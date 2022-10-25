1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)

Nationwide Report

According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident in Lubbock on Sunday.

The crash happened on the westbound access lane of Clovis Road near North Loop 289 at around 2:30 p.m.

According to the police, two vehicles were involved in the collision on the access road.

The officials stated that one person suffered major injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The identity of the injured victim was not revealed by the Lubbock Police Department.

The officials are investigating whether drugs, alcohol, distracted driving, or speed played a factor in the crash.

Some portions of Clovis Road near North Loop 289 are blocked for further investigation.

No additional information regarding the crash was provided by the Deputies.

Source: FOX 34

