touchdown in three of his last four games. The Minnesota Vikings were on a BYE last...
Lions Had ‘Technical Malfunction’ against Cowboys
Jamaal Williams’ goal-line fumble has been the topic of much debate in the days following the Detroit Lions week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The play occurred following a catch-and-run by backup tight end Brock Wright put the team on the 1-yard-line. Rather than challenge the spot, the Lions elected to go quickly and wound up losing the football. Had the team converted, it would’ve taken the lead.
Cowboys Ex Robert Quinn Traded to Enemy Eagles - Bears ‘Black Cobra’ Blockbuster
FRISCO - There is good Dallas Cowboys news as it relates to the Wednesday trade of old friend Robert Quinn. The good news? As Dallas plays the Chicago Bears this weekend, they will not have to face the terrific pass-rusher ... as the Bears have just dealt him away. The...
