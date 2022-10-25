Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return
The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
NFL
Ex-Colts coach Chuck Pagano on Matt Ryan benching: 'It's almost like a waste'
The Indianapolis Colts' decision to bench Matt Ryan in favor of sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger feels like a move of desperation from a front office and coaching staff on a calescent seat about to burst into flames. Former Colts coach Chuck Pagano, now working for The 33rd Team, offered a...
LeSean McCoy Names No. 1 Team In NFL Right Now
LeSean McCoy turned to three of his former organizations when choosing the NFL's best team. Though the former running back also played for the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, he appears to still have a soft spot for his first home. During Tuesday's episode of FS1's Speak, McCoy said the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles deserve the top spot.
Look: Former Packers Wide Receiver Not Happy With Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers put his Green Bay Packers teammates on notice Tuesday. During his weekly interview on The Pat McAfee Show, the quarterback said they lost to the Washinton Commanders because of too many mental miscues. He even suggested that it might be time for some lineup changes. "Guys who are...
Yardbarker
Hall of Famer Frank Thomas called a “douchebag” by ex-teammate in new book
Though considered a legend by the White Sox fanbase, new details have surfaced on how teammates viewed Frank Thomas during the early portion of his career. In Jeff Pearlman’s latest book, “The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson,” the author included several comments from former White Sox players and coaches on how Thomas was perceived in the clubhouse.
NFL Trade Rumors: Struggling Packers Could Target This Wideout
The Green Bay Packers have a wide receiver problem on their hands as the NFL trade deadline nears. Everyone knew it was going to be virtually impossible for the Packers to replace Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders over the offseason. But injuries to three of Aaron Rodgers’ top targets — Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Christian Watson — have resulted in Green Bay’s pass-catching situation quickly going from bad to worse.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Week 8 Picks and Predictions Including Lock and Upset of the Week
Death, taxes, and Dallas Robinson having a good betting week. D-Rob went 10-4 against the spread, and we, as a team, nailed our Lock of the Week in Week 7. Can we keep the good vibes going? Let’s find out with our NFL Week 8 Picks and Predictions. All...
Aaron Rodgers Called Out By Ex-Packer for Ripping Teammates
Green Bay Packers (3-4) quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not mince words Tuesday when asked about his squad’s struggling offense. Making his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the four-time AP NFL MVP said that guys who are making too many mental mistakes need to receive less reps.
NBC Sports
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling
The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
Raiders gets major Darren Waller update after Week 5 injury
The Las Vegas Raiders are working on turning their offense around after a slow start to the 2022 season. They have a favorable Week 8 matchup against a beat up New Orleans Saints team, and it looks they finally got some good news on Darren Waller’s injury status after being without him in their Week 7 victory over the Houston Texans.
Yardbarker
Watch: Davante Adams Hilariously Clears Photographers Away Before Leaving The Field
Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams has been everything the franchise could’ve hoped for and more when they traded for him this offseason. Adams and running back Josh Jacobs have carried the Raiders’ offense amidst injuries to other skill players and the growing pains of their offensive line.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022
We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
thecomeback.com
Roquan Smith gets very emotional after huge Bears trade
As the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline nears, there is a lot of movement around the league, including a few blockbuster moves as postseason contenders try to pull away from the pack and teams at the bottom of the standings trade away their assets to try and rebuild for the future. But as players move from team to team, sometimes there is a reminder that the players are still human, just like Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith gave us on Wednesday afternoon.
Yardbarker
Mike Florio Names 1 Team That Makes Sense For Sean Payton
After last season, Sean Payton , the longtime head coach of the New Orleans Saints, called it quits. Since then, there have been many rumors that he may return to the sidelines for some team in the NFL, and according to Mike Florio, there is one team that would be a very good fit for him – the Los Angeles Chargers.
Packers Wide Receiver Missed Practice On Thursday Afternoon
The Green Bay Packers are already struggling mightily at wide receiver, but they could enter Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills without their top option. Per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Allen Lazard remained sidelined at Thursday's practice. He hasn't practiced all week after suffering a shoulder injury during Week 7's loss to the Washington Commanders.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Coverage Map Week 8: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL is back in London, and we’re back with the Week 8 NFL coverage map. For the second-consecutive week, CBS has single-game coverage and FOX gets the doubleheader with the usual three prime-time games on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday night. NFL Coverage Map for Week 8. The folks...
numberfire.com
Packers' Allen Lazard (shoulder) DNP on Thursday, "probably" won't play in Week 8
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 8's game against the Buffalo Bills. Lazard continues to deal with a shoulder injury and remained absent from practice on Thursday. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Lazard said he heard a "snap, crackle and pop" when he hurt his shoulder last week and said he "probably" not playing against Buffalo. He also said that there is no long-term concern with his injury.
profootballnetwork.com
Not Even Davante Adams Could Help the Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers season, for lack of better words, has been abysmal. After everything we’ve seen from Aaron Rodgers this year, it’s possible that not even Davante Adams could help this team win games. You can view the clip above and the full episode on the PFN...
Yardbarker
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards shows troubling signs for a young NBA player
"I came out with no energy at all," said Anthony Edwards four games into his third NBA season, per The Athletic. It's a troubling sign for a team with goals of competing for an NBA title. Minnesota (2-2) traded multiple first-round picks to the Utah Jazz for center Rudy Gobert...
