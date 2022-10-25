Read full article on original website
Candidates Johnson, Michels to Visit Sheboygan County
Candidates for two of the most hotly contested races in the nation will be in Sheboygan County in the coming days. Republican Senator Ron Johnson will be at Sheboygan County’s GOP headquarters on Sunday between 5:30 and 7 p.m. to meet with supporters and contrast his positions against his opponent, current Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. That race is one key that will decide the balance of power in Washington for the next several years.
Middle School Curriculum Changes Dominate Emotional SASD Board Meeting
A meeting discussing changes to the Sheboygan Area School District’s Middle School Health and Human Development curriculum became emotional on Tuesday night as the public…and school board members…spent more than two hours questioning and opining upon three changes to the 7-10 day unit in health classes. Public...
Prescription Drug Take Back Takes Place Saturday
Teams across the nation are ready – and so is Sheboygan County – for the next Prescription Drug Take Back Day tomorrow. The second collection this year follows a successful April event during which Wisconsin topped the nation by collecting almost thirty tons of unused, unneeded or expired medication. And as far as Sheboygan County goes, over 8,500 pounds have been collected since 2007.
Former Alderman James Graf Passes Away
Former Sheboygan Alderman James Graf has passed away. Graf died at his home on Monday at age 75. Graf served as a Sheboygan Alder for 20 years, a term during which he chaired multiple committees, eventually rising to the position of President of the Sheboygan Common Council. While also employed by Sheboygan County for 25 years as the Director of Child Support, he was also a member of numerous fraternal and service organizations including the Kiel Jaycees, Rotary Club of Sheboygan, the Sheboygan Liar’s Club, Travelers Protective Association of America, Loyal Order of Moose, Knights of Columbus and the Sheboygan Elks Lodge #299.
Police Defuse Crisis Situation Wednesday Afternoon
A potentially deadly situation was brought to a peaceful conclusion by Sheboygan Police on Wednesday afternoon. A news release from the SPD indicates that they were called to the Country Village Apartments across from Behrens Parkway at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday, responding to reports of an acquaintance in crisis and in possession of a firearm. Officers were able to communicate with the person via telephone, and he eventually came out to meet with officers. The situation was peacefully resolved around 4:25 p.m. and the SPD was able to offer services to the individual.
Brooks Found Guilty in Waukesha Christmas Parade Attack
WAUKESHA, WI (WSAU) — A jury in Waukesha County has found Darrell Brooks guilty of all charges associated with last November’s Christmas Parade attack, including the most serious counts of first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon. Judge Jennifer Dorrow read each count into the record...
No Contest Plea Entered In Armani Jackson Homicide Trial
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – As the jury selection was about to begin in the homicide case of Armani Jackson in Sheboygan County court Tuesday, Jackson chose to enter a “no contest” plea to the charge of Second Degree Intentional Homicide. Court documents say Jackson was arrested in...
Sheboygan Police Seek Owner of Biting Dog
Sheboygan Police are searching for the owner of a dog that bit someone this past Tuesday. The SPD says the incident occurred in the early afternoon in the 2400 block of North 15th Street and involved a black pit bull mix with white spots, weighing around 30 pounds. The dog wasn’t wearing a collar or leash and the owner’s identity is unknown at this time.
Accident Sends Teen on Flight for Hospitalization
A Random Lake teen was airlifted to Children’s in Milwaukee after a crash outside of Silver Creek yesterday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to Abbot Drive west of Lynn Road around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the 2-car crash happened when the teen driver was turning into a private driveway and her car was struck by a Westbound vehicle being driven by a man from Cedar Grove. A Med unit was called to airlift the girl to Childrens Hospital in Wauwatosa.
